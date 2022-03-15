 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   "Anonymous" criticizes Elon Musk for Putin challenge. No one's fooled here, Bezos   (republicworld.com) divider line
64
    More: Weird, Vladimir Putin, Russia, Twitter, Boris Yeltsin, group of anonymous hackers, Prime Minister of Russia, Dmitry Medvedev, Elon Musk  
•       •       •

64 Comments     (+0 »)
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Because challenging someone just about 20 years older than you to a fight puts one in a good light to begin with.
*eyeroll*
 
JRoo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I challenge Putin to a pootin' contest.
 
Oneiros
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can we get an article from a site that doesn't pop up some 'congratulations' type message and then send you to some other site that's likely trying to infect my system?
 
HoratioGates
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe he could design Tesla tank or a Tesla fighter and give them to the Ukraine?  Or a Tesla bubble thing to rescue boys from a cave?
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When does the world wake, rub the sleep from its eyes, yawn, stretch, and realize that Elon Musk is an absolute twat?
 
No1farker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He us a conman all he knows is stunts.
 
hardinparamedic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm shocked he had time for anything else considering how bad he's coping that his girlfriend and alimony sink just dumped him For a trans woman.
 
Corvus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I really don't get the idolization of Elon Musk. Is he just some incel god? Do incels just see him like a one of them who made it?
 
Lusebagage
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Besides, putin would seriously kick his ass anyway, so...
 
Glitchwerks
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Oneiros: Can we get an article from a site that doesn't pop up some 'congratulations' type message and then send you to some other site that's likely trying to infect my system?


Install uBlock Origin now.

You'll thank me later.
 
The Red Zone
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TeddyRooseveltsMustache: When does the world wake, rub the sleep from its eyes, yawn, stretch, and realize that Elon Musk is an absolute twat?


People are spending thousands on digital monkey pictures.  Don't hold your breath.
 
major hatred
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Man if I was W Amir Putin I would pay to have Elon Musk brought to me. Just saying. I mean I would totally Russell Vladimir Putin to the death. He probably kill me too because you know he's a judo master. But I'm hoping right after he gives me a compound fracture that I can use my stub to shank him
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Oneiros: Can we get an article from a site that doesn't pop up some 'congratulations' type message and then send you to some other site that's likely trying to infect my system?


But enough about fark.com...
 
Peki [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Eh, this was better, from Ramzon Kadyrov:

Fark user imageView Full Size

[ID: A telegram post essentially calling Elon Musk an ITG, says he needs training before challenging Putin. Calls Elon "Elona" at a few points.]
 
Phil McKraken [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Elon Musk is weird like an Ayn Rand character.
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lindalouwho: Because challenging someone just about 20 years older than you to a fight puts one in a good light to begin with.
*eyeroll*


Putin would tear that pussy up.
 
hardinparamedic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Phil McKraken: Elon Musk is weird like an Ayn Rand character.


more like the villain from Lethal Weapon 2

Apartheid profiting cookoolander
 
OhioUGrad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey Anonymous, if you want to be useful, how about you hack and release more details on Putin's and Musk's tax evasion and likely other crimes instead of posting useless shiat?

It would be nice if they went back to the days when they are useful like when they exposed the rape of a teen girl by the Steubenville football team that coaches and administrators were going to sweep under the rug.
 
alice_600
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Corvus: I really don't get the idolization of Elon Musk. Is he just some incel god? Do incels just see him like a one of them who made it?


Yeah he farks his GF she has his kids and he doesn't take responsibility for them by keeping them poor. He's Steve Jobs but like worse.
 
extrafancy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'll admit, as someone who still gets the hardcopy of Fark on Sundays, I don't understand Elon Musk.
 
Peki [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OhioUGrad: Hey Anonymous, if you want to be useful, how about you hack and release more details on Putin's and Musk's tax evasion and likely other crimes instead of posting useless shiat?

It would be nice if they went back to the days when they are useful like when they exposed the rape of a teen girl by the Steubenville football team that coaches and administrators were going to sweep under the rug.


Those f*ckers are likely smart enough to use Signal or other encrypted shiat.
 
indy_kid [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Turbo Cojones: lindalouwho: Because challenging someone just about 20 years older than you to a fight puts one in a good light to begin with.
*eyeroll*

Putin would tear that pussy up.


