(Cleveland 19)   Maryland finally picks a side in the Civil War, removes last public Confederate statue   (cleveland19.com) divider line
    More: Spiffy, Virginia, Confederate States of America, Maryland, Talbot Boys Statue, copper sculpture, Southern United States, Eastern Shore county, county council  
SomeFarkinFarmgirl
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Last I checked, Maryland never seceded from the Union. Why on earth did they need statues of the losing side?

/my Maryland ancestors fought for the Union
 
sandbar67
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sure, we're going to remove the statue of the Talbot Boys, but we'll leave the name Talbot County alone
 
Communist Middleschool Student
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SomeFarkinFarmgirl: Last I checked, Maryland never seceded from the Union. Why on earth did they need statues of the losing side?

/my Maryland ancestors fought for the Union


Maryland was a slave state. Like Missouri.
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There's still the weird monument in Chestertown.

It's two-faced, for both sides.
 
ISO15693
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maryland was on the south of the mason-dixon line, but was still mostly a northern state
 
TWX
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Communist Middleschool Student: SomeFarkinFarmgirl: Last I checked, Maryland never seceded from the Union. Why on earth did they need statues of the losing side?

/my Maryland ancestors fought for the Union

Maryland was a slave state. Like Missouri.


If I remember the history on it correctly, Maryland only remained in the Union because Lincoln basically garrisoned it to the point that it would have been unwise to have tried succession.  And he did that because of where DC sits geographically.
 
SomeFarkinFarmgirl
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Communist Middleschool Student: SomeFarkinFarmgirl: Last I checked, Maryland never seceded from the Union. Why on earth did they need statues of the losing side?

/my Maryland ancestors fought for the Union

Maryland was a slave state. Like Missouri.


So we all at least agree that the racist excuse of "The Civil War was about States' Rights, NOT SLAVERY!!!" is a bunch of bullshiat?
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The country is gonna have to finish the f*cking civil war once and for all or split itself. The situation is not sustainable as it stands.
 
Rage Against the Thorazine [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TWX: Communist Middleschool Student: SomeFarkinFarmgirl: Last I checked, Maryland never seceded from the Union. Why on earth did they need statues of the losing side?

/my Maryland ancestors fought for the Union

Maryland was a slave state. Like Missouri.

If I remember the history on it correctly, Maryland only remained in the Union because Lincoln basically garrisoned it to the point that it would have been unwise to have tried succession.  And he did that because of where DC sits geographically.


The whole thing with Maryland is weird. They overwhelmingly voted not to succeed but closed their rail lines to the Union army and asked the Federal gov to remove Union troops from Maryland. So the Union army just came in, declared martial law and took de-facto control of Maryland.
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The copper sculpture features a boy holding a Confederate flag and names the men from the Eastern Shore county traitors who joined the Confederacy and died in the war.

You'd think an editor would have caught that error.
 
Rucker10
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's always important that you piss on the confederate statues once you remove them. You know, out of respect for the Union soldiers you betrayed by putting up such a dumb farking statue in the first place.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SomeFarkinFarmgirl: Last I checked, Maryland never seceded from the Union. Why on earth did they need statues of the losing side?

/my Maryland ancestors fought for the Union


It didn't secede, but it also was never going to be allowed to, either.  DC was already a border capital with Virginia seceding.  If Maryland had seceded, the American capital would have been totally surrounded by a hostile foreign nation.  So, the Union made sure Maryland had enough troops in it that its leadership could be culled in short order if they got ideas.
 
ISO15693
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

phalamir: SomeFarkinFarmgirl: Last I checked, Maryland never seceded from the Union. Why on earth did they need statues of the losing side?

/my Maryland ancestors fought for the Union

It didn't secede, but it also was never going to be allowed to, either.  DC was already a border capital with Virginia seceding.  If Maryland had seceded, the American capital would have been totally surrounded by a hostile foreign nation.  So, the Union made sure Maryland had enough troops in it that its leadership could be culled in short order if they got ideas.


I lived in Maryland/DC until I was 12. We always considered ourselves a "Northern" state. But that was in the 1960s/70s, not the 1860s/70s.  Hail to the... Commanders.
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

SomeFarkinFarmgirl: Last I checked, Maryland never seceded from the Union. Why on earth did they need statues of the losing side?

/my Maryland ancestors fought for the Union


Maryland had a LOT of Confederate sympathizers. On the train trip to DC for his inauguration, Abraham Lincoln had to be disguised at a stop in Baltimore because so many people there were planning to kill him as he passed through. I learned this from Paget Brewster on Drunk History.
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

SomeFarkinFarmgirl: So we all at least agree that the racist excuse of "The Civil War was about States' Rights, NOT SLAVERY!!!" is a bunch of bullshiat?


Yes. Each state that seceded wrote its own constitution, and all those constitutions protected slavery.
 
chuggernaught
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Good. Fark your participation trophy.
 
seelorq [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

SomeFarkinFarmgirl: Last I checked, Maryland never seceded from the Union. Why on earth did they need statues of the losing side?

/my Maryland ancestors fought for the Union


Confederate statues were installed throughout the whole damned country, not just the traitor states.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_Confederate_monuments_and_memorials
 
2wolves [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Rage Against the Thorazine: The whole thing with Maryland is weird.


Tis an odd little state to this day.
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

2wolves: Rage Against the Thorazine: The whole thing with Maryland is weird.

Tis an odd little state to this day.


You can trout fish in the Appalachians, shore fish in the Atlantic, and get drunk in Annapolis all in the same day.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Creepy Lurker Guy: There's still the weird monument in Chestertown.

It's two-faced, for both sides.


That will be rechristened as the shrine of Janus!
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

ISO15693: Maryland was on the south of the mason-dixon line, but was still mostly a northern state


Yes! The state of northern charm and southern efficiency!

/grew up in Anne Arundel County
 
Exile On Beale Street
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

The Pope of Manwich Village: [Fark user image image 425x239]


Fark those statues, but I die laughing every time I see this one. 
img.atlasobscura.comView Full Size
 
