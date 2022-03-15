 Skip to content
One of the more Iowa laws to come out of the Iowa legislature recently
Demetrius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
What could possibly go wrong?
 
SecretAgentWoman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Billy Bob, Cletus, and Johnny are going to celebrate tonight!
 
Staffist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

SecretAgentWoman: Billy Bob, Cletus, and Johnny are going to celebrate tonight!


No, it'll be Sven, Gordy and Milton.  It's Iowa.
 
The Red Zone
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Welcome to rural America.  This is becoming quite common especially with utvs beginning all the more common and having dot legal tires.  A lot of communities in northern Wisconsin are built on tourism that comes from camping and trail riding in summer and snow mobiles in winter.  This just allows those folks to get into town and spend more money.  I don't doubt this is also being pushed heavily by the tavern league as well.
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
If the bill becomes law, ATVs driving on local highways would have to be equipped with headlights, tail lights, turn signals and mirrors, plus the drivers would have to be at least 18 and have liability insurance. City officials would be able to prohibit ATVs from driving within city limits. Representative Christina Bohannan of Iowa City says the bill also sets a 35 mile an hour speed limit for ATVs driving on county or state highways.

So, they'll still be driving illegally.
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Country highways are crap to begin with. Hills, curves, zero illumination, and filled with deer and critters. Then you've got tractors going 15 mph, old people driving their Lincoln or Buick at 40, kids hotrodding at 70. No passing zones, so the locals risk it on the spots they know. Now they want to put a pos 4 wheeled motorcycle in the mix. Why do red states try so hard to kill their own people?
 
433 [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
What kind of mad max he'll do they want?
 
VanillaEnvelope
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
That website has big 1999 energy.
 
scanman61
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Hey Nurse!: Country highways are crap to begin with. Hills, curves, zero illumination, and filled with deer and critters. Then you've got tractors going 15 mph, old people driving their Lincoln or Buick at 40, kids hotrodding at 70. No passing zones, so the locals risk it on the spots they know. Now they want to put a pos 4 wheeled motorcycle in the mix. Why do red states try so hard to kill their own people?


They need the organ donors
 
Salmon
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

433: What kind of mad max he'll do they want?


hopefully a cute one.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I guess it's better than firing up the F-250 Cummins Diesel super-cab Duelly to drive two miles to
have dinner with Aunt Minnie and Uncle Filbert...
 
chewynathan2
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
So they can put up trump signs along the cornrows
 
Ken VeryBigLiar
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

The Red Zone: Welcome to rural America.  This is becoming quite common especially with utvs beginning all the more common and having dot legal tires.  A lot of communities in northern Wisconsin are built on tourism that comes from camping and trail riding in summer and snow mobiles in winter.  This just allows those folks to get into town and spend more money.  I don't doubt this is also being pushed heavily by the tavern league as well.


You don't have to be that far north.  The county I grew up in 70 miles north of Madison allows it but there are so few cops around that by the time someone gets called in they're gone.
 
BigGrnEggGriller
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Lots of city-slickers in here. Probably never been outside of city limits.
 
indy_kid [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Mr. Shabooboo: I guess it's better than firing up the F-250 Cummins Diesel super-cab Duelly to drive two miles to
have dinner with Aunt Minnie and Uncle Filbert...


Until cousin Buford runs over you in hisF250 dually because he was doing 75 MPH while on his cell phone and didn't see your little toy until it was too late.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Mr. Shabooboo: I guess it's better than firing up the F-250 Cummins Diesel super-cab Duelly to drive two miles to
have dinner with Aunt Minnie and Uncle Filbert...


It's also better than firing up that same F-250 just to bring the ATVs (via hauler) to their trail destination only a few miles away.

Fark's Urban Elite Climate Cultists should be cheering this sort of progress.
 
Bonzo_1116
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

SecretAgentWoman: Billy Bob, Cletus, and Johnny are going to celebrate tonight!


Nope ATVs are pure Kyle and Shane energy.
 
indy_kid [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

sex_and_drugs_for_ian: Mr. Shabooboo: I guess it's better than firing up the F-250 Cummins Diesel super-cab Duelly to drive two miles to
have dinner with Aunt Minnie and Uncle Filbert...

It's also better than firing up that same F-250 just to bring the ATVs (via hauler) to their trail destination only a few miles away.

Fark's Urban Elite Climate Cultists should be cheering this sort of progress.


