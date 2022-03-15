 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.
Headline of the Month February 2022 - voting open until Tuesday March 15, 4pm eastern

(The Hill)   Bird flu found in Wisconsin, threatening the supply of chicken butt chicken butt   (thehill.com) divider line
13
    More: Interesting, Bird, bird flu, Avian influenza, Influenza, Associated Press, U.S. state, bird flu findings, U.S. Department of Agriculture  
•       •       •

220 clicks; posted to Main » on 15 Mar 2022 at 3:20 PM (42 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



13 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
One apocalypse at a time please. You need to get in line behind WW3 and COVID.
 
FleshMonkey
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
6G is in beta?
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
What, what?
 
whidbey
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Why is a stupid right wing blog like The Hill being treated as a source of information here for so many things?
 
docilej
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Protect your nuggets!!
 
Misch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

whidbey: Why is a stupid right wing blog like The Hill being treated as a source of information here for so many things?


1. No paywall.
2. Non-opinion articles are generally accurate.
3. Ignore most articles from The Hill that show "Opinion" above the byline.

Ad Fontes view on The Hill reporting
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Guess what?
 
TheFoz
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

whidbey: Why is a stupid right wing blog like The Hill being treated as a source of information here for so many things?


https://www.channel3000.com/datcp-confirms-highly-pathogenic-bird-flu-in-jefferson-county/?minutetv=true

https://madison.com/news/local/govt-and-politics/bird-flu-case-found-in-southern-wisconsin-chicken-flock/article_47299e2c-ef55-5eb3-bdc6-54d0992e6e69.html

Local news sources could be used but this is Fark sooooo...?
 
Mad-n-FL
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

whidbey: Why is a stupid right wing blog like The Hill being treated as a source of information here for so many things?


Are you claiming it's a "fake flu"?

/s
 
Petey4335
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
The department also said that state animal health officials have quarantined the farm property in Wisconsin's Jefferson County, adding that all the chickens in the contaminated flock will be destroyed and will not enter the food system.

Faaaark.  That's the county just south to me.

(goes and does some more research)

The DATCP said the case was found in a commercial poultry flock. This is the first confirmed case of HPAI in Wisconsin since 2015 [...]

Officials said HPAI doesn't pose a threat to the public, and no human cases of bird flu have been found in the U.S. The virus can be killed by cooking poultry and eggs to an internal temperature of 165°F.

Well Ok then.  Nevermind.  Just no runny eggs for breakfast awhile. sigh.
 
whidbey
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Mad-n-FL: whidbey: Why is a stupid right wing blog like The Hill being treated as a source of information here for so many things?

Are you claiming it's a "fake flu"?

/s


Seeing as all they do is talk shiat on the Democrats, I question their bias in non biased information.
 
McGrits [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Well, time to go to the store and stock up on chicken parts before the prices get stupid.

/vacuum sealer and chest freezer ftw.
 
goodncold
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
a-HA!! The purpose behind the the Ukrainian biolabs revealed!

Biden forced the Ukrainians to work against the Russians to develop a chicken flu to harm the US big agriculture industry and cause people to lose weight to make people angry so that they let Biden go to war to take revenge on Russia which will of course allow Putin to escalate this war and break out his super elite troops and equipment (which he has been holding back in reserve for just this moment) and force Europe to by chicken nuggets from Russian farms!

7D chess my friends.
 
Displayed 13 of 13 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.