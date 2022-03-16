 Skip to content
Is this a genius life hack or the quickest way to be admitted? TikTok swears taking your suitcase to the grocery store is a game changer
Monty_Zoncolan [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
I mean... I kind of do that because I ride my bike with 'saddle bags' to the grocery but... pretty sure the game remains unchanged.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
For walking it makes sense. When I had to walk to the store, I wished I had a cart or something instead of having to carry the bags back.

/Also, since they've banned single use bags here now, it'd also save that problem.
 
snowblur [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Or... y'know...

Use a grocery tote:

Fark user imageView Full Size


/ what if there was a netflix for books?!
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
That's not that bad of an idea really.   I walk to the store (9 blocks) with my grocery bags when I need something, but not the big shopping trips to stock up.  The bags have handles, but it's still a bit of a pain.  Hauling our  wheeled suitcases sounds great.

And if a friend stops while passing me, I can tell them my husband has finally gone and done it and I'm running away from home.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

snowblur: / what if there was a netflix for books?!


Check your library.
Most will have a home delivery service.
YMMV....but sign up and check your local library system.

https://www.mdpls.org/homedelivery
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Is homeless chic trying to make a comeback?
 
runs with mutts [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
When I was in grad school, before I got a car, I would walk to the grocery store with a backpack. I could fit a week's worth of food in there, and it cost $25. It was around 1993. Then the store closed, and I had to ride my bike to the big grocery store, and up the enormous hill.

I know a car is not the solution to everything, but it was the solution for riding up the enormous hill.
 
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I live in an urban area and walk to my grocery store so I use what I use for a suitcase, which is a large Osprey hiking backpack that fits into the overhead bin of an airplane.

I don't call it a lifehack though.
exoduslasvegas.comView Full Size

IT'S A MINDFREAK
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

snowblur: Or... y'know...

Use a grocery tote:

[Fark user image image 400x400]

/ what if there was a netflix for books?!


Get the ones with tri-wheels on each side that can climb stairs.
The wheels on these types of carts are sturdier and larger than most carry-ons or backpack on wheels, better especially in bad weather.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I use a kiddie pool, strapped to the top of a Radio Flyer wagon, pulled behind a water buffalo.
 
trerro [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
The big question is, where are you going with said groceries?

If a shopping cart is going straight to your car, a suitcase is just limiting your space, and you're better off just using a bunch of tote bags.

If you're walking several blocks? Do you want to lug 30 lbs of groceries by hand the whole way, or slap it in something with wheels and just pull it along?
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Bootleg: For walking it makes sense. When I had to walk to the store, I wished I had a cart or something instead of having to carry the bags back.

snowblur: Or... y'know...

Use a grocery tote:


This and that. Those totes are pretty common in many dense urban areas in Asia (we had one in Hong Kong).

/The suitcases are mostly used by tourists who buy a cheap one in Mong Kok and then go up a couple MTR stops to Sham Shui Po and load up in the electronics markets.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Ehh, you'll just look homeless. I see a lot of sheltered people who have to be out during daylight pulling suitcases behind them.
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

wildcardjack: Ehh, you'll just look homeless. I see a lot of sheltered people who have to be out during daylight pulling suitcases behind them.


You sure they're not reverse-vampires?
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Pretty much everyone I see uses one of those foldable grocery carts. I guess you can save some money using a carry on.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ToughActinProlactin
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
It's not like the dumbest thing I have ever heard, and I could see doing it in a pinch, but it's pretty over the top.
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

snowblur: Or... y'know...

Use a grocery tote:


This is true But ... that costs extra money. She already has the suitcase.
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I've used a backpack, and that doesn't get any looks.
 
dyhchong
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

snowblur: Or... y'know...

Use a grocery tote:

[Fark user image 400x400]

/ what if there was a netflix for books?!


Literally every grandma has beaten out this "life hack" for many years.
 
hammettman
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Why create a middleman, or middle suitcase?  Just bring your fridge to the store and load it right in and go home.
Man Carry a Fridge On His Shoulder While Riding a Bike
Youtube nA40QqNn-1U
 
Diabolic [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I use a forklift to grocery shop. Subby's mom has to eat.
 
tellmeagain
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
First, look in the mirror and check if you are white. If yes, go ahead and bring your suitcase. If no, I recommend against trying this at your local Whole Foods.
 
Teddy Brosevelt [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Plot twist my suitcase is a grocery bag so I've been doing this for years.

Chessmate, libralitudes
 
cyberspacedout [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

snowblur: Or... y'know...

Use a grocery tote:

[Fark user image image 400x400]

/ what if there was a netflix for books?!


i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Can't wait to see dumbasses leaving the grocery store with a suitcase full of groceries. I heard if you lick a toilet rim in a public restroom all your problems will be solved in 2 to 3 weeks. TikTok.
 
danielscissorhands
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Personally, I use a briefcase, but I use it for just about everything...

SCTV - Ronco's Shower in a Briefcase and Blow Dryer in a Briefcase
Youtube eTHvF2aAi50
 
Displayed 27 of 27 comments

