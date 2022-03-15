 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.
Headline of the Month February 2022 - voting open until Tuesday March 15, 4pm eastern

(MSN)   It's getting so you can't hold slave auctions in NC schools anymore   (msn.com) divider line
45
    More: Murica  
•       •       •

1279 clicks; posted to Main » on 15 Mar 2022 at 2:35 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



45 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Somebody should check and make sure those white kids didn't hurt their own feelings, while auctioning off the Black kids.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
They had those in my school. But not about history but about fundraising, The beta club, and other club members would become 'slaves' to the high bidders and do things like carry your books, get your lunch, type and proofread reports. The money would go to things for the club/team like new uniforms, lab equipment, instruments and field trips.
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

optikeye: They had those in my school. But not about history but about fundraising, The beta club, and other club members would become 'slaves' to the high bidders and do things like carry your books, get your lunch, type and proofread reports. The money would go to things for the club/team like new uniforms, lab equipment, instruments and field trips.


We had senior slave day, the underclassmen would "buy" a senior for a day and have them  do same things.
Many years ago.
/Arkansas
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
This seems a bit different than what the last 2 posters experienced.

"But a Chatham County parent who has been in contact with district officials detailed in Facebook posts about the "slave auction" and a video that used the N-word.

"Our son experienced a slave auction by his classmates and when he opened up we were made aware that this type of stuff seems to be the norm so much that he didn't think it was worth sharing," Ashley Palmer wrote in a Facebook post Friday. "His friend 'went for $350' and another student was the Slavemaster because he 'knew how to handle them.'

"We even have a video of students harmonizing the N word."

"Palmer wrote that students received a one-day suspension for the auction but that no action had been taken yet about the video. She also said in the Monday update that the student who had acted as slavemaster "accidentally" hit her son with a baseball four times upon his return to school. "
 
cherryl taggart [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

optikeye: They had those in my school. But not about history but about fundraising, The beta club, and other club members would become 'slaves' to the high bidders and do things like carry your books, get your lunch, type and proofread reports. The money would go to things for the club/team like new uniforms, lab equipment, instruments and field trips.


They probably had to stop it after the purchasers became bullies.  The carrying books would become carrying ALL the books, like towel snapping in the locker room morphed into sexual assault.

It always starts out cool and fun until the assholes take over.
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

RolandTGunner: optikeye: They had those in my school. But not about history but about fundraising, The beta club, and other club members would become 'slaves' to the high bidders and do things like carry your books, get your lunch, type and proofread reports. The money would go to things for the club/team like new uniforms, lab equipment, instruments and field trips.

We had senior slave day, the underclassmen would "buy" a senior for a day and have them  do same things.
Many years ago.
/Arkansas


I like that, it really makes fun of the jolly frivolity that was the slavery experience of white people back then. (s) Your school should go fark itself hard in its' own racist farking ass. For that matter Arkansas should go fark itself in the ass too.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lambskincoat: RolandTGunner: optikeye: They had those in my school. But not about history but about fundraising, The beta club, and other club members would become 'slaves' to the high bidders and do things like carry your books, get your lunch, type and proofread reports. The money would go to things for the club/team like new uniforms, lab equipment, instruments and field trips.

We had senior slave day, the underclassmen would "buy" a senior for a day and have them  do same things.
Many years ago.
/Arkansas

I like that, it really makes fun of the jolly frivolity that was the slavery experience of white people back then. (s) Your school should go fark itself hard in its' own racist farking ass. For that matter Arkansas should go fark itself in the ass too.


Wait until you hear about donkey baseball. You hit a ball and have to ride the donkey around the bases.
And if that isn't difficult enough. CLOWNS WITH CATTLE PRODS SHOCK THE DONKEY. CLOWNS, Man....
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How are kids supposed to learn anything? Next you'll be telling us the slavemasters can't rape their bought women.
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Our Latin Club used to do slave auctions. Roman style, of course.

