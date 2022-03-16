 Skip to content
(Jalopnik)   What's Ukrainian for 'Junkyard Wars?'   (jalopnik.com) divider line
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jts853
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Not for long
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Jts853: Not for long


Yeah... assuming these stories are true, Ukraine is great at the information war, but not so great at OPSEC. It's a damn good thing the Russians are incompetent.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
farking gearheads. They're everywhere. What's Ukrainian for "Kewl, a gun and a car! Hold my vodka a minnit!"
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Do they breed Basselopes in Ukraine?

Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Chemlight Battery: Jts853: Not for long

Yeah... assuming these stories are true, Ukraine is great at the information war, but not so great at OPSEC. It's a damn good thing the Russians are incompetent.


What's to OPSEC for when you're just saying, "We're using your weapons to fight you, ha ha!"?  It gives you a little woo with the world, a big fark you to Russian, and reveals nothing they hadn't already figured out.  Sure there's a name there, but I'd imagine it's back where the Russians aren't going to be saying hi unless all is lost, in which case dude's pretty farked anyway
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Bring in Henry Rollins to host it, he's gotten better over the past 19 years since Full Metal Challenge
 
robodog
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Apparently the Finn's did this during the winter war and the Chechens did it during both recent wars. The Russians like to mount a modified universal machine gun coaxially with the main turret for anti-personell duties. If you rip that off, add a stock and a trigger you've got a nice functional light machine gun. They also mount a heavier .50 for anti-aircraft use, but those would really only be useful for making a technical or a last-ditch machine gun nest.
 
King Something
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
"Selbskyy Dzhavelin"


/the letter that looks like a lowercase b transliterates to Latin lowercase b, right?
 
studebaker hoch [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
The Russians like to mount a modified universal machine gun coaxially with the main turret

Hi guys!  What's going on in this thread?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
