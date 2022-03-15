 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   The Cloud enters the chat   (xda-developers.com) divider line
8 inches [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Chat?  At my age I can't stop yelling at it.
 
Thoreny [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

8 inches: Chat?  At my age I can't stop yelling at it.


Says the guy who brags about the size of his penis with his username
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


cloud? oh
 
HotIgneous Intruder
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe they could just erase some photos and old emails.
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Enters the chat enters the chat and in a failure of internal logic, explodes subbys genitals for this over used shiatty tagline.
 
TWX
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like they're finding out just how much a myth their own rugged individualism is.

How bad for them.
 
God-is-a-Taco
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I loved that WW2 gif as much as the next guy, but maybe this "enter the chat" thing might be... well... you know...
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Thoreny: 8 inches: Chat?  At my age I can't stop yelling at it.

Says the guy who brags about the size of his penis with his username


Bragging?
 
hardinparamedic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
XDA Developers

Now there's a name I haven't heard since I owned an HPC windows mobile phone back in the early 00s
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hardinparamedic: XDA Developers

Now there's a name I haven't heard since I owned an HPC windows mobile phone back in the early 00s


CSS
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
s.wsj.netView Full Size

Old man yells at the cloud.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's not like there's anything going on that they're going to want to remember. Who needs memory when you have to use state approved back story. Yes, they're going to retcon the whole side drama.
 
Get Rich or Try Dyin'
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ryebread [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Low on space? Just convert all your HA/DR and backup storage to production use. What's the worst that could happen?
 
goodncold
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There is probably a bunch of useless 3.5 and 5 1/4 floppies that could lend a hand.
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ryebread: Low on space? Just convert all your HA/DR and backup storage to production use. What's the worst that could happen?


I see you've been talking to my clients.

"what do you mean my repository is out of space?"
 
Taketombo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I know that RTFA is verboten around here, but,

Russia is exploring a few options for the data storage, including seizing computers from companies leaving the country. The simplest solution would likely be for Russia to stop its invasion of Ukraine, which the United Nations reports has killed around 700 civilians so far, including 48 children.

Is the kind of journalism we need everywhere. Yeah, the cloud situation is getting bad for Russia (as a country) - and that's described well here- but there is something Russia (as a country) could do to fix it: stop farking waging war on Ukraine.

Too often we hear things like "it's so bad" without one scrap of context. This. This, I like.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i0.wp.comView Full Size
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HotIgneous Intruder: Maybe they could just erase some photos and old emails.


At my last company Box (the cloud storage assholes) changed our plan from unlimited, which we signed up for five years earlier, to X dollars per Gigabyte, which is obviously not unlimited. They set the cap at about 30TB above what we were already using (about 600TB) and said they'd charge if we went above that limit.

So we ran an audit. It turns out you can free up a LOT of data if you can identify when it was last used and by who. Over 50% of our storage was used by ONE asshole who wasn't even with the company anymore, and as far as we could tell he had used Box to act as a backup server for his massive Asian movie/porn collection for several years.  They deleted all his stuff right before I left about eight months ago and they still aren't anywhere near the new charge limit.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Guess it is time to break this out.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cyberspacedout [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Mad_Radhu: Guess it is time to break this out.

[Fark user image 425x318]


Do we really need more people here talking about an 8 inch floppy?
 
Psychohazard
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
That can't be good news for a surveillance state.

/ also lives in a surveillance state
/// but the US privatized it!
/// the ree
 
GrymRpr
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

ZMugg: [i0.wp.com image 850x637]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
That's really not an issue. For anyone really. 50% or more of what's on your clod storage could be done away with and you'd never know.
 
Mussel Shoals [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

GrymRpr: ZMugg: [i0.wp.com image 850x637]

[Fark user image 850x634]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RedVentrue [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

ryebread: Low on space? Just convert all your HA/DR and backup storage to production use. What's the worst that could happen?


Not enough. They're going to have to dump at least a third of their strategic porn reserve.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

GrymRpr: ZMugg: [i0.wp.com image 850x637]

[Fark user image 850x634]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
It's gettin',
It's gettin',
It's getting kinda hectic funny.
 
DeadGeek
‘’ less than a minute ago  
ih0.redbubble.netView Full Size
 
