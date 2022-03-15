 Skip to content
(SFGate)   Where is your god now . . . Ooh, is that a chicken pot pie?   (sfgate.com) divider line
37
•       •       •

37 Comments     (+0 »)
Monty_Zoncolan [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It's actually a chicken POX pie... bon apertif!
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Steve Jobs was, reportedly, a breatharian and then a fruitarian.
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Nutjobarians.
 
TorpedoOrca
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
To be fair, I don't think I've ever had a bad chicken pot pie but I have never tried one from a 7-11
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Hey the GQP will be looked upon the same way someday.

/If we last long enough
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
This is why I can't be a cult leader, I'd break at the first smell of chicken parmesan.
 
jtown
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
That's a bad Breatharian!  That's my pot pie!
 
Flowery Twats [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
We just picked up a couple of turkey pies from the local turkey farm, so I'm getting a kick...
 
jtown
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: This is why I can't be a cult leader, I'd break at the first smell of chicken parmesan.


Then base your cult on the glory of chicken parm.
 
TWX
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I've never eaten savory pies. I think I was disappointed once by what I thought was a dessert pie and cutting into it revealed gravy.

I don't do gravy either, stemming from the same incident.
 
HailRobonia
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

TWX: I've never eaten savory pies. I think I was disappointed once by what I thought was a dessert pie and cutting into it revealed gravy.

I don't do gravy either, stemming from the same incident.


I am *SO* sorry for your loss...

/srsly
 
Trocadero
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

TWX: I've never eaten savory pies. I think I was disappointed once by what I thought was a dessert pie and cutting into it revealed gravy.

I don't do gravy either, stemming from the same incident.


Was never a fan of pot pies, but goddamn do I love me an empanada.
1843magazine.comView Full Size
 
Dodo David
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Worshiping pot pies isn't the worst religion I've heard of.
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

TWX: I've never eaten savory pies. I think I was disappointed once by what I thought was a dessert pie and cutting into it revealed gravy.

I don't do gravy either, stemming from the same incident.


Savory > sweet. Sugar is uncivilized!

/give me gravy!
//awww yeah, baby! Slather me in all the gravy!
///slather threes!
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Dodo David: [Fark user image image 421x270]

[Fark user image image 356x328]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
If chicken pies are made with chicken...
What are shepherd's pies made with?
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: Worshiping pot pies isn't the worst religion I've heard of.


It's a hell of a lot better than Scientology.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

RolfBlitzer: [Fark user image image 425x327]


Beat me to it.

Oh well, here is the video:

Chicken Pot Chicken Pot Chicken Pot Pie (looped)
Youtube ajG0OzxzLbk
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I'm so tired of reading about stupid people following dishonest people. So damned tired.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Archie Goodwin: If chicken pies are made with chicken...
What are shepherd's pies made with?


Sheep that don't put out.
 
bedonkadonk
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Trocadero: TWX: I've never eaten savory pies. I think I was disappointed once by what I thought was a dessert pie and cutting into it revealed gravy.

I don't do gravy either, stemming from the same incident.

Was never a fan of pot pies, but goddamn do I love me an empanada.
[1843magazine.com image 850x478]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Kalyco Jack: TWX: I've never eaten savory pies. I think I was disappointed once by what I thought was a dessert pie and cutting into it revealed gravy.

I don't do gravy either, stemming from the same incident.

Savory > sweet. Sugar is uncivilized!

/give me gravy!
//awww yeah, baby! Slather me in all the gravy!
///slather threes!


You want gravy?  I'll give you gravy:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
chitownmike
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

jtown: DarkSoulNoHope: This is why I can't be a cult leader, I'd break at the first smell of chicken parmesan.

Then base your cult on the glory of chicken parm.


If you're going to form a cult around a parmesan based dish, just go all out and use veal or human babies
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
To be fair, living on air and water might be a good idea for most Americans. At least for a while.

The Longest Fast in the World !!! = Dr.Berg
Youtube u0qaaaU9NPU
 
DoctorCal
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jtown
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

chitownmike: jtown: DarkSoulNoHope: This is why I can't be a cult leader, I'd break at the first smell of chicken parmesan.

Then base your cult on the glory of chicken parm.

If you're going to form a cult around a parmesan based dish, just go all out and use veal or human babies


That's for the higher tiers, not the proles.
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TorpedoOrca
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
chitownmike
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

jtown: chitownmike: jtown: DarkSoulNoHope: This is why I can't be a cult leader, I'd break at the first smell of chicken parmesan.

Then base your cult on the glory of chicken parm.

If you're going to form a cult around a parmesan based dish, just go all out and use veal or human babies

That's for the higher tiers, not the proles.


Yeah, the proles get baby carrots
 
Special Guest
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
images-na.ssl-images-amazon.comView Full Size

I have a copy of this 1970's breatharian book on my shelf.
For comedy.
 
GoodCopBadCop [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Weird Al Yankovic - Chicken Pot Pie (Live) [Subtitle Eng/Spa]
Youtube siZMgywImXY
 
Dear Jerk
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Ready-to-roll-out pie dough was on super sale after the holidays so I've been making lots of chicken pot pies. So  easy. Add some flour and milk to chicken soup. You don't even have to make real soup. Chop up a rotisserie chicken, add mixed vegetables and chicken broth.
 
I dont want to be on this planet anymore
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

   •Frowns on your shenanigans.
 
