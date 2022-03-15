 Skip to content
(The Verge)   Apple Park evacuated after white powder discovered. In 1984, this would have been the start of an epic office party   (theverge.com) divider line
    More: Scary, San Jose, California, Silicon Valley, Part of the Apple Park campus, Santa Clara County, California, Emergency personnel, San Francisco Bay Area, Update March, Cupertino, California  
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
iBump will put a *zing* in your productivity!
 
Snort
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Chevy Chase Modern Problems I like it!
Youtube qz7z_Ga2e5Y
 
bingethinker [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow. So one of the iHaters actually climbed out of his mom's basement to do this.
 
DoctorCal
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wanted for questioning.

Fark user imageView Full Size



Oh powder. Never mind.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You can't trust any white powder that wasn't sealed in a marked container these days. On the flip side, you can get the day off by dropping an envelope full of corn starch in the lobby.
 
jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My cocaine!!!

Um...I mean...What the heck is that?  Evacuate the building!
 
Herr Flick's Revenge
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

bingethinker: Wow. So one of the iHaters actually climbed out of his mom's basement to do this.


Probably tied to cutting off Russia.
 
ComaToast [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Buying baking soda in the store is inconvenient so I buy small amounts mailed to my work address. I guess I shouldn't use my nickname Anthrax on the shipping label, but I love their music!
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

DoctorCal: Wanted for questioning.

[Fark user image 850x1109]


Oh powder. Never mind.


I saw the top of the head and instantly thought it was going to be Steve Ballmer.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
metro.co.ukView Full Size

A lot of people don't know that.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Is this Where they just cut off laundry privileged?   obviously someone spilled their detergent as they took it home.
 
