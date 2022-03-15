 Skip to content
(NYPost)   Have you ever wondered where Luke Skywalker got his blue milk from?
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Anything to do with the madness of King George?
 
NateAsbestos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No. They explicitly showed him angrily milking that weird animal.
 
NateAsbestos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's like the only thing I remember from that movie
 
KC Dutchman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Posting to TikTok, the Aussie said her milk turned blue "because my son is sick so my body is producing antibodies to fight it off".

media4.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Ethertap
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I figured it was just milk + blue 1.
 
genner
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
It's not a host of smurfette's hooked up to automated milking machines?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Iworkformsn
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Walker: Posting to TikTok, the Aussie said her milk turned blue "because my son is sick so my body is producing antibodies to fight it off".

[media4.giphy.com image 480x270]


Agreed.
I don't feel like reading the article but they need to explain this.
 
genner
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Ethertap: I figured it was just milk + blue 1.


Artificial colors are not the Jedi way.
 
Zeroth Law
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

xanadian: [Fark user image image 850x303]


Shocked but not surprised to see this here. BRB, off to wash my eyes in bleach
 
Wobambo
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

neongoats: It's not a host of smurfette's hooked up to automated milking machines?

[Fark user image image 745x1115]


There's only one female smurf, so no luck there. Besides, they're clearly egg-laying creatures.
 
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Don't drink colloidal silver.
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
If she's sick she needs more colloidal silver.
 
nytmare
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I dunno, what color is Vulcan milk?
 
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

neongoats: It's not a host of smurfette's hooked up to automated milking machines?

[Fark user image 745x1115]


They're more valuable if you turn them into gold.
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
The prop department.

What do I win?
 
buckeyebrain
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Not enough to click a link from the New York Post, I don't.
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Wobambo: neongoats: It's not a host of smurfette's hooked up to automated milking machines?

[Fark user image image 745x1115]

There's only one female smurf, so no luck there. Besides, they're clearly egg-laying creatures.


I'm sure with some hormone therapy we can get most of the non-elderly smurfs lactating in no time.
 
JRoo
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

gopher321: [Fark user image 258x195]



I never saw a purple cow,

I hope to never see one,

But I can tell you, anyhow,

I'd rather see, than be one!


-Gelett Burgess
 
orneryredguy
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I always figured blue milk would come from depressed cows.
 
Bannanaslug
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Dubious science and all, it is possible the mom has the same illness and has antibodies in the milk because of that. The color I have no idea, fakeness assumed.

It makes me think of Love Line back in the day. Someone had called talking about how their milk turned yellow so they thought it had gone "rancid" and switched to formula but was probably nothing. Talk to your Dr. (Preferably not Dr Drew) if you have questions people!
 
tommyl66
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"Mind your business!"
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

NateAsbestos: No. They explicitly showed him angrily milking that weird animal.


Fark user imageView Full Size

https://starwars.fandom.com/wiki/Green_milk is not the same as https://starwars.fandom.com/wiki/Blue_milk
 
sxacho [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Bloobies?
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
No.  The color of a colloidal suspension is usually due to the size of the colloidal globule.

White means they are much larger than a wavelength of light.

Blue means they are smaller, approaching the wavelength of red - about 1 micron.

/or, maybe it's just rich in Cobalt
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

orneryredguy: I always figured blue milk would come from depressed cows.


lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size
 
BigChad
‘’ 1 minute ago  
The Sun isn't your personal erotica site you freaks!
 
