(Austin News KXAN)   Yet another reminder. There are no 16-year-old girls on the Internet looking to meet and have sex. Isn't that right, Mr. Former Austin Firefighter?   (kxan.com) divider line
    More: Creepy, Sexual intercourse, Human sexual behavior, Crime, Criminal law, Human sexuality, 53-year-old Keith Radovcich, Pension, Hotel  
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
"The Austin Fire Department said a firefighter named Keith Radovcich retired from the department Monday. We showed Austin Fire Association president Bob Nicks the mugshot APD provided for the man they arrested. Nicks said, with what he described as "95% certainty," it was the same person previously employed with AFD."

MrBallou [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  

Bslim: "The Austin Fire Department said a firefighter named Keith Radovcich retired from the department Monday. We showed Austin Fire Association president Bob Nicks the mugshot APD provided for the man they arrested. Nicks said, with what he described as "95% certainty," it was the same person previously employed with AFD."

[c.tenor.com image 220x220]


They spend a lot of words explaining that it's the same guy.

A guy trying to hook up with a 16 year old, btw.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
All children on the internet are cops.
All women are guys looking for attention.
If it exists, there is porn of it.
 
gilgigamesh
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Why is this just solicitation of prostitution when it involves a 16 year old girl? Is it because she's fictional? Or is 16 the age of consent in Texas?
 
DOCTORD000M
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Are there any 25-year-olds?
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Actually, I would argue that there are lots of 16 year old girls looking to have sex.  It's just that they are looking to have sex with 16 year old boys.  They shouldn't have to need to try to navigate through an ocean of creepy older men to try and meet guys their own age though.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
OnlyFans strongly disagrees.
 
scanman61
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
$400 for a hookup?

Is that a normal rate for those kinds of services?
 
zeroman987
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

winedrinkingman: Actually, I would argue that there are lots of 16 year old girls looking to have sex.  It's just that they are looking to have sex with 16 year old boys.  They shouldn't have to need to try to navigate through an ocean of creepy older men to try and meet guys their own age though.


16? That's a lot of year-old boys.
 
cfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

gilgigamesh: Why is this just solicitation of prostitution when it involves a 16 year old girl? Is it because she's fictional? Or is 16 the age of consent in Texas?


Yeah that's kind of weird. You'd think cops would pose as a 15 year old so they could charge the perps with an additional crime but maybe there's some kind of technicality where they can't do that.
 
hestheone
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
They went to an inordinate amount of effort to out this guy who is at present just accused.

Slow news day or a real hard-on for something here?
 
funzyr [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
One of my former bosses got caught for this shortly after he fired me. Needless to say, i felt a bit of satisfaction.

/I submitted the story, but it never went green
// not that I'm upset about that
/// I'm not crying! You're crying!
 
eKonk
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Look, I know there are no 16 year old girls on the internet looking to meet and have sex. I knew that BEFORE. However, I have a very specific fetish for middle aged overweight cops who pretend to be 16 year old girls on the internet looking to meet and have sex!  It's absolutely ridiculous that you are accusing me of soliciting a teenage girl when I was communicating with a middle aged male cop the whole time!
 
Por que tan serioso [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Tyrone Slothrop: All children on the internet are cops.
All women are guys looking for attention.
If it exists, there is porn of it.


Well. Or super fat.
 
Por que tan serioso [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

hestheone: They went to an inordinate amount of effort to out this guy who is at present just accused.

Slow news day or a real hard-on for something here?


His ex wife is the reporter.
 
johnphantom
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
If she claims she is 18 then she is underage. If she is over 25, you can subtract 1 to 10 years from what they tell you depending on age, usually but not always. If she tells you she is underage, s/he is a COP.

//(age/2)+7 is the rule I would go by if I was interested in dating
//still a kid till 25 and the brain stops developing
 
johnphantom
‘’ less than a minute ago  
meant to say "add" sorry.
 