I'm so old my high school taught Latin.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I continue to struggle to find one good reason why the confederacy was allowed back into the union
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
optikeye:

Wait until you hear about donkey baseball. You hit a ball and have to ride the donkey around the bases.
And if that isn't difficult enough. CLOWNS WITH CATTLE PRODS SHOCK THE DONKEY. CLOWNS, Man....

We had donkey basketball, same thing, only poop on gym floor.
/again, Arkansas
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thorpe: This seems a bit different than what the last 2 posters experienced.

"But a Chatham County parent who has been in contact with district officials detailed in Facebook posts about the "slave auction" and a video that used the N-word.

"Our son experienced a slave auction by his classmates and when he opened up we were made aware that this type of stuff seems to be the norm so much that he didn't think it was worth sharing," Ashley Palmer wrote in a Facebook post Friday. "His friend 'went for $350' and another student was the Slavemaster because he 'knew how to handle them.'

"We even have a video of students harmonizing the N word."

"Palmer wrote that students received a one-day suspension for the auction but that no action had been taken yet about the video. She also said in the Monday update that the student who had acted as slavemaster "accidentally" hit her son with a baseball four times upon his return to school. "


She should buy her kid a glove
 
Fasces Breaker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So you can't talk about America's history... but you can have a slave auction.

Wanna know why we call you racist?
 
Subtonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Was this school endorsed as a 'history lesson' or just students being dicks? The article took way too long to get to any specifics and just had a bunch of reactions from people and then I saw a squirrel and have to go now.
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"We even have a video of students harmonizing the N word. Since when were children so blatantly racist?"

i2.wp.comView Full Size
 
Begoggle [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow, no school I ever went to needed a policy to ban slave auctions, and we still never had them.
Wonder why.
 
Snort
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Key & Peele - Auction Block
Youtube zB7MichlL1k
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RolandTGunner: optikeye:

Wait until you hear about donkey baseball. You hit a ball and have to ride the donkey around the bases.
And if that isn't difficult enough. CLOWNS WITH CATTLE PRODS SHOCK THE DONKEY. CLOWNS, Man....

We had donkey basketball, same thing, only poop on gym floor.
/again, Arkansas


And then the coach yeahs at them about 'street hooves' on the gym flour.
 
Diabolic [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Karma Chameleon: I continue to struggle to find one good reason why the confederacy was allowed back into the union


To enslave them with our just morals and values. It's what God wanted.
 
HailRobonia
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SBinRR: Our Latin Club used to do slave auctions. Roman style, of course.

I'm so old my high school taught Latin.


I took 5 years of Latin in high school. There was a lot of slavery in our lessons, and our teacher made sure to point out that there has been a heavily romanticized view of slavery in the classical world... "some slaves were valued members of the family... some slaves were treated really well... blah blah blah" and made sure to point out that for every "happy educated/skilled slave" there were probably a hundred "worked to death in horrible conditions" slaves.
 
sleze
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thorpe: This seems a bit different than what the last 2 posters experienced.

"But a Chatham County parent who has been in contact with district officials detailed in Facebook posts about the "slave auction" and a video that used the N-word.

"Our son experienced a slave auction by his classmates and when he opened up we were made aware that this type of stuff seems to be the norm so much that he didn't think it was worth sharing," Ashley Palmer wrote in a Facebook post Friday. "His friend 'went for $350' and another student was the Slavemaster because he 'knew how to handle them.'

"We even have a video of students harmonizing the N word."

"Palmer wrote that students received a one-day suspension for the auction but that no action had been taken yet about the video. She also said in the Monday update that the student who had acted as slavemaster "accidentally" hit her son with a baseball four times upon his return to school. "


That's farked up.  However, these are elementary kids and their behavior is solely the responsibility of their parents.  THEY should be held responsible.  Get the kids some anti-racism therapy and make the parents attend some type of training as well.  And make the racist parents pay the bill and NOT the taxpayers.
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

optikeye: RolandTGunner: optikeye:

Wait until you hear about donkey baseball. You hit a ball and have to ride the donkey around the bases.
And if that isn't difficult enough. CLOWNS WITH CATTLE PRODS SHOCK THE DONKEY. CLOWNS, Man....

