(Some Guy)   This has to be the most Canadian headline I've seen   (cheknews.ca)
36
harleyquinnical [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Where's the poutine?
 
Sawdust and Mildew [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
No hoser? No eh?
 
Juc
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
no meese involved either.
 
Three Crooked Squirrels [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
TIL Canadians call a winter hat a "toque".
 
Myk-House of El [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Oh fark, Lil' Slugger went to Canada.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
foo monkey
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
He was eventually caught, taken to the ground and arrested without further incident, and police say he was not injured in the arrest.

Police added, "He said he was very soory for any inconvenience."
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Possible photo from the incident:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Three Crooked Squirrels: TIL Canadians call a winter hat a "toque".


Canadians have 36 words for winter hats.
 
kabloink [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Who wouldn't want a Canadian toque?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kris_Romm
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I'm lazy.  What's it aboot?
 
drayno76
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Three Crooked Squirrels: TIL Canadians call a winter hat a "toque".


Mrs. Drayno76: "How much did he toke before he took the toque?"
 
Stands With A Tiny Fist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Tom Marvolo Bombadil: Three Crooked Squirrels: TIL Canadians call a winter hat a "toque".

Canadians have 36 words for winter hats.


We really do. :)
 
lefty248
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Build a wall and keep those hooligans north of the border.
 
germ78
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Needs a moose, some poutine, and maple syrup to make it a completely Canadian headline.
 
lefty248
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Unless they bring beer.
 
HoratioGates
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I was going to make a horse power joke, but then I realized there was no 'r'.
 
SirMadness
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Not mentioned:

Stealing a toque in Canada is on par with burning down someone's house.
 
Omnivorous
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Island fever.
 
Peki [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

lefty248: Unless they bring beer.


I was totally waiting for the "alcohol may have been involved" line.
 
Peki [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

drayno76: Three Crooked Squirrels: TIL Canadians call a winter hat a "toque".

Mrs. Drayno76: "How much did he toke before he took the toque?"


Toque rhymes with Luke not woke.
 
Juc
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Three Crooked Squirrels: TIL Canadians call a winter hat a "toque".


specific type of winter hat.
it's not a trapper hat, or an ushanka which are sorta the same thing.
it's almost a balaclava but leaves the face uncovered.

kinda like a beanie without a dumb name really.
 
God Is My Co-Pirate
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Three Crooked Squirrels: TIL Canadians call a winter hat a "toque".


What do you call them?
 
lefty248
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Peki: drayno76: Three Crooked Squirrels: TIL Canadians call a winter hat a "toque".

Mrs. Drayno76: "How much did he toke before he took the toque?"

Toque rhymes with Luke not woke.


Yeah, haven't you heard the 12 days of Christmas by the McKenzie brothers (I think).
 
Stands With A Tiny Fist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Peki: I was totally waiting for the "alcohol may have been involved" line.


Not newsworthy. It would be noted, however, had alcohol _not_ been involved.
 
cyberspacedout [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
He took a toque, and now they're taking him to the joint. If he doesn't go willingly, it might be a bad trip.
 
Three Crooked Squirrels [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

God Is My Co-Pirate: Three Crooked Squirrels: TIL Canadians call a winter hat a "toque".

What do you call them?


A "winter hat" most of the year. In the winter, just a "hat".
 
Peki [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

lefty248: Peki: drayno76: Three Crooked Squirrels: TIL Canadians call a winter hat a "toque".

Mrs. Drayno76: "How much did he toke before he took the toque?"

Toque rhymes with Luke not woke.

Yeah, haven't you heard the 12 days of Christmas by the McKenzie brothers (I think).


Nope. I just used to live there.

/also got an understanding why Indigenous folks have 30 different words for snow
//that heavy wet shiat is nasty
///trois
 
pi8you
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Three Crooked Squirrels: TIL Canadians call a winter hat a "toque".


Assuming I was being ignorant about a piece of religious headwear I had to look that up, and, well, that's not entirely wrong I guess.
 
Teddy Brosevelt [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Tom Marvolo Bombadil: Three Crooked Squirrels: TIL Canadians call a winter hat a "toque".

Canadians have 36 words for winter hats.


But no word for summer
 
Rage Against the Thorazine [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Suspect was last seen escaping on a moose while chugging maple syrup and listening to Rush.
 
DorisLessingCat [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

germ78: Needs a moose, some poutine, and maple syrup to make it a completely Canadian headline.


To be fair, it's a BC headline more than a Canadian headline. We don't have as many moose, our poutine isn't that great and we are reduced to making our local syrop from Big Leaf Maple instead of Sugar Maple trees.

We absolutely have hockey stick weilding roller bladers who might be inclined to steal a toque.
 
Juc
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Three Crooked Squirrels: God Is My Co-Pirate: Three Crooked Squirrels: TIL Canadians call a winter hat a "toque".

What do you call them?

A "winter hat" most of the year. In the winter, just a "hat".


that implies that winter isn't most of the year?
how do you live with such madness!?
 
alicechaos
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Three Crooked Squirrels: TIL Canadians call a winter hat a "toque".


Thank you. I was going to ask.
 
jtown
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
No syrup.  Nothing about a beaver.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
What a hoser.
 
danielscissorhands
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Wow, that is a ridiculously Canadian headline!

Article made me think of this...

The Tom Green Show - Hockey Guy
Youtube WLJ_98QGSSQ
 
