(Vice) Hero Russian invaders, go brick yourselves   (vice.com) divider line
23
    More: Hero, FGM-148 Javelin, Fire-and-forget, Citizen Brick, Anti-tank guided missile, Kiev, Ukraine, Spike, Molotov cocktail  
1241 clicks; posted to Main » and Fandom » on 15 Mar 2022 at 8:12 PM (28 minutes ago)



23 Comments     (+0 »)
Zombies ate my neighbors
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
No flaming Russian tanks to go with? Come on people, if were going to live out a blocky fantasy, let us have the reward!
 
evilsofa
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Amazing! They've invented Legos that hurt even worse when you step on them.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
While Lego is supporting necessary violence, I'm surprised they went that far.
 
mikalmd
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Let them lying around for them to step on in the middle of the night ..
 
danielscissorhands
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LiberalConservative
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Zombies ate my neighbors: No flaming Russian tanks to go with? Come on people, if were going to live out a blocky fantasy, let us have the reward!


Great thing about Lego is you can make such items. Well, you could back in the days when imagination was used.
 
Saturn5
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I want the Lego Ukranian farmer's tractor towing a Russian tank.
 
bittermang
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Where's the tractor 🚜 set 🇺🇦
 
IANALINFLORIDA
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Dr Jack Badofsky: While Lego is supporting necessary violence, I'm surprised they went that far.


Citizen Brick is not Lego. Lego is not making these.
 
bittermang
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

LiberalConservative: Zombies ate my neighbors: No flaming Russian tanks to go with? Come on people, if were going to live out a blocky fantasy, let us have the reward!

Great thing about Lego is you can make such items. Well, you could back in the days when imagination was used.


That sounds like a very Anti-capitalism emotion there, Zcomrade. Your account has been referred to reeducation. Have wonderful capitalism day!
 
Pinner
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Hey dad...? Uh, Billy is outside making those malty cocktails and throwing them in the road. I think mom's car is on fire.
 
Mukster
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Uhm, where's the giant balls?
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Here's a completed Lego set of Russian Logistics:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Garza and the Supermutants [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I found their store and tried to find a link to buy one, but I think they're sold out. I would like to be wrong here if anyone would like to post a link to prove me so.
 
Saturn5
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

C18H27NO3: Here's a completed Lego set of Russian Logistics:

[Fark user image 493x512]


It's missing all the gas bricks.
 
Mukster
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

C18H27NO3: Here's a completed Lego set of Russian Logistics:

[Fark user image image 493x512]


The Russian language warning label has been altered to read "choking hazard" for pulling up short on their goals.
 
phimuskapsi [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

danielscissorhands: [Fark user image 425x312]


scontent-lga3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Hero tag edges out the cool tag
 
danielscissorhands
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

phimuskapsi: danielscissorhands: [Fark user image 425x312]

[scontent-lga3-1.xx.fbcdn.net image 526x526]


Cool
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

IANALINFLORIDA: Dr Jack Badofsky: While Lego is supporting necessary violence, I'm surprised they went that far.

Citizen Brick is not Lego. Lego is not making these.


Ahh, got it.
 
hammettman
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

IANALINFLORIDA: Dr Jack Badofsky: While Lego is supporting necessary violence, I'm surprised they went that far.

Citizen Brick is not Lego. Lego is not making these.


Looking over their offerings, "Bloody Carrie" anyone?, an assortment of weapons... I'm kinda in awe that they either have Lego's approval, or they're cool with it, or just don't know/care.   Disney would have sued them to the ground.

But Lego's cool, so maybe that's it.
 
Trik
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Speaking of Bricking.
Apple and other phone makers should brick all the Russian phones and other gadgets.
That's if they can target that specifically.
 
Pinner
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Trik: Speaking of Bricking.
Apple and other phone makers should brick all the Russian phones and other gadgets.
That's if they can target that specifically.


If you could ID sim cards set up on a specific network. Maybe.
 
Displayed 23 of 23 comments

