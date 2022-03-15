 Skip to content
(MLive.com)   Pro-Tip: If you're going to be illegally mailing scorpions to Germany, come up with a better cover up than labeling the packages "chocolate"   (mlive.com) divider line
    More: Strange, Associated Press, International trade, import-export license, Felony, 39-year-old Oregon man, Export, Bowl Championship Series, dozens of live scorpions  
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
edibleinsects.comView Full Size


**AHEM** they are a dessert snack.  I guess the issue there was that LIVE scorpions were shipped?
 
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Next time label it "smoking cessation device."
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They should be hurricane resistant.
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Wait a minute!! Who would send chocolate INTO Germany??? This is very suspicious..."
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OtherLittleGuy: They should be hurricane resistant.


But only if it rocks you.
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"We use NO artificial additives or preservatives of ANY kind!"
 
scruffythecat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You would think it would be the other way around.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Combustion: "Wait a minute!! Who would send chocolate INTO Germany??? This is very suspicious..."


So they can make cake with it
 
buckeyebrain
‘’ 1 hour ago  

markie_farkie: OtherLittleGuy: They should be hurricane resistant.

But only if it rocks you.


Here I Am!
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
dailylolpics.comView Full Size
 
Tillmaster
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gleeman: [dailylolpics.com image 460x515]


I know where that photo was taken.
 
karlandtanya
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: [Fark user image 259x194]

"We use NO artificial additives or preservatives of ANY kind!"


I'll get the lights.
 
PerpetualPeristalsis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Someone may be disappointed with their box labeled 'live scorpions.'
 
turbokat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Shipping Scorpions to Germany? Why? They've been there for decades.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

turbokat: Shipping Scorpions to Germany? Why? They've been there for decades.

[Fark user image image 850x478]


Came to post something like this, leaving satisfied.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Chocolate Scorpions is the name of my cover band that will protested to hell and back when the fusion genres becomes known.
 
theresnothinglft
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They've been exporting them all along against our will, so what if we send a few back.
 
A Screaming Man with Two-Toned Shoes
‘’ 1 hour ago  

buckeyebrain: markie_farkie: OtherLittleGuy: They should be hurricane resistant.

But only if it rocks you.

Here I Am!


And there's No One Like You.
 
Your Hind Brain
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

PerpetualPeristalsis: [Fark user image 300x300]


One up.

MSG - Be Aware Of Scorpions FULL ALBUM (2001)
Youtube 6jxGQzT-vd8


Yeah. Abitlong.
 
jtown
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: [Fark user image 259x194]

"We use NO artificial additives or preservatives of ANY kind!"


Came here to post the crunchy frog.
 
Gentlequiet
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Instead of chocolate, package contained scorpions. Would not buy again.
 
genner
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Should have used boxes like this.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
yuthinasia
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Chocolate tasty but too sting-y. One star. Do not recommend.
 
geekbikerskum
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Gleeman: [dailylolpics.com image 460x515]


Many years ago, my mom came to visit me not long after I had moved into a new apartment, and before I had fully unpacked.

My friends had written various combinations of "PORN" and "SEX TOYS" on all the boxes, regardless of the contents.  Fortunately my mom understood that this was a joke and thought this was funny.
 
daveb0rg
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
He faces up to one year in prison, supervised release for three years


Not sure I want someone watching my release for 3 years....although maybe I could get into that.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I, too, wanted to make a "well, they are a German band" joke about the Scorpions.
/holy shiat, they released a new album in 2022
 
knbwhite
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

geekbikerskum: Gleeman: [dailylolpics.com image 460x515]

Many years ago, my mom came to visit me not long after I had moved into a new apartment, and before I had fully unpacked.

My friends had written various combinations of "PORN" and "SEX TOYS" on all the boxes, regardless of the contents.  Fortunately my mom understood that this was a joke and thought this was funny.


I just had a flashback about the pic of the friends moving a foam mattress with a few impressions of sex toys on it.
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Combustion: "Wait a minute!! Who would send chocolate INTO Germany??? This is very suspicious..."


Fark user imageView Full Size


It's been done before.
 
