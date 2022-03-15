 Skip to content
(BBC)   Russian woman who made anti-war protest during live TV broadcast reappears in court, gets 30,000 rouble fine. Which, if she waits a week to pay it, will be about $3   (bbc.co.uk) divider line
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Don't be afraid of anything. They can't imprison us all," she said.

No, they can't imprison you all.
 
plecos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
 so, gofundme?
 
Omnivorous
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I hope she can fly when the Russian security forces toss her out a window.

/Tell Putin that "Russian lives matter" because he's the problem.
 
Discordulator
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

plecos: so, gofundme?


Only if it's held in escrow for after the sanctions get lifted, or for her to resettle out of Russia.
 
Begoggle [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
"I'm ashamed that I allowed myself to tell lies from the television screen. Ashamed that I allowed Russians to be turned into zombies," she explained. "We just silently watched this inhumane regime."

She now regrets working for the Russian FOX News.
Well better late than never, I guess.
Your turn, Americans.
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Gigantic brass ovaries on that one.

New Rising Sun [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Nice to see the King of Suck Balls Mountain throwing his support behind this.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
That fine's for her Facebook video.
For the TV thing she'll probably get the gulag.
 
vsavatar
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
$300 fine isn't too bad, all things considered.
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
About $286. Woopeee.
 
sephjnr
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Saving the phrase "cannot be reached for comment" for the next update
 
fanbladesaresharp
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I'd send her the three clams but due to sanctions I'd probably be in jail.
 
JustHereForThePics
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

fanbladesaresharp: I'd send her the three clams but due to sanctions I'd probably be in jail.


Just send her three seashells instead.

I'm sure she knows how to use them.
 
Tannhauser
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
She's still alive???
 
jaytkay [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Gutsy. They force subversives to put a disclaimer calling themselves foreign agents. They become pariahs. I heard an interview with a journalist who literally could not get a job at a donut shop after she was arrested and fined.

Here's another example I googled up,

Oct 27, 2021 - France24 - Russia's 'foreign agent' reporters navigate 'absurd' rules
"...reporter Yelizaveta Mayetnaya motions to her laptop displaying a message now infamous among independent Russian journalists.
"This news media/material was created and/or disseminated by a foreign mass media performing the functions of a foreign agent and/or a Russian legal entity performing the functions of a foreign agent."
Since being branded a "foreign agent" by authorities this year, the 47-year-old is obliged to add the disclaimer to each and every one of her social media posts, whether they're part of her reporting or a picture of her dog digging through autumn leaves..."
 
frieque
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Of course they let her go. There probably weren't any high windows to fall out of at the prison.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Mugato: "Don't be afraid of anything. They can't imprison us all," she said.

No, they can't imprison you all.


I bet they can
 
disaster bastard
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
philodough
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
This is farking hysterical.
The Week: Russian State TV laugh at new "corespondent" Tucker Carlson from Colbert
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
She's alive!?!?!?!?

Whew.

Not all heroes wear capes.
 
jmr61 [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

vsavatar: $300 fine isn't too bad, all things considered.


Thing is she earns $100 a month now.
 
danielscissorhands
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

fatassbastard: Gigantic brass ovaries on that one.

Brass overies is the name of my Orchestral, Bikini Kill tribute band.
 
sleze
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Tannhauser: She's still alive???


I guess they thought it would be too obvious.  My guess is polonium tea at a later date.

(or a ricin umbrella)
 
Teddy Brosevelt [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Holy shiat she's alive
 
danielscissorhands
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

jaytkay: Gutsy. They force subversives to put a disclaimer calling themselves foreign agents. They become pariahs. I heard an interview with a journalist who literally could not get a job at a donut shop after she was arrested and fined.

Here's another example I googled up,

Oct 27, 2021 - France24 - Russia's 'foreign agent' reporters navigate 'absurd' rules
"...reporter Yelizaveta Mayetnaya motions to her laptop displaying a message now infamous among independent Russian journalists.
"This news media/material was created and/or disseminated by a foreign mass media performing the functions of a foreign agent and/or a Russian legal entity performing the functions of a foreign agent."
Since being branded a "foreign agent" by authorities this year, the 47-year-old is obliged to add the disclaimer to each and every one of her social media posts, whether they're part of her reporting or a picture of her dog digging through autumn leaves..."


Wow
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I am honestly spurred.

sleze: Tannhauser: She's still alive???

I guess they thought it would be too obvious.  My guess is polonium tea at a later date.

(or a ricin umbrella)


Yeah, or she'll be "mugged." Hopefully, she can find her way to a border and GTFO.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: I am honestly spurred.