We had donkey basketball, same thing, only poop on gym floor.
/again, Arkansas

And then the coach yeahs at them about 'street hooves' on the gym flour.


They put rubber boots on the donkeys. I think I went once when I was in grade school. I never went again.
 
jaytkay [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The school board unanimously approved changes to its policies for dealing with acts of racism after reports surfaced of Black students being "sold" at a mock slave auction


Have state legislators called for the board to be prosecuted for promoting CRT and woke ideologies yet?
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Begoggle: Wow, no school I ever went to needed a policy to ban slave auctions, and we still never had them.
Wonder why.


It's a mystery. Of course, I went to school in California, and we were "woke" even back in the dark ages of the 70s.
 
EasilyDistracted
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SBinRR: Our Latin Club used to do slave auctions. Roman style, of course.

I'm so old my high school taught Latin.


Same here...Junior / Senior Classical League in NY in the 70s.  Looking back, we didn't think about race, as all of the "bidees" were white and they gave as good as they got as they served our tables.  Over the years, I was on both sides, as a servant and a bidder.

Today I'm ashamed to say that I didn't see the bigger picture.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
it seems that CRT stuff in schools is getting out of hand.....
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RolandTGunner: optikeye:

Wait until you hear about donkey baseball. You hit a ball and have to ride the donkey around the bases.
And if that isn't difficult enough. CLOWNS WITH CATTLE PRODS SHOCK THE DONKEY. CLOWNS, Man....

We had donkey basketball, same thing, only poop on gym floor.
/again, Arkansas


Nothing wrong there, just donkeys doing what they do, and clowns threatening to murder everyone (what they naturally do).
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Critical Race Transactions?
 
genner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mcmnky
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HailRobonia: SBinRR: Our Latin Club used to do slave auctions. Roman style, of course.

I'm so old my high school taught Latin.

I took 5 years of Latin in high school. There was a lot of slavery in our lessons, and our teacher made sure to point out that there has been a heavily romanticized view of slavery in the classical world... "some slaves were valued members of the family... some slaves were treated really well... blah blah blah" and made sure to point out that for every "happy educated/skilled slave" there were probably a hundred "worked to death in horrible conditions" slaves.


You're no dummy?
 
Resin33
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

thorpe: This seems a bit different than what the last 2 posters experienced.

"But a Chatham County parent who has been in contact with district officials detailed in Facebook posts about the "slave auction" and a video that used the N-word.

"Our son experienced a slave auction by his classmates and when he opened up we were made aware that this type of stuff seems to be the norm so much that he didn't think it was worth sharing," Ashley Palmer wrote in a Facebook post Friday. "His friend 'went for $350' and another student was the Slavemaster because he 'knew how to handle them.'

"We even have a video of students harmonizing the N word."

"Palmer wrote that students received a one-day suspension for the auction but that no action had been taken yet about the video. She also said in the Monday update that the student who had acted as slavemaster "accidentally" hit her son with a baseball four times upon his return to school. "


Wait, this was an impromptu slave auction by some kids, not a class activity to teach about slavery (where this usually happens)?
 
Mock26
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Wait, what? There are still racists in a former Confederate State? No way.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
It's just practice for when they make slavery legal again because the Constitution doesn't matter anymore, except guns.
 
Uncontrolled_Jibe
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Karma Chameleon: I continue to struggle to find one good reason why the confederacy was allowed back into the union


Wouldn't that be just snatching defeat from the jaws of victory for the Union?   That's sort of why the North fought.  The goals of the North and South were quite asymmetric at the start.   Invade and occupy without integration has a less than stellar success rate.   Keeping the South as a territory wouldn't work.  I shudder to think of the "Redeemer" era in that model.
 
davynelson
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Sounds like critical race theory.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

RolandTGunner: optikeye: They had those in my school. But not about history but about fundraising, The beta club, and other club members would become 'slaves' to the high bidders and do things like carry your books, get your lunch, type and proofread reports. The money would go to things for the club/team like new uniforms, lab equipment, instruments and field trips.

