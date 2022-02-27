 Skip to content
German government: if you use Kaspersky, you're an dummkopf
DemonKing561
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, my workplace (Best Buy) stopped selling Kaspersky years ago because of those very fears
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I only use anti-virus software written by free-range, organic North Koreans.
 
extrafancy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It doesn't run well with Bonzi Buddy so I took it off my Compaq.
 
Cormee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I use Kaspersky, I like it as well.
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

extrafancy: It doesn't run well with Bonzi Buddy so I took it off my Compaq.


Works fine on my eMachines.
 
Herr Flick's Revenge
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Cormee: I use Kaspersky, I like it as well.


Enjoy your Russian malware buddy.
 
GrymRpr
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
And here I thought that everyone knew that Kaspersky was funded in part by the Russian FSB.
Silly me.
 
Cormee
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Herr Flick's Revenge: Cormee: I use Kaspersky, I like it as well.

Enjoy your Russian malware buddy.


I've been using it for about 6 years now, and I've never had any problems with it.
 
Thoreny [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Cormee: I use Kaspersky, I like it as well.


Do you know who's one of the primary partners supporting the Russian government's cyber security?

That's right, these assholes.
 
robodog
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
This has been known since the Snowden leaks, the Israelis were watching the FSB force Kaspersky to search for specific files for corporate espionage and were watching it happen in real time and they basically party chatted the NSA in on their live feed. Anyone still using it is beyond stupid. It's too bad because they really were a good security group, just based in the wrong country. Btw this is the big reason people objected to Apple putting a file hash scan into iOS, eventually it WOULD be abused by one or more governments.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
frinkiac.comView Full Size
 
ToughActinProlactin
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I used it a long time ago, maybe 15 years ago? It worked okay and it was free and I figured at least I didn't have to deal with MacAfee or Norton back then. 

I'm fine with a combination suite of Malwarebytes and Windows Defender at the moment with a couple added measures nowadays.
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

DemonKing561: Yeah, my workplace (Best Buy) stopped selling Kaspersky years ago because of those very fears


EVERYONE stopped using Kaspersky back in 2017 when the US government banned its use in US government agencies. Everyone except Germany, who you will note has been getting back on the ball as of late.
 
Fano [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
"An" dummkopf?
 
Begoggle [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
That's why I use the original MacAfee 1.0 (not later stuff from the crap company that kept using his name).
A real American you can trust.
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I don't need antivirus software because I keep my browser on Private mode.
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Cormee: Herr Flick's Revenge: Cormee: I use Kaspersky, I like it as well.

Enjoy your Russian malware buddy.

I've been using it for about 6 years now, and I've never had any problems with it.


I used Kaspersky without a hitch for several years. One year I bought it through Best Buy, left a favorable review and got a gift certificate that bought me 2 VHS decks.
 
bigdog1960
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Cormee: I use Kaspersky, I like it as well.


So do the russians.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
What's anti-virus software?

OpenBSD ftw.
 
Thoreny [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Fano: "An" dummkopf?


Ja, das ist Deutsch echt.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

RolfBlitzer: extrafancy: It doesn't run well with Bonzi Buddy so I took it off my Compaq.

Works fine on my eMachines.


I can't get it to run on my Amstrad PC1512
 
Anim
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Begoggle: That's why I use the original MacAfee 1.0 (not later stuff from the crap company that kept using his name).
A real American you can trust.


Joke's on you, MacAfee was a big fan of crap company
 
Cormee
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Begoggle: That's why I use the original MacAfee 1.0 (not later stuff from the crap company that kept using his name).
A real American you can trust.


"English man
** Could trust
 
Denjiro
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I just started using Webroot as there was a deal on it. I was using ESOT NOD as a year sub came with the computer, but it had ran out.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I had it years ago on an old cell phone. I took it off when I started getting ads for Lada cars and recommendations for Rooskie vodak.
 
Denjiro
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

RolfBlitzer: extrafancy: It doesn't run well with Bonzi Buddy so I took it off my Compaq.

Works fine on my eMachines.


