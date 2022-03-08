 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Live5 News Charleston)   Guy busted for hacking MySonic app to steal $57 in food then returned in flaming U-Haul to kill 2 employees, injure 2 others pleads guilty to all charges except being fat   (live5news.com) divider line
36
    More: Murica, Capital punishment, Sonic Drive-In, Murder, Bellevue, Nebraska, Drive-in restaurants, Roberto Silva Jr., Sonic Drive, Capital punishment in the United States  
•       •       •

1045 clicks; posted to Main » on 16 Mar 2022 at 7:30 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



36 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
khitsicker [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
It's interesting that the prosecutor is still seeking the death penalty even with a guilty plea. Is this common?
 
Munden [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Three days prior to the deadly attack, on Nov. 18, 2020, employees at the same Sonic Drive-In called police on Silva for "fraudulent activity" for allegedly trying to use another person's Sonic app account to purchase $57 worth of food.

Subby, how in the world is that hacking the MySonic app?
 
jimjays
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TwowheelinTim: It's interesting that the prosecutor is still seeking the death penalty even with a guilty plea. Is this common?


It's merciful. If he's eating fast food $57 at a time, he probably wasn't long for this world or headed for a debilitating stroke or heart attack anyway.

(We saw the picture.)
 
The Smails Kid
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He's Nebraskan. Calling him fat is redundant.
 
Creoena
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Munden: Three days prior to the deadly attack, on Nov. 18, 2020, employees at the same Sonic Drive-In called police on Silva for "fraudulent activity" for allegedly trying to use another person's Sonic app account to purchase $57 worth of food.

Subby, how in the world is that hacking the MySonic app?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Harry Wagstaff
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Munden: Three days prior to the deadly attack, on Nov. 18, 2020, employees at the same Sonic Drive-In called police on Silva for "fraudulent activity" for allegedly trying to use another person's Sonic app account to purchase $57 worth of food.

Subby, how in the world is that hacking the MySonic app?


Everything is a hack nowadays.
 
Tom_Slick
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TwowheelinTim: It's interesting that the prosecutor is still seeking the death penalty even with a guilty plea. Is this common?


Not Very and possibly not possible in all states, I know in Georgia, the Spa Shooting Case, one county took a life in prison plea deal, the other county is going to Trial to seek the death penalty.
 
EdgeRunner [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TwowheelinTim: It's interesting that the prosecutor is still seeking the death penalty even with a guilty plea. Is this common?


Admitting to murder doesn't cut you a break on the punishments for murder. That's only if your lawyer pre-arranges a bargain where you plead guilty in exchange for lesser sentencing. But with all the evidence on this guy, I doubt the prosecution saw a reason to offer any deals.

Or honor any coupons.
 
Numberlady2
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TwowheelinTim: It's interesting that the prosecutor is still seeking the death penalty even with a guilty plea. Is this common?


He did set fire to a U-Haul.
 
Tom_Slick
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Harry Wagstaff: Munden: Three days prior to the deadly attack, on Nov. 18, 2020, employees at the same Sonic Drive-In called police on Silva for "fraudulent activity" for allegedly trying to use another person's Sonic app account to purchase $57 worth of food.

Subby, how in the world is that hacking the MySonic app?

Everything is a hack nowadays.


I used a table from my living room in my bedroom as a table, LIFEHACK
 
The Smails Kid
‘’ 1 hour ago  
From the town of
Bellevue, Nebraska
With Sonic onion rings
In my lap
Through to the Badlands
Of Wyoming
I ate everything
In my path
 
The Yattering
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Look at that face. That smiling face. This land whale believes he did nothing wrong. He's happy to be in his current situation. He just did what had to be done

I see that face all too often
 
dryknife
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I've hacked at Sonic before.
 
The Smails Kid
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Tom_Slick: Not Very and possibly not possible in all states, I know in Georgia, the Spa Shooting Case, one county took a life in prison plea deal, the other county is going to Trial to seek the death penalty.


What you're doing to the written word is capital punishment.
 
Permanent Solutions For Permanent Problems
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Numberlady2: TwowheelinTim: It's interesting that the prosecutor is still seeking the death penalty even with a guilty plea. Is this common?

He did set fire to a U-Haul.


It's in the fine print of the rental contract: U-burn, U-die.
 
