(CBS4Denver - KCNC)   Bipartisan bill moving through Colorado legislature would remove the ability of HOAs to steal houses from people for painting their interior walls the wrong shade of taupe   (denver.cbslocal.com) divider line
58
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But my property values! 🙄

/I really like that my neighborhood has no HOA
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
> "They would also only be able to take homeowners to civil court. Instead of losing their homes to foreclosure, the new proposed law would give civil court the ability to order payments."

So the HOA will still have plenty of ability to enforce petty laws.
 
ifky [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Take a picture of it. I'll be able to tell
 
ifky [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ifky: Take a picture of it. I'll be able to tell


Ha, thought I was sending a text message.
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ifky: ifky: Take a picture of it. I'll be able to tell

Ha, thought I was sending a text message.


Now we want to know what the picture will be.  My guess is someone wants you to diagnose the boil-like growth on their ass.
 
From Philly to Boston [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm torn on this.

If you didn't want to live in a HOA community, then don't. Don't buy there and and then decide YOU don't have to follow the rules. If you don't want the HOA to be able to foreclose on you due to unpaid fines, then don't buy there. I agree it seems draconian to move to foreclosure for $5k in fines, so I wouldn't buy there.

That said, my neighbor's kid decided to paint his 1996 saturn graffiti. Literally looked like it was under a bridge for three years. And parked it in front of my house every night. I wasn't happy, but I can't complain. It's a public street. But that HOA sure looked good for a few minutes.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/obscure?
 
chuggernaught
‘’ 1 hour ago  
HOA THREAD!
 
ifky [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SBinRR: ifky: ifky: Take a picture of it. I'll be able to tell

Ha, thought I was sending a text message.

Now we want to know what the picture will be.  My guess is someone wants you to diagnose the boil-like growth on their ass.


I need a hook to hang a piece of stained glass. The one I had was to big. My mom said she might have a smaller one that would work. The joys of trying to multitask distracted.
 
Gin Buddy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

From Philly to Boston: If you didn't want to live in a HOA community, then don't.



Sure. Tell me where there is one in Tucson that isn't a trailer park.
 
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

AlgaeRancher: But my property values! 🙄

/I really like that my neighborhood has no HOA


This cannot be overstated. I love that there are no HOAs in the entire city in which I live. I've never lived in a development that had an HOA but have lived under CC&Rs and even that is a load of crap.
 
OgreMagi [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

From Philly to Boston: If you didn't want to live in a HOA community, then don't


In same places, it's to the point you can't buy a home that isn't in a HOA.  All the new housing in my city are run my HOAs.  A lot of the older houses, too.
 
From Philly to Boston [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Gin Buddy: From Philly to Boston: If you didn't want to live in a HOA community, then don't.


Sure. Tell me where there is one in Tucson that isn't a trailer park.


That said, than why live in Tucson?
 
pounddawg
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Mr. Shabooboo: [Fark user image 309x158]

/obscure?


media-amazon.comView Full Size
/no
 
spleef420
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
HOAs never should have had the ability to foreclose on a home worth hundreds of thousands of dollars for a few grand in unpaid fines.

Slap a lien on it and collect out of escrow.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Colorado has Castle Doctrine on the books, so let 'em try.

Pretty sure taking pictures of the inside of someone's home, from outside the home, is some kind of legal violation. That's why I leave my kids' windows wide open. If anyone takes pictures, I can take them to court for having Civil Child Porn.
 
Fara Clark [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Just bought a house in summer 2020. First thing I told the real estate agent.....NO HOAs
I did well. Got 3% interest,with 4% down. I even got the seller to pay some closing costs, and upgraded the electrical panel. Deals like that are rare. Yeah, I live in a small town, but it's only at best a 30 min commute to Ann Arbor.
NO HOAs
 
thesharkman
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
You can always become a president of the HOA and then you can make your own rules
 
From Philly to Boston [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

OgreMagi: From Philly to Boston: If you didn't want to live in a HOA community, then don't

In same places, it's to the point you can't buy a home that isn't in a HOA.  All the new housing in my city are run my HOAs.  A lot of the older houses, too.


