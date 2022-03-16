 Skip to content
(9News (Australia))   Eiffel Tower in Paris becomes the tallest Eiffel Tower in Europe (maybe the world) after new antenna installed   (9news.com.au) divider line
9
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It had a growth spurt?
 
kbronsito
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
They can now transmit commands to all the vaccine 5G chips in Europe.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Meanwhile, the Eiffel Tower in Japan was last seen impaling a dragon-like creature.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Meanwhile Eiffel 65 is blue over the news.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: It had a growth spurt?


Tourist spilled viagra
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Paris trifecta in play? C'est bon.
 
Cheese Whiz Kid
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: kdawg7736: It had a growth spurt?

Tourist spilled viagra


He thought big and they called it a phallic
 
Only You Can See This
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Fun Fact: The Eiffel Tower is not actually made out of Eiffel at all.
 