EdgeRunner [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

The Yattering: Look at that face. That smiling face. This land whale believes he did nothing wrong. He's happy to be in his current situation. He just did what had to be done

I see that face all too often


Or maybe he grabbed the food he wanted after his shooting rampage, and that's his "Don't care, had chili dogs" face.
 
stringbad [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Grumpy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

The Smails Kid: From the town of
Bellevue, Nebraska
With Sonic onion rings
In my lap
Through to the Badlands
Of Wyoming
I ate everything
In my path


I awkwardly sung that to Yellow Submarine. Then, I realized it was Bruce Springsteen 🤦‍♀
 
Lefrog [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Good job at fat-shaming, subby.

/not cool
 
jmr61 [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

The Yattering: Look at that face. That smiling face. This land whale believes he did nothing wrong. He's happy to be in his current situation. He just did what had to be done

I see that face all too often


That's the same face that would gladly swallow a load from trump and ask for more.

Farking scum. Die and soon. Those were someone's kids.
 
usahole
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

The Yattering: Look at that face. That smiling face. This land whale believes he did nothing wrong. He's happy to be in his current situation. He just did what had to be done

I see that face all too often


In the mirror?
 
sandbar67
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Tom_Slick: Harry Wagstaff: Munden: Three days prior to the deadly attack, on Nov. 18, 2020, employees at the same Sonic Drive-In called police on Silva for "fraudulent activity" for allegedly trying to use another person's Sonic app account to purchase $57 worth of food.

Subby, how in the world is that hacking the MySonic app?

Everything is a hack nowadays.

I used a table from my living room in my bedroom as a table, LIFEHACK


I put a rubber band around this bag of potato chips to keep them fresh. H4XX0RED!
 
freakdiablo
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Lefrog: Good job at fat-shaming, subby.

/not cool


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Marcos P
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Lefrog: Good job at fat-shaming, subby.

/not cool


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Netrngr
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Just looking at that pic I'm pretty sure there are some mental health issues at play here.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Feed him to some pigs.

Alive.
 
peachpicker
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Roberto Silva, Jr., 24, was in court Monday on unrelated charges. He faced four charges for trying to escape the jail and throwing human waste on corrections officers in an incident last October. While pleading guilty to those four charges Monday, Silva suddenly and against the advice of his public defender pled guilty to all 15 charges connected to the deadly Sonic shooting.

Instances like this, I often imagine things like organizing a campaign to have lots of random non-murdery people send this guy photos of people free and happy and, say, enjoying delicious cheeseburgers. Just a steady flow of photos showing all that he's squandered, all that he's stolen from his victims, regularly and for the rest of his life.
 
Lefrog [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

freakdiablo: Lefrog: Good job at fat-shaming, subby.

/not cool

[Fark user image 425x318]


How original. Get some new material.
 
LoneVVolf
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Numberlady2: TwowheelinTim: It's interesting that the prosecutor is still seeking the death penalty even with a guilty plea. Is this common?

He did set fire to a U-Haul.


He really just sped up the inevitable, there.
 
IamTomJoad
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Something deeper is going on in this story.

The "he came to cover up the crime" motive seems.......thin
 
hestheone
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

TwowheelinTim: It's interesting that the prosecutor is still seeking the death penalty even with a guilty plea. Is this common?


Some people deserve to die.  This is one of those.
 
jso2897
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

hestheone: TwowheelinTim: It's interesting that the prosecutor is still seeking the death penalty even with a guilty plea. Is this common?

Some people deserve to die.  This is one of those.


Everybody "deserves" to die.
And does.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

TwowheelinTim: It's interesting that the prosecutor is still seeking the death penalty even with a guilty plea. Is this common?


With this guy, he needs to be removed from the planet ASAP without any doubt. Even while in prison, he keeps going around attacking people, cons and screws alike.

https://www.ketv.com/article/he-shanked-me-accused-sonic-shooter-charged-with-attacking-fellow-inmate/36556064


It's a good thing Nebraska uses the magic needle instead of old sparky these days. Imagine the huge apocalyptic grease fire this giant turd would make the moment the switch was thrown..
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
This guy was made the way he is by fast food. He's the real victim here.
 
tdyak [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Did you know you could use the "Add Comment" button without using "Preview" before posting to Fark.com?

l33t HaCk0red!!1!
 
Displayed 36 of 36 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.