That sucks. I'm not being a smart @ss. If it's being used to keep certain people out, then it's downright evil. Flat out. It has not been my experience living in Philly, Boston and NoVa.
 
Gin Buddy
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

From Philly to Boston: Gin Buddy: From Philly to Boston: If you didn't want to live in a HOA community, then don't.


Sure. Tell me where there is one in Tucson that isn't a trailer park.

That said, than why live in Tucson?


Do you think everybody has unlimited funds and can move to any place in the country they want to?

I hate HOAs but the one I'm currently in isn't shiatty enough to make me want to move and give up this weather and cost of living. The real problem with HOAs is that they were allowed to spread like a plague without any real oversite or any way to stop them. They need to either go away or else be heavily restricted as to what they can and can't force homeowners to do with their own property.
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

AlgaeRancher: But my property values! 🙄

/I really like that my neighborhood has no HOA


I've never lived anywhere with a HOA and never will.  In the two years we've been in this house, we have: removed 13 large trees, covered the yard with wood chips, added two fence sections, installed a greenhouse, planted 15 fruit trees, 10 blueberry bushes, constructed six large planters, scattered over 30 pots with various plants in them over the yard and driveway, planted 50 ft of garlic. two hazelnut trees and two grape vines.  The new heat pump sits in front of the garage and is not painted to match the house. Nor are the new garage doors. The eight windows that will be replaced this Spring will be close to existing ones, but not exact matches.

The driveway seriously needs de-mossing and I haven't finished cleaning up last Fall's leaves.

I think that's 16 things that would give the typical petty tyrants that run HOAs would disapprove.
 
Dinjiin [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

OgreMagi: From Philly to Boston: If you didn't want to live in a HOA community, then don't

In some places, it's to the point you can't buy a home that isn't in a HOA.  All the new housing in my city are run my HOAs.  A lot of the older houses, too.


And in places where the majority of neighborhoods have an HOA, the neighborhoods without HOAs tend to concentrate the sort of people that don't due well with rules.  So have fun with your anti-social neighbors.
 
OgreMagi [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

From Philly to Boston: Don't buy there and and then decide YOU don't have to follow the rules


They rules get changed by the power hungry assholes who somehow get control of the board.  They tend to be retired people who make sure the meetings are during work hours so no one who would oppose the excessive rules will be around to object.  If word gets out about some crazy rule being discussed and too many people show up, they'll postpone the discussion until the meeting next week.  They have nothing better to do, so can keep at it until they wear you down and get their rules passed about which color flowers you are allowed to plant in your own yard.

The only recourse is to have a recall election, but those aren't always allowed in the HOA bylaws, so you could end up being stuck with petty despots for a couple of years. And even if you can get an election going, good luck with that.  We can't even get people to show up to vote for the damn president of the entire country.
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I saw this yesterday

HOA Forecloses on 50 Homes in ONE Year
Youtube v1JU_xhiKPI
 
baron von doodle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

From Philly to Boston: I'm torn on this.

If you didn't want to live in a HOA community, then don't. Don't buy there and and then decide YOU don't have to follow the rules. If you don't want the HOA to be able to foreclose on you due to unpaid fines, then don't buy there. I agree it seems draconian to move to foreclosure for $5k in fines, so I wouldn't buy there.

That said, my neighbor's kid decided to paint his 1996 saturn graffiti. Literally looked like it was under a bridge for three years. And parked it in front of my house every night. I wasn't happy, but I can't complain. It's a public street. But that HOA sure looked good for a few minutes.