FARK YOU AUTOCARROT

\ surprised.
 
A Screaming Man with Two-Toned Shoes
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

chitownmike: Mugato: "Don't be afraid of anything. They can't imprison us all," she said.

No, they can't imprison you all.

I bet they can


I think you missed my point.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I remember when Russian women used to really know how to protest.
lilbjorn
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
How long before some scammer opens a JustGriftMe account for her?
 
lilbjorn
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Tannhauser: She's still alive???


Polonium takes a while.
 
zimbomba63
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

fanbladesaresharp: I'd send her the three clams but due to sanctions I'd probably be in jail.


She already has a "clam", what would she do with three more?
 
hoodiowithtudio
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Mugato: "Don't be afraid of anything. They can't imprison us all," she said.

No, they can't imprison you all.


Going the Gandhi/MLK route, eh? Wish you luck and safety, white rose.
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fined and released.  Soon to have an accident.
 
RocketRay [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen: I remember when Russian women used to really know how to protest.
Written on her back is "Go fark yourself Putin".

Thanks, Ukraine, for teaching me how to read Cyrillic swear words!
 
pd2001
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I guess they found their next "volunteer" war correspondent.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

hoodiowithtudio: Mugato: "Don't be afraid of anything. They can't imprison us all," she said.

No, they can't imprison you all.

Going the Gandhi/MLK route, eh? Wish you luck and safety, white rose.


Geez you guys are dense.
 
Juc
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Well quite frankly I thought she'd be killed.
I'm glad to be wrong.
 
brainlordmesomorph
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
That's what the Judge gave her.

The Polonium comes later.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Omnivorous: I hope she can fly when the Russian security forces toss her out a window.

/Tell Putin that "Russian lives matter" because he's the problem.


Well, hopefully she has a dead man switch to release more videos.
 
crackpancake
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

fatassbastard: Gigantic brass ovaries on that one.

no kidding.  People glazing over the fact that these people are literally signing their own death warrants.

Proud of Russian people, keep it up!!!   FIGHT like your lives depend on it.  The USA/west want you to be happy and alive!!  Your leader doesn't care!  So sad...
 
The Zen Philosopher Basho
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Intrepid00: Omnivorous: I hope she can fly when the Russian security forces toss her out a window.

/Tell Putin that "Russian lives matter" because he's the problem.

Well, hopefully she has a dead man switch to release more videos.


No one has ever done this.
 
MikeyFuccon
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Even evil is capable of discretion. Clearly the 15-year maximum penalty was just that, and is unlikely to ever be applied. It was intended to send a message to what remained of the independent media that they were expected to shut up shop, which was received loud and clear.

More unnerving is this: the fact that discretion was applied at all in this case seems to have fueled the suspicions of many self-styled Ukrainian patriots. They are convinced, without evidence, that Putin staged the incident as disinformation aimed at outsiders not yet sufficiently convinced, apparently, that all Russians are as monstrous as their leader.
 
howdoibegin
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Omnivorous: I hope she can fly when the Russian security forces toss her out a window.

/Tell Putin that "Russian lives matter" because he's the problem.


More likely she was granted symbolic leniency since she did it on state media - so basically everyone saw. She's more useful as a strawman of how the state doesn't suppress dissenting opinion. (Not saying she was probably taken aside and informed that it's probably not worth finding out what "next time" looks like)

Randoms being locked up in off the street protests, there's no state media coverage of that so as far as most are concerned, that's not happening. A public act like this on TV, it's actually useful propaganda to go easy on her. Nobody's getting thrown out of windows for one act of defiance, that's reserved for authorities or ideologues with influence who are more costly alive than dead.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

The Zen Philosopher Basho: Intrepid00: Omnivorous: I hope she can fly when the Russian security forces toss her out a window.

/Tell Putin that "Russian lives matter" because he's the problem.

Well, hopefully she has a dead man switch to release more videos.

No one has ever done this.


You can literally make a bunch of YouTube videos with a publish later date on a bunch of accounts and use IFTTT to spam them from your regular accounts.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
She should pay in hryvnia.
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Mugato: hoodiowithtudio: Mugato: "Don't be afraid of anything. They can't imprison us all," she said.

No, they can't imprison you all.

Going the Gandhi/MLK route, eh? Wish you luck and safety, white rose.

Geez you guys are dense.


I would have gone with:

Well... they can't imprison you all...
 
pd2001
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Between this and the Sugar Riot thread, there's a real "V for Vendetta" feel about Russia right now.
 
fat boy
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
