 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Twitter)   Someone finally notices Gen X   (twitter.com) divider line
33
    More: Sad, shot  
•       •       •

744 clicks; posted to Main » on 16 Mar 2022 at 4:30 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



33 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
evilsofa
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Speaking as a Gen Xer, here's what I have to say:
 
MessyDwarf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
reactiongifs.usView Full Size
 
El Borscht
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Whatever.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It doesn't matter, I'll probably get hit by a car anyway
 
Confabulat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As a proper Gen X'er can I tell you I just don't give a shiat.
 
luddite v2.0
‘’ 1 hour ago  

El Borscht: Whatever.


As if...
 
Glitchwerks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They forgot the sounds of a dial modem.
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thought this was going to be unfortunate news about Billy Idol.
 
thisispete
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Gatherings | Spaced | Series 1 Episode 2 | Dead Parrot
Youtube AyOqVm_EiQs



Tim : Do you think we're getting old, Mike?
Mike : Everyone gets old, Tim. Everyone except my cousin Adam.
Tim : What's so special about your cousin Adam?
Mike : He is getting younger.
Tim : Bastard. What are we gonna do?
Mike : There's nothing we can do, the government know, they keep it very hush-hush.
Tim : I'm not talking about Adam! I'm talking about what we're gonna do now!
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Whatever. Let's go to the mall. I stole my mom's smokes while she was having a Valium nap.
 
Petey4335
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LrdPhoenix
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Every one of those was familiar to me as a Millennial, except the record player.  Even then, the record player is sort of familiar because my grandmother still had one, along with an 8 Track in her car, and multiple very heavy Bakelite rotary phones around the house.  But cassette tapes are much more familiar.
 
Iczer
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I'm old enough to recognize all those (interestingly though cassette tapes were around when I was born so *shrug*), but now all I hear with that rewinding video tape is

media4.giphy.comView Full Size
 
fzumrk [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Replace the skipping record with  the sound of a cassette tape being tightened with a pencil.
 
OhioUGrad
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Gen X and vinyl? I believe that's called hipster douchebag.
 
Tenatra
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

LrdPhoenix: Every one of those was familiar to me as a Millennial, except the record player.


Same here, I'd find these items to be largely indistinguishable crossing the gens. Saw a record player in the garage but it was never used as I was growing up. I do have a small amount of vinyl these days but just because I wanted physical media of specific artists and not CDs. However, I am bothered by this guy blowing into an SNES cartridge - ??? NES yes, don't recall that ever needing to be done on an SNES though.
 
cryptozoophiliac
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

OhioUGrad: Gen X and vinyl? I believe that's called hipster douchebag.


Or someone who had records before CDs came out?

/Ohio is not a real state
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Original: Original Tweet:

tressiemcphd: I am livid, @AARP. Livid. https://t.co/NM8d9YSE7B


Holly fark that's annoying.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
"Holy", you dumb fark phone.
 
Glitchwerks
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

OhioUGrad: Gen X and vinyl? I believe that's called hipster douchebag.


Hipster?  Vinyl was the number one format for rap and dance music until Pioneer's CDJs finally took off.
 
Perfectly Normal Beast [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Meh.
 
DarnoKonrad
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
you don't blow into SNES cartridges.  Christ.
 
Dedmon
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Glitchwerks: OhioUGrad: Gen X and vinyl? I believe that's called hipster douchebag.

Hipster?  Vinyl was the number one format for rap and dance music until Pioneer's CDJs finally took off.


Oh, hiphopster then.
 
cooldaddygroove [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Don't look at him in the eyes.  It's very sad.
 
padraig
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

El Borscht: Whatever.


Nevermind.
 
I Swear I'll Jump
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I used to have LPs. A couple of years ago, my youngest asked me for mine. I told her I'd sold them for 2 dollars each, before she was born. LPs sucked. They scratched easily, hissed and warped, and were a pain in the ass to store and move. We got cds a couple of years before you were born, kid. My daughter is one of those obnoxious hipsters. Where did we go wrong?
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
The VHS tape rewind was off, that's not what is sounds like.

Sellout.
 
shamen123
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I still have my vinyl collection

Get off my lawn
 
cryptozoophiliac
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
May I live long enough to see the insufferable, ageist twats in charge of IT hiring these days grow old themselves and be spat on by the younger generations.

AMEN
 
cryptozoophiliac
‘’ 1 minute ago  
And no, I don't SOUND old, I AM OLD.

/I'm so old, you're twice older for having read this sentence.
 
2fardownthread [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
It won't be long before we will sound to everyone like that stale old guy we saw on Carson talking about zootsuits, 23 skidoo and the golden age of Vaudeville! Some guy will write a musical about how great things were in the 1980s... (ELO, Ticket to the Moon?)
 
Displayed 33 of 33 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.