That ATV probably creates more pollution than the F250.
 
433 [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Salmon: 433: What kind of mad max he'll do they want?

hopefully a cute one.


An existence where lawless gangs of ATVs swarm peace loving sedans like a crowd of Micro Machines enveloping a Matchbox car.

I know it's not like that, but it's fun to think about it.  It does happen in places in Oklahoma, stay off the blue roads on the map.
 
Bonzo_1116
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I wonder if they will let shiatty little dirt bikes on the highway.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

indy_kid: Mr. Shabooboo: I guess it's better than firing up the F-250 Cummins Diesel super-cab Duelly to drive two miles to
have dinner with Aunt Minnie and Uncle Filbert...

Until cousin Buford runs over you in hisF250 dually because he was doing 75 MPH while on his cell phone and didn't see your little toy until it was too late.


Hey, it's another way to keep the inbreeding down..Don't knock it...
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

indy_kid: sex_and_drugs_for_ian: Mr. Shabooboo: I guess it's better than firing up the F-250 Cummins Diesel super-cab Duelly to drive two miles to
have dinner with Aunt Minnie and Uncle Filbert...

It's also better than firing up that same F-250 just to bring the ATVs (via hauler) to their trail destination only a few miles away.

Fark's Urban Elite Climate Cultists should be cheering this sort of progress.

That ATV probably creates more pollution than the F250.


Worth it.
 
Klom Dark
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

indy_kid: sex_and_drugs_for_ian: Mr. Shabooboo: I guess it's better than firing up the F-250 Cummins Diesel super-cab Duelly to drive two miles to
have dinner with Aunt Minnie and Uncle Filbert...

It's also better than firing up that same F-250 just to bring the ATVs (via hauler) to their trail destination only a few miles away.

Fark's Urban Elite Climate Cultists should be cheering this sort of progress.

That ATV probably creates more pollution than the F250.


Ok sure, cityboy
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Farkers get all in a twist over the dumbest shiat.  This is literally a thing in rural areas, morons.  (Heh, it autocorrects anyway).  In some less populated areas, you can drive SXS, tractors, sleds, etc. On certain highways.  Not an earth-shattering event by any stretch, despite what you city slickers believe.

/jackasses riding 4 wheelers and dirt bikes in cities should be shot on sight though.  They are farkibg stupid and block traffic.
 
WGJ [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
The people in the midwest are getting too old and fat to ride the Harleys they bought 10 - 15 years ago so they are buying Polaris Rangers and want to drive them wherever they want.
 
433 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Bonzo_1116: I wonder if they will let shiatty little dirt bikes on the highway.


I don't know about Iowa, but here in Texas and Louisiana, they're allowed as long as they meet criteria similar to what the article lists.  Mirror(s), plate, signals.  Few people actually do it, dirt bikes aren't the best transportation but they seem to be cropping up more often.

But if you mean those little ones, not the real deal, that's a fair question.  They would probably have a minimum cc requirement, so the kid tearing ass around the neighborhood still can't take it to walmart or go 30 to the next town over.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Klom Dark: indy_kid: sex_and_drugs_for_ian: Mr. Shabooboo: I guess it's better than firing up the F-250 Cummins Diesel super-cab Duelly to drive two miles to
have dinner with Aunt Minnie and Uncle Filbert...

It's also better than firing up that same F-250 just to bring the ATVs (via hauler) to their trail destination only a few miles away.

Fark's Urban Elite Climate Cultists should be cheering this sort of progress.

That ATV probably creates more pollution than the F250.

Ok sure, cityboy


Yes, a 450cc ?motor creates all the pollution that a motor 15 times its size makes, and is used much more often.  Fark is full of ignorance.
 
caljar
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
It is pretty easy to tell the city idiots on here from someone who actually lives in open country where driving an ATV or golf cart on the local road is no big deal.  Driving a golf cart or side by side down a nice country lane is very relaxing and enjoyable, too.  It's a great way to do some bird watching, and observe nature.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

caljar: It is pretty easy to tell the city idiots on here from someone who actually lives in open country where driving an ATV or golf cart on the local road is no big deal.  Driving a golf cart or side by side down a nice country lane is very relaxing and enjoyable, too.  It's a great way to do some bird watching, and observe nature.


Hell, in some states, you can drive at 15 in a dedicated "farm" vehicle (pickup truck with farm plates) for farm duties.
 