HOAs aren't as pervasive as EULAs for now. However, saying, "just don't live there" is about as useful as saying, "don't use products with EULAs"

If all desirable investment housing has HOAs, then there isn't really a choice.
 
drewogatory
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I've lived 2 places with an HOA. The first place, I only noticed when I paid the dues. The second was a condo I got way under market in 08 and they were petty about shiat like your TV and internet provider, but fine otherwise. Still, I bailed in like 18 months.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Fara Clark: Just bought a house in summer 2020. First thing I told the real estate agent.....NO HOAs
I did well. Got 3% interest,with 4% down. I even got the seller to pay some closing costs, and upgraded the electrical panel. Deals like that are rare. Yeah, I live in a small town, but it's only at best a 30 min commute to Ann Arbor.
NO HOAs


Were there no homes further away from Ann Arbor?
 
ClavellBCMI [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

spleef420: HOAs never should have had the ability to foreclose on a home worth hundreds of thousands of dollars for a few grand in unpaid fines.

Slap a lien on it and collect out of escrow.


This. And either collect from escrow, or go to small-claims court and get a court order to make them pay up as soon as the due-date for payment of the fine has been reached, as well as making every reasonable effort to contact the home owner directly (as in, email, text message, or phone call) in addition to a single snail mail letter (and make that a snail mail letter that requires a signature to verify delivery, as in a certified letter). And make damn well sure you have proof of attempts to contact before you go marching into court to collect the fine after the homeowner, for whatever reason, ignores the attempts to contact them to ask politely for the homeowner to pay the HOA fine.
 
IamTomJoad
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
"Historic Associations" might be just as bad.

Every year before Mardi Gras I would paint a courtyard in the Quarter in festival colours and I would have to repaint it to "accepted" colours sometime after Ash Wednesday.

I thought it strange that the "historic ass" could tell you what colour your courtyard that could not be seen from the street could be.
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

foo monkey: I leave my kids' windows wide open. If anyone takes pictures, I can take them to court for having Civil Child Porn.


What is civil child porn?
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

From Philly to Boston: I'm torn on this.

If you didn't want to live in a HOA community, then don't. Don't buy there and and then decide YOU don't have to follow the rules. If you don't want the HOA to be able to foreclose on you due to unpaid fines, then don't buy there. I agree it seems draconian to move to foreclosure for $5k in fines, so I wouldn't buy there.

That said, my neighbor's kid decided to paint his 1996 saturn graffiti. Literally looked like it was under a bridge for three years. And parked it in front of my house every night. I wasn't happy, but I can't complain. It's a public street. But that HOA sure looked good for a few minutes.


Even voluntarily agreed upon contracts need legal constraints. It's easy enough to say don't live in an HOA community but developers have managed to convince cities that HOAs should be a requirement for new development in many places, so it's not quite as easy as it sounds.
 
baron von doodle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

From Philly to Boston: Gin Buddy: From Philly to Boston: If you didn't want to live in a HOA community, then don't.


Sure. Tell me where there is one in Tucson that isn't a trailer park.

That said, than why live in Tucson?


Highest concentration of energy vortices in the world according to a girl I dated. Completely insane and lit a large quantity of my clothing on fire when she left for Arizona. Also in the top 5 most beautiful women I have seen in person. After I got over being upset.... Totally worth it.
 
jenlen
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
HOAs are the most vile and pure evil thing modern man ever constructed.
 
zez
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Don't cities already have rules and laws about this stuff? I don't understand the need for an extra layer.

/doesn't live in an HOA, but a real neighborhood.
 
DORMAMU
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs: From Philly to Boston: I'm torn on this.

If you didn't want to live in a HOA community, then don't. Don't buy there and and then decide YOU don't have to follow the rules. If you don't want the HOA to be able to foreclose on you due to unpaid fines, then don't buy there. I agree it seems draconian to move to foreclosure for $5k in fines, so I wouldn't buy there.

That said, my neighbor's kid decided to paint his 1996 saturn graffiti. Literally looked like it was under a bridge for three years. And parked it in front of my house every night. I wasn't happy, but I can't complain. It's a public street. But that HOA sure looked good for a few minutes.

