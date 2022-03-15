 Skip to content
(Twitter)   Fox News will go to great lengths to treat people terribly, even in death. Witness her   (twitter.com) divider line
17
    More: Followup, shot  
•       •       •

17 Comments     (+0 »)
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fox News stupidity is actually getting people killed over there. Sounds like they're luring young folks to their death by waving cash in their face, just what I'd expect these disgusting farkers to do.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They'll still support their hero Putin.
 
EL EM
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
It's as if their editor in chief is Putin himself.
 
WillofJ2
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Not to defend fox, but I read they didn't release till they were able to contact her family
 
Mad Bowl Hoo
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

WillofJ2: Not to defend fox, but I read they didn't release till they were able to contact her family


That was my guess; saw both mentioned extensively, and equally, this evening.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
You would  think they would be excited that their boys managed to kill something..
Sure it was two press workers who were clearly marked..But hey...They took one for the team.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Critics of Fox will go to enormous lengths to find fault and criticize it, whatever the facts.
 
DesertCoyote [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

jjorsett: Critics of Fox will go to enormous lengths to find fault and criticize it, whatever the facts.


They were a shiat source 25 years ago, and even worse now.
 
Serious Black
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Mad Bowl Hoo: WillofJ2: Not to defend fox, but I read they didn't release till they were able to contact her family

That was my guess; saw both mentioned extensively, and equally, this evening.


I wouldn't bother watching to confirm myself, but I'm inclined to believe that's what happened. Finding out your family member died from an international news broadcast would be truly horrible, and I doubt even Fox News would stoop so low as to never mention an employee who died in the line of duty.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Will probably dock her final paycheck for failing to complete her assignment.
 
Waffle Party
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Not a fan of Faux but I just checked and they mention her more than one in the article about the incident.
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Tuckkker Carlsonov gives his condolences
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Why would that be I wonder...

Fark user imageView Full Size


Oh yeah.
 
jchic
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Serious Black: Mad Bowl Hoo: WillofJ2: Not to defend fox, but I read they didn't release till they were able to contact her family

That was my guess; saw both mentioned extensively, and equally, this evening.

I wouldn't bother watching to confirm myself, but I'm inclined to believe that's what happened. Finding out your family member died from an international news broadcast would be truly horrible, and I doubt even Fox News would stoop so low as to never mention an employee who died in the line of duty.


That's giving them a whole lotta credit
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Just because Fox News is terrible, libs say "Hey!   Fox News is terrible!"
 
Zippercole
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

jchic: Serious Black: Mad Bowl Hoo: WillofJ2: Not to defend fox, but I read they didn't release till they were able to contact her family

That was my guess; saw both mentioned extensively, and equally, this evening.

I wouldn't bother watching to confirm myself, but I'm inclined to believe that's what happened. Finding out your family member died from an international news broadcast would be truly horrible, and I doubt even Fox News would stoop so low as to never mention an employee who died in the line of duty.

That's giving them a whole lotta credit


News broadcasts deal with that all the time.  They say something like "[A Ukrainian journalist] was also killed, whose name is not being released until authorities can contact the family."
 