Putin's 70 years old and alleged to have Parkinson's (which would explain much of his recent behavior). It's also been suggested that Putin had a moderate case of COVID, and what we're seeing now are the effects of long COVID affecting his cognitive state.

Elon could "rope a dope" and jog around the ring, while Putin is gasping for breath.

When was the last time we saw Putin do one of his shirtless adventures, one that can be confirmed to have been done recently?
 
Nick el Ass
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Vince McMahon is salivating at the idea of putting Vladimir Putin and Elon Musk inside a steel cage at WrestleMania.
 
Mr. Tweedy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm just glad that Musk was born in South Africa so at least we'll never have to worry about him getting in the White House as Trump 2.0.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Seems quite scripted.  Russia supplies Elon's nickel.  He's not going to jeopardize that.
 
indy_kid [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

OhioUGrad: Hey Anonymous, if you want to be useful, how about you hack and release more details on Putin's and Musk's tax evasion and likely other crimes instead of posting useless shiat?


They should have a "Top 100 Tax Cheats and This Is Where Their Money Is" list.

It should be a continuous operation, calling out those who helped hide the money along with the tax cheats.

"Sex Traffiker of the Month" should be another continuous operation.
 
HotIgneous Intruder
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Tough talk from Ramzon about his very special forces who got wiped out in Ukraine and in 2015 got wiped out in Syria. But he loves his designer boots.
Such fashion, much tough.
 
Nick el Ass
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

indy_kid: Turbo Cojones: lindalouwho: Because challenging someone just about 20 years older than you to a fight puts one in a good light to begin with.
*eyeroll*

Putin would tear that pussy up.

Putin's 70 years old and alleged to have Parkinson's (which would explain much of his recent behavior). It's also been suggested that Putin had a moderate case of COVID, and what we're seeing now are the effects of long COVID affecting his cognitive state.

Elon could "rope a dope" and jog around the ring, while Putin is gasping for breath.

When was the last time we saw Putin do one of his shirtless adventures, one that can be confirmed to have been done recently?


Vlad would throw some kind of poison dust in his eyes and run away.
 
Cormee
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

TeddyRooseveltsMustache: When does the world wake, rub the sleep from its eyes, yawn, stretch, and realize that Elon Musk is an absolute twat?


About 4 years ago. Only his fanboys like him since the "pedo guy" incident
 
Incog_Neeto
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I say send him to Russia and let him challenge Putin face to face
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Putin has actually killed people, probably with his own hands. In a one-on-one, it's not ability to fight, it's ability to kill that will be the deciding factor.

That said:

Fight to the death...in a locked room...and then we don't open the door. Win-win.
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Lusebagage: Besides, putin would seriously kick his ass anyway, so...


Putin is almost 70 and Musk is 50. But Putin trained in the KGB, so he probably knows some exceptionally cheap move he could pull repeatedly to beat Musk in a fight. Musk strikes me as bullheaded, but not enough to pull off a physical fight against someone who knows what they are doing. It's not like he's rumored to spend his free time doing anything physical.
 
Peki [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

indy_kid: OhioUGrad: Hey Anonymous, if you want to be useful, how about you hack and release more details on Putin's and Musk's tax evasion and likely other crimes instead of posting useless shiat?

They should have a "Top 100 Tax Cheats and This Is Where Their Money Is" list.

It should be a continuous operation, calling out those who helped hide the money along with the tax cheats.

"Sex Traffiker of the Month" should be another continuous operation.


That last one is a continuous op, though it got a little side tracked during QAnon's save the children phase.
 
gnosis301
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Corvus: I really don't get the idolization of Elon Musk. Is he just some incel god? Do incels just see him like a one of them who made it?


That's what I think.
 
The Martian Manhandler
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Elon Musk vs Putin in a battle to the death? I'm not seeing a bad side here. Either way, the world wins.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Charrington
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Why is Fark so overrun with Musk fanboys? This place is so gross sometimes.
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

indy_kid: Putin's 70 years old and alleged to have Parkinson's (which would explain much of his recent behavior).


Dude, my aunt is 85 and has Parkinson's. To date, she has not started any wars.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Lsherm: indy_kid: Putin's 70 years old and alleged to have Parkinson's (which would explain much of his recent behavior).