Even voluntarily agreed upon contracts need legal constraints. It's easy enough to say don't live in an HOA community but developers have managed to convince cities that HOAs should be a requirement for new development in many places, so it's not quite as easy as it sounds.


The HOAs handle alot of street Maintenance and "common areas" which are "private property" of the HOA.... which means the city can property tax it.
 
Moose out front
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Gin Buddy: From Philly to Boston: Gin Buddy: From Philly to Boston: If you didn't want to live in a HOA community, then don't.


Sure. Tell me where there is one in Tucson that isn't a trailer park.

That said, than why live in Tucson?

Do you think everybody has unlimited funds and can move to any place in the country they want to?

I hate HOAs but the one I'm currently in isn't shiatty enough to make me want to move and give up this weather and cost of living. The real problem with HOAs is that they were allowed to spread like a plague without any real oversite or any way to stop them. They need to either go away or else be heavily restricted as to what they can and can't force homeowners to do with their own property.


What?? There are tons of homes in Tucson with no HOA (and aren't trailer parks). My house just North of the University has no HOA. Every house Mrs. Moose and I looked at when we were in the market didn't have any HOAs.

Maybe all the planned communities North of the river and up in Oro Valley have HOAs, but central Tucson they seem pretty rare.
 
baron von doodle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

foo monkey: Colorado has Castle Doctrine on the books, so let 'em try.

Pretty sure taking pictures of the inside of someone's home, from outside the home, is some kind of legal violation. That's why I leave my kids' windows wide open. If anyone takes pictures, I can take them to court for having Civil Child Porn.


Nope. If standing on public property you can take pictures through open windows. Distribution of adult nudity from those photos is a massive grey area depending on jurisdiction. Pictures of clothed children, same thing, jurisdiction. Pictures of naked children is illegal to possess and even more illegal to distribute.

The basic point is that stuff on your property or inside your house are not as protected as you think*. That's where all of the paparazzi nudes of celebrities come from.

*In the way back, I studied photojournalism. Part of that was morals, ethics, and legalities.
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

ifky: SBinRR: ifky: ifky: Take a picture of it. I'll be able to tell

Ha, thought I was sending a text message.

Now we want to know what the picture will be.  My guess is someone wants you to diagnose the boil-like growth on their ass.

I need a hook to hang a piece of stained glass. The one I had was to big. My mom said she might have a smaller one that would work. The joys of trying to multitask distracted.


Send me your mom's number.  I have a picture of something large I'd like to show her
 
TWX
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

AlgaeRancher: But my property values! 🙄

/I really like that my neighborhood has no HOA


I like my neighborhood with no HOA too, but I have also lived in neighborhoods without HOAs that I did not much care for.  Main difference now, there are no houses in my neighborhood under 2000sqft and the minimum lot-size is also very large, so the homes are all very expensive (we bought when the market had crashed, wouldn't have been in this neighborhood if prices had been typical) so the prices have generally kept out people who chronically make poor decisions.

HOAs are there to maintain property values for mid-priced properties, so that they do not decline in value and become low-priced properties.  A well-run HOA that is guided by this principle first, and weighs its rules and its enforcement against this concept can be a fairly decent entity.  There's a neighborhood not far from where I live that a friend lives in that has such an HOA.  They're not nitpicking everything.  They can enforce if a yard gets especially untidy or if a house is falling into disprepair, and they do have rules for things like accessory buildings, number of vehicles, parking on unimproved surfaces, etc, but they do not go out of their way to issue fines, starting with simple warnings.

Draconian HOAs that enforce based on style and immediately jump to the harshest penalties are a problem.  HOAs that do not allow for variation in style and decor are a problem.  HOAs that require approval to do basic landscaping and paint are a problem.  HOAs that raise dues, levy assessments, and have steep fines are a HUGE problem, and they need to be reigned in.
 
jumac
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Sounds a lot like a town near me did they have town rules on how much power a HOA has over what people can and can't do on their plots.  Whats funny is there are no HOA in the town.  And to date every time someone thinks bout putting one in they look at the town rules and say nope.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

chuggernaught: HOA THREAD!