Wouldn't run well on my Packard Bell, but pretty much nothing would.
 
Cormee
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Thoreny: Cormee: I use Kaspersky, I like it as well.

Do you know who's one of the primary partners supporting the Russian government's cyber security?

That's right, these assholes.


Prior to Ukraine i had no issue buying it, in future I'll probably reconsider.

Their labs airways seemed at the forefront of discovering and releasing updates for new threats.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
You chumps pay for anti virus? I get mine free through the internet.
academy.avast.comView Full Size

I just run it whenever it pops up for no cost at all.

On a side note for you computer people, is it normal for my laptop to always be really hot and have the HD accessing constantly?  Even when it's just sitting there, the HD light is constantly going like a strobe.
 
Zero Point Scalar Field
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I used to sell Kaspersky at Office Max. I had no training on the products, so my very first costumer asks for anti-virus software, and I replay "Sure! Casper Sky is rated well."

The customer didn't correct me, so I went on to the next one and pronounced it the same way. I did that over and over, all day with a couple dozen customers. It wasn't until the next morning that I told my boss "I think I did well yesterday. I sold a couple of Casper Skies."

She laughed. She then told me how to pronounce it correctly. I'm sure all those customers the day before were equally amused by my ignorance. Stupid Russians.
Fark user imageView Full Size
Sky
 
smed7 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Herr Flick's Revenge: Cormee: I use Kaspersky, I like it as well.

Enjoy your Russian malware buddy.


Cormee: I use Kaspersky, I like it as well.
Enjoy your Russian malware buddy comrade!

/FTFY
 
ryebread [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Cormee: Their labs airways seemed at the forefront of discovering and releasing updates for new threats.


It depends on which threats you're talking about.

I am willing to bet that Kaspersky is the next to discover something the NSA would rather keep hidden. They're great at that sort of thing, and I love reading their research.

But I wouldn't trust their software to find something coming from GRU, not would I trust it to not sneak something in or out during an update or telemetry report, and that's much more my threat model.
 
Cormee
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

ryebread: Cormee: Their labs airways seemed at the forefront of discovering and releasing updates for new threats.

It depends on which threats you're talking about.

I am willing to bet that Kaspersky is the next to discover something the NSA would rather keep hidden. They're great at that sort of thing, and I love reading their research.

But I wouldn't trust their software to find something coming from GRU, not would I trust it to not sneak something in or out during an update or telemetry report, and that's much more my threat model.


Sure, for government agencies they're probably a bad choice, but on my PC all they'll find are a few Axure prototypes and some porn
 
Larva Lump
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Fano: "An" dummkopf?


Try Grammarly. It's Ukrainian.
 
wage0048
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

DemonKing561: Yeah, my workplace (Best Buy) stopped selling Kaspersky years ago because of those very fears


I bought my first laptop from Best Buy (I was given a gift card as a Christmas gift).

The first piece of software I uninstalled was Kaspersky.
 
dbaggins
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
>edgarware.exe



Flagrant System Error


Computer Over


Virus = Very Yes.
 
DON.MAC [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Their stuff is still the best anti-virus software out there but their KGB/FSB connections are quite clear.  For the idiots who clicks on all the popups on free porn sites, I would recommend using their stuff. For systems that have legitimate intellectual property or control any infrastructure of anything that the Russians are interested in, it is a hard no.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Acronis Cloud Protect services over here being like...

i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size


/they claim they're swiss and singapore. Lies. They're russian.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

DON.MAC: Their stuff is still the best anti-virus software out there but their KGB/FSB connections are quite clear.  For the idiots who clicks on all the popups on free porn sites, I would recommend using their stuff. For systems that have legitimate intellectual property or control any infrastructure of anything that the Russians are interested in, it is a hard no.


This would be a perfect opportunity for Israel and the Mossad to release a competing product.
 
Rage Against the Thorazine [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

RolfBlitzer: extrafancy: It doesn't run well with Bonzi Buddy so I took it off my Compaq.

Works fine on my eMachines.


Will my Gateway 2000 be ok?!?
 
