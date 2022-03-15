 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NYPost)   Debbie Harry's former vocal coach shoved to death by unidentified red-headed woman. One way, or another, they're gonna find her   (nypost.com) divider line
15
    More: Sad, The Streets, Barbara Maier Gustern, high-ranking police official, 87-year-old former voice coach, little time, brightest little flames, public's help, disgraceful law offense  
•       •       •

435 clicks; posted to Main » on 16 Mar 2022 at 3:30 AM (42 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



15 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Ariel's still pissed about losing her voice.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Fast Five Freddy
Oh my my
Your.skull hits the pavement
And then you die
 
Fano [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Hope they catch that Bum inStead
 
Diabolic [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
wait a sec...Elon Musk is the culprit?!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

puffy999: Fast Five Freddy
Oh my my
Your.skull hits the pavement
And then you die


It was a crime of Passion.
 
phishrace
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
If anybody has any clues, Call Me.
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Now she'll never learn the terrible secret of space
 
carnifex2005
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I'm guessing a rapper who actually listened to the lyrics of Rapture.
 
Father_Jack [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Wtf is that farking Karen's proble ? Who just attacks little old ladies? fark her I'll look forward to seeing her caught and sentenced to 25 to life
 
Feel_the_velvet
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I'll be damned if that's not Bonnie Raitt
 
El Rich-o
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Debbie Harry had a vocal coach?
 
turboke
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Father_Jack: Wtf is that farking Karen's proble ? Who just attacks little old ladies? fark her I'll look forward to seeing her caught and sentenced to 25 to life


This! Real life isn't Camp Funtime.

images0.persgroep.netView Full Size
 
sojourner
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Diabolic: wait a sec...Elon Musk is the culprit?!
[Fark user image image 409x433]


BAH GAWD IS THAT ELON MUSK'S MUSIC?
 
Manic Depressive Mouse [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I'll bet it was Brenda Starr

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Debbie Harry was very nearly murdered herself. Having difficulty hailing a cab, she reluctantly accepted the offer of a ride from a stranger who turned out to be serial killer Ted Bundy. Once she was in the car she panicked upon seeing the interior stripped down and the inside door handles missing, as well as noticing his horrid odour. She forced the window down, opened it with the outside handle and tumbled out to safety as he sped around a corner.
 
Displayed 15 of 15 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.