That's a foreclosure for you, pal!
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

jenlen: HOAs are the most vile and pure evil thing modern man ever constructed.


With the possible exception of their lobbying group.

opponents to the bill include the Community Associations Institute
 
Begoggle [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
HOAs should not exist.
But at the same time, these people who join HOAs and then get made that leopards ate their faces, can go fark themselves.
 
Moose out front
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I've owned two different HOA properties.

The first one (my first house ever, a townhouse) I never heard one peep from ever. I just paid my dues each month and they did all the common ground maintenance.

The second one was fine while I was there, all they really did was have holiday parties and get-togethers. They rarely if ever nit-picked or enforced anything. However, after I sold the place about a year later it started getting more draconian (I'm still subscribed to their email newsletter. The "unsubscribe" button goes nowhere). They narrowly voted in a "maximum number of rentals" allowed, started issuing citations for minor things like, your garbage can is in the street too long after collection, and became more bossy and threatening. I think an old conservative codger ran for president and became the little napoleon. Glad I got out of that one.
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

natazha: AlgaeRancher: But my property values! 🙄

/I really like that my neighborhood has no HOA

I've never lived anywhere with a HOA and never will.  In the two years we've been in this house, we have: removed 13 large trees, covered the yard with wood chips, added two fence sections, installed a greenhouse, planted 15 fruit trees, 10 blueberry bushes, constructed six large planters, scattered over 30 pots with various plants in them over the yard and driveway, planted 50 ft of garlic. two hazelnut trees and two grape vines.  The new heat pump sits in front of the garage and is not painted to match the house. Nor are the new garage doors. The eight windows that will be replaced this Spring will be close to existing ones, but not exact matches.

The driveway seriously needs de-mossing and I haven't finished cleaning up last Fall's leaves.

I think that's 16 things that would give the typical petty tyrants that run HOAs would disapprove.


Depends on the HOA. Mine doesn't care what you do so long as you do nothing to the exterior walls and get approval for upgrades or interior changes that include moving walls and the like. The HOA dues pay for roofing, exterior walls, water, plumbing in ground and walls, landscape, trash and maintenance of common areas like pools and garage doors. I have a small garden. Can't even imagine trying to wrangle a property the size of yours. When do you find time to do anything else besides work and property maintenance.
 
IlGreven
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

From Philly to Boston: Gin Buddy: From Philly to Boston: If you didn't want to live in a HOA community, then don't.


Sure. Tell me where there is one in Tucson that isn't a trailer park.

That said, than why live in Tucson?


Because they literally can't afford to live anywhere else?

/Tell me you've never had to actually work in your life without telling me...
 
Fark_Guy_Rob
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Haters gonna hate, but I love my HOA
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Green Valley Ranch sounds like a bad salad dressing. I bet if they changed their name property values would go up 5%.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Heh, this HOA filed like 40% of the HOA foreclosures filed in the entire city of Denver in 2021. That is special.

Also, residents of Green Valley Ranch getting overpoliced by their HOA is not a good look.
 
Begoggle [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Gin Buddy: From Philly to Boston: Gin Buddy: From Philly to Boston: If you didn't want to live in a HOA community, then don't.


Sure. Tell me where there is one in Tucson that isn't a trailer park.

That said, than why live in Tucson?

Do you think everybody has unlimited funds and can move to any place in the country they want to?

I hate HOAs but the one I'm currently in isn't shiatty enough to make me want to move and give up this weather and cost of living. The real problem with HOAs is that they were allowed to spread like a plague without any real oversite or any way to stop them. They need to either go away or else be heavily restricted as to what they can and can't force homeowners to do with their own property.


The real problem is that when you buy a house, you can't refuse to join the HOA.
That should be illegal.
It should be the buyer's choice, and in fact, the owner should be allowed to leave the HOA at any time they choose.
 