Dude, my aunt is 85 and has Parkinson's. To date, she has not started any wars.


...that you know of.
 
fanbladesaresharp
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

HoratioGates: Maybe he could design Tesla tank or a Tesla fighter and give them to the Ukraine?  Or a Tesla bubble thing to rescue boys from a cave?


Poland offered. Biden said no. But cash talks.
 
ChimpMitten
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
You know what.  Fine. Whatever.  Put Musk and Putin in a Thunderdome and who ever leaves gets Ukraine.  At least the world would be less one unsufferable douchebag and a lot less people would die.
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

indy_kid: Turbo Cojones: lindalouwho: Because challenging someone just about 20 years older than you to a fight puts one in a good light to begin with.
*eyeroll*

Putin would tear that pussy up.

Putin's 70 years old


Youre right!

Let's wait another 10 years to make it even
 
Murkanen
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Musk followed up his challenge to Putin over Ukraine by mocking everyone who supports the LGBTQ community's fight against oppression and Ukraine's fight for its sovereignty as "Woke NPCs".

The man is an imbecile born with a silver emerald spoon shoved up his ass, and a frightening cult of true believers who think the man single-handedly invented electric cars and sub-orbital flight.
 
Murkanen
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Charrington: Why is Fark so overrun with Musk fanboys? This place is so gross sometimes.


Fark was started, and made popular by,  a gaggle of GenX libertarian/Republican techbros.

It's always been like this.
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Lsherm: indy_kid: Putin's 70 years old and alleged to have Parkinson's (which would explain much of his recent behavior).

Dude, my aunt is 85 and has Parkinson's. To date, she has not started any wars.


Luckily for everyone involved, that time she invaded Cuba on her own hook and had to be driven back into the sea by flamethrower-armed soldiers did get hushed up at the U.N. by calling it a police action. And I'm not sure that 'incident' in Latvia was ever unclassified, but it still wasn't technically a war.

As far as we know.
 
Peki [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Murkanen: Charrington: Why is Fark so overrun with Musk fanboys? This place is so gross sometimes.

Fark was started, and made popular by,  a gaggle of GenX libertarian/Republican techbros.

It's always been like this.


Yup.

There are leftists here but we are by no means the majority.
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
The thing is, Americans like Rudy Giulliani were praising Putin even earlier than 2014. Example of the publicity they got:

Barack Obama cracks jokes at Vladimir Putin's expense
Youtube YvUEAueU5Ik


The Dems laughed at it, but it's interesting that despite being aware of Russian assets in government, they did nothing about it.

Musk seems to be identifying himself with those assets, now. That's an indicator of something, but I'm not sure what. It seems important.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Corvus: I really don't get the idolization of Elon Musk. Is he just some incel god? Do incels just see him like a one of them who made it?


Depends, the dumbass crows yeah, probably.  The space crowd because he's produced results, like it or not.  The car crowd, like any car Teslas have their fans.  It's a bit of a mixed bag
 
MythDragon
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I think this is a great idea. Lock the two of them in a thunderdome (with the same rules known to apply) on neutral territory. Say maybe Antarctica. Then when the winner stands triumphant, his bloody hands in the air, you lock the door, collapse the whole thing into a pre dug cavern, and fill the hole to the top with concrete.

I'd pay a good chunk of money to watch that. Like seriously, I'd pay 500 bucks. And then the PPV money goes to rebuilding Ukraine and people hit by Teslas. But mostly Ukraine.
 
Monkeyfark Ridiculous
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Peki: Eh, this was better, from Ramzon Kadyrov:

[Fark user image 417x750]
[ID: A telegram post essentially calling Elon Musk an ITG, says he needs training before challenging Putin. Calls Elon "Elona" at a few points.]



Someone should ask Ramzan what school his generals attended to learn how to get their shiat absolutely rocked by Ukraine.


Also, this truly is the stupidest timeline. It's farking incredible that anyone pays attention to coked-out Elon Musk ITG shiatposts, but here we are.
 
Monkeyfark Ridiculous
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Lsherm: indy_kid: Putin's 70 years old and alleged to have Parkinson's (which would explain much of his recent behavior).

Dude, my aunt is 85 and has Parkinson's. To date, she has not started any wars.


She'd probably kick Elon's ass in a fight though.
 
