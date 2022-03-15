 Skip to content
(MSN) Hero Volodymyr Zelenskyy would like to take this moment to thank the supplier of much of Ukraine's weapons - Russia
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Zelensky on social media:
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
crackwhore
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
everyone still loves to taunt the dynamite monkey
 
MikeyFuccon
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
The Armenian radio was asked: Which country is more environmentally conscious?

The answer was: Answering either way is a tough assignment, even for us.

Russia has convinced the world to limit their consumption of fossil fuels.

Ukraine, meanwhile, leads the world in their capacity to recycle of scrap metal.
 
DrEMHmrk2 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
It's nice to be able to read the directions on your enemy's tanks.

Start de tank here, Comrade.
Fire ze missizles here, Comrade.
 
fat boy
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Meanwhile at Ram Ranch
miro.medium.comView Full Size
 
disaster bastard
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Find yourself someone who looks at you like Ukrainians look at antitank weapons.

scontent.fmxf1-1.fna.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
philodough
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
CordycepsInYourBrain
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
TFA said the factories were modifying the "trophies." What more do they have to do in addition to installing compatible secure comms? Aren't all the weapons the same as Ukraine uses? Do they have ammo or do they need to capture some of that too?
 
thisispete
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Is anyone else worried about the gravitational effects of such giant brass balls being in the same location?
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

CordycepsInYourBrain: TFA said the factories were modifying the "trophies." What more do they have to do in addition to installing compatible secure comms? Aren't all the weapons the same as Ukraine uses? Do they have ammo or do they need to capture some of that too?


Modifying = cleaning out the brown stains

/both kinds
 
Petey4335
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
FTFA: Ukrainian authorities told citizens last week that captured Russian tanks did not need to be declared for tax purposes.

I can't even formulate text on how that line at the end of the article just gave me some giggles.
 
Iamos [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

CordycepsInYourBrain: TFA said the factories were modifying the "trophies." What more do they have to do in addition to installing compatible secure comms? Aren't all the weapons the same as Ukraine uses? Do they have ammo or do they need to capture some of that too?


Presumably lots of deferred maintenance to make sure they are field ready, replacing Russian with Ukrainian markings, and painting "fark you" on the front of each tank. But that should be about it.
 
disaster bastard
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

CordycepsInYourBrain: TFA said the factories were modifying the "trophies." What more do they have to do in addition to installing compatible secure comms? Aren't all the weapons the same as Ukraine uses? Do they have ammo or do they need to capture some of that too?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
guestguy
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
JammerJim [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
