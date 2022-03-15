 Skip to content
(WKRN Nashville)   That's really only seven beers per arrest   (wkrn.com) divider line
zez
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I hope I never get stopped on the way to the recycling center.
 
cyberspacedout [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
...and just clap your hands.
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
The DUI laws say that it is illegal to have any open alcohol container in your vehicle. Empty beer cans/bottles count. So, if they want to be really, extra dirty, what about ones you are returning for a deposit? In some places they can arrest you for having a straw. When they want to be really, extra dirty. Because a straw can be used to sniff drugs, it is considered drug paraphernalia.
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Ninja'd by zez. Shakes tint fist.
:)
 
chewynathan2
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
did he drink them over time or in one night  a lawyer might say in his defense
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

FarkingChas: The DUI laws say that it is illegal to have any open alcohol container in your vehicle. Empty beer cans/bottles count. So, if they want to be really, extra dirty, what about ones you are returning for a deposit? In some places they can arrest you for having a straw. When they want to be really, extra dirty. Because a straw can be used to sniff drugs, it is considered drug paraphernalia.


The trunk?
 
Cerebral Infarktion
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Where am I? Is this the most Canadian headline thread or the most Tennessee one? Been drinking a little, myself..
 
