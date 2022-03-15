 Skip to content
(KUCI)   Today's 4-hour serving of '80s alt/post-punk/new wave includes music from Bauhaus, The Only Ones, and Close Lobsters. Hear what commercial radio doesn't sound like on pastFORWARD. Starts @ 1:00 PM ET, LGT streaming options   (kuci.org) divider line
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Hello all.
Not sure if socalnewwaver's around to submit a thread so I've done it just in case.
This is all an hour earlier for us right ponded folks on account of you left ponded folks messing about with your clocks at the weekend :o)
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
The whole clock thing is one of the more silly things that us left ponded folks do.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

NeoMoxie: The whole clock thing is one of the more silly things that us left ponded folks do.


We do it too. Just not until 27th.
 
Lioness7 [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Hello everybody!

Present but may fall asleep.
Very true, stop messing your clocks up before we do, all right?
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
'Standing' by...

Woke up Sunday at 5:15, turned on the computer, went potty, and found it took over an hour. First time I've missed the change in several decades; good thing the computer sets all the clocks when it boots.
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

jasonvatch: 'Standing' by...

Woke up Sunday at 5:15, turned on the computer, went potty, and found it took over an hour. First time I've missed the change in several decades; good thing the computer sets all the clocks when it boots.


If it wasn't for my phone automatically updating the time, I'm sure I'd be an hour late to everything...
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
This is a re-run & Hunters & Collectors will feature
For any H&C fans they have opened up a vault of concert recordings taken from the mixing desk
https://humanfrailty.com.au/?page_id=256
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Pista: We do it too. Just not until 27th.


So we are ALL silly!

jasonvatch: 'Standing' by... Woke up Sunday at 5:15


And holy cow, that's even more silly!
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Greetings Lot (and safe travels to socalnewwaver).

Party Saturday night, designing the Penguin Mount Rushmore.

My willing album was:

louderthanwar.comView Full Size


Looking forward to your input on the albums that made you realize how dark like is and that drinking in cemeteries can be fun too.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

pc_gator: Looking forward to your input on the albums that made you realize how dark like is and that drinking in cemeteries can be fun too.


I don't think I have ever drunk in a cemetery.
That's not very penguin of me is it?
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Hi everybody, whenever you are.
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

NeoMoxie: jasonvatch: 'Standing' by... Woke up Sunday at 5:15

And holy cow, that's even more silly!


Had to catch a bus to go day-drinking.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
checking in from new mexico...i think...+++carrier lost+++
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Pista: pc_gator: Looking forward to your input on the albums that made you realize how dark like is and that drinking in cemeteries can be fun too.

I don't think I have ever drunk in a cemetery.
That's not very penguin of me is it?


If you are ever in socal, I'll be more than happy to take you to the cemetaries I used to drink at on the regular as a teenager.

/too young for most clubs
//too cool for house parties
///too poor to buy alcohol at shows
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Bauhaus - God in an Alcove
Youtube 1X0LxzB5zso


DANNY WANTS A SANDWICH
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: checking in from new mexico...i think...+++carrier lost+++


Area 51 gets another one.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
As this is a re-run pulled straight from the streamer it has the original anthem.
So don't freak out
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Away we go.....

memegenerator.netView Full Size
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Here and not an hour late!
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Pista: As this is a re-run pulled straight from the streamer it has the original anthem.
So don't freak out


Understood completely.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Here we goooooo
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