We had senior slave day, the underclassmen would "buy" a senior for a day and have them  do same things.
Many years ago.
/Arkansas


This doesn't sound like a school sanctioned event. Looks like this was kids being assholes.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Ad placement: you're doing it...  well, not "wrong," exactly.  But, definitely not "right."
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I agree it's bad, but remember when you were a kid and were willing to try anything new that might be funny, fun or offensive? The parents have forgotten.

FTFA: Her son told her, "Mom, it wasn't a big deal" that is the normal attitude of youth. OK, later he will figure out that the whole thing was offensive, but right now he sees it as something that he and his friends decided to do for the hell of it.

The School Board... ah... the School Board. Did they review this activity BEFORE it happened? No. Are they going to pass a rule against it happening in the future. Yes. The students will have to find some other way to offend people and have fun.
 
jmr61 [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
So a school REALLY has to create a rule, in 2022, that you can't hold mock slave auctions?

REALLY?

/Farking south
//Not once
 
apathy2673
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

optikeye: They had those in my school. But not about history but about fundraising, The beta club, and other club members would become 'slaves' to the high bidders and do things like carry your books, get your lunch, type and proofread reports. The money would go to things for the club/team like new uniforms, lab equipment, instruments and field trips.


Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

The MarkIV "slave" raid. Thanks LAPD. Pretty interesting history.
 
austerity101
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

WastrelWay: I agree it's bad, but remember when you were a kid and were willing to try anything new that might be funny, fun or offensive? The parents have forgotten.


Why do you think this is in any way a valid or irrelevant point?

You know what I didn't do as a kid? Slavery. We should not be waving this off.
 
UndeadPoetsSociety
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

HailRobonia: SBinRR: Our Latin Club used to do slave auctions. Roman style, of course.

I'm so old my high school taught Latin.

I took 5 years of Latin in high school. There was a lot of slavery in our lessons, and our teacher made sure to point out that there has been a heavily romanticized view of slavery in the classical world... "some slaves were valued members of the family... some slaves were treated really well... blah blah blah" and made sure to point out that for every "happy educated/skilled slave" there were probably a hundred "worked to death in horrible conditions" slaves.


Plus, even the slaves who were skilled and had decent lives were still slaves, and would very much rather not to be.
 
kpaxoid
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

apathy2673: optikeye: They had those in my school. But not about history but about fundraising, The beta club, and other club members would become 'slaves' to the high bidders and do things like carry your books, get your lunch, type and proofread reports. The money would go to things for the club/team like new uniforms, lab equipment, instruments and field trips.

[Fark user image 500x500] [Fark user image 500x637]
[Fark user image 500x764]
The MarkIV "slave" raid. Thanks LAPD. Pretty interesting history.


No females?  Or is "Loren" a female?  I protest!
 
guestguy
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

thorpe: This seems a bit different than what the last 2 posters experienced.

"But a Chatham County parent who has been in contact with district officials detailed in Facebook posts about the "slave auction" and a video that used the N-word.

"Our son experienced a slave auction by his classmates and when he opened up we were made aware that this type of stuff seems to be the norm so much that he didn't think it was worth sharing," Ashley Palmer wrote in a Facebook post Friday. "His friend 'went for $350' and another student was the Slavemaster because he 'knew how to handle them.'

"We even have a video of students harmonizing the N word."

"Palmer wrote that students received a one-day suspension for the auction but that no action had been taken yet about the video. She also said in the Monday update that the student who had acted as slavemaster "accidentally" hit her son with a baseball four times upon his return to school. "


I would never advocate hitting a child...but this "slavemaster" kid really strains my concept of never.
 
Hebjamn
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
At this rate NC will have horseless carriages and indoor plumbing in a few years.
 
Displayed 45 of 45 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.