(Fox9 Minneapolis)   Woman takes aim at a Target, makes a hole in one   (fox9.com) divider line
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
i.makeagif.comView Full Size
 
Zero Point Scalar Field
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Is she single?
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I mean, I get annoyed at Target too, but a golf club never seemed the weapon of choice.
 
WilderKWight
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
In Walmart she'd have used a toddler instead of a golf club.
 
Charles of York [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
She's pissed because she has to get dressed up to go to target
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Charles of York: She's pissed because she has to get dressed up to go to target



And bathe.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
GTA St. Paul DLC.
 
margarito bandito
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
There was a perfectly reasonable Walmart two blocks away but destroy the Target.  My Target.
 
