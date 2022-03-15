 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.
Headline of the Month February 2022 - voting open until Tuesday March 15, 4pm eastern

(Yahoo)   China orders 51 million into COVID lockdown. This is technically not a repeat of January 2020   (news.yahoo.com) divider line
56
    More: News, Jilin, Hong Kong, Shenzhen, Changchun, Hong Kong University, Qing Dynasty, Guangzhou, People's Republic of China  
•       •       •

918 clicks; posted to Main » and STEM » on 15 Mar 2022 at 1:50 PM (45 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



56 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Evil Batman
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Here we go again, rinse and repeat...
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Proteck ya neck.
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Evil Batman: Here we go again, rinse and repeat...


I can gaurentee you, the puckback if the U.S. does lockdown again will be massive and tantrum throwing. California , New York and...uh...Washington and New Hampshire only.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Well here we go with the next variant, just in time for easter.
 
Johnson [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Andric [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

wanted for questioning
 
fat boy
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
If it takes out more of the derp, I'm ok with this
 
steve_wmn
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

groppet: Well here we go with the next variant, just in time for easter.


It's reported to be Omnicron variant. I guess it took a while to get there. So no need to panic yet.
 
clkeagle [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

groppet: Well here we go with the next variant, just in time for easter.


Fewer cases overall means fewer chances for the virus to mutate.

But since the rest of the world has no stomach for true lockdowns, this is never going to end.
 
SVC_conservative [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

fat boy: If it takes out more of the derp, I'm ok with this


Yeah Apparently the Chinese vaccines aren't MRNA and there is a high percentage of non-vaxxed elderly in China.

Like, I don't know why they didn't mandate the jab in China of all places, but this won't help their experience.

I'll watch New Zealand, Singapore, and England. I know they're all getting hit right now but have a much different experience.
 
jso2897
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Until you stupids wise up, it keeps happening.
get the shot.
Wear the mask.
You stupid f**king asshole.
 
tuxmaska
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
So basically they're still pursuing zero covid, and omicron is just now hitting. It's pretty much their fault the genie got out of the bottle to begin with (as they rampantly denied the WHO and other international groups access when containment was still an option), so it's no surprise that an authoritarian regime would continue to pursue the impossible.
 
Theaetetus
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I take their data with a big grain of salt, but if true, then they're doing a great job. A one week lockdown with intense testing to quarantine and isolate the infected and prevent the spread has let them stay otherwise open for the past two years.
Fark user imageView Full Size

According to JHU (and again, take the data with a big grain of salt), they've had a little under 9k deaths from Covid over the past two years.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Covid, it's the gift that keeps on infecting.
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Evil Batman: Here we go again, rinse and repeat...


not really.  it sounds like the low vac rate is the primary problem.   presumably this will fix that, one way or another.
 
whidbey
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
It's almost as if we're still experiencing a pandemic.
 
majestic
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

groppet: Well here we go with the next variant, just in time for easter.


If I am reading this correctly, it's the omicron variant causing the outbreak. Did China somehow avoid it when it was ravaging the rest of the planet?
 
The Bunyip
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Didn't they get the message the pandemic is over? I feel like we stated that pretty clearly here in America.
 
johnphantom
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

clkeagle: groppet: Well here we go with the next variant, just in time for easter.

Fewer cases overall means fewer chances for the virus to mutate.

But since the rest of the world has no stomach for true lockdowns and vaccines, this is never going to end.


FTFY.
 
Wendigogo [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

SVC_conservative: Yeah Apparently the Chinese vaccines aren't MRNA and there is a high percentage of non-vaxxed elderly in China.


The vaccines don't matter. It's blowing through the vaccines like it did here.
 
Rev. Skarekroe
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

groppet: Well here we go with the next variant, just in time for easter.


It's Omicron again.
Doesn't the Chinese vaccine suck?
 
JiMHaT
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
What if this is just their way of getting people off the street while they figure out this whole Russia thing? Like...all of a sudden 51 million people have to hide during all this. And, wasn't China about to aid Russia. I'm actually surprised I'm the first one to go down this path in the comments. Seems like an interesting step to take today, is all.
 
tuxmaska
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Wendigogo: SVC_conservative: Yeah Apparently the Chinese vaccines aren't MRNA and there is a high percentage of non-vaxxed elderly in China.

The vaccines don't matter. It's blowing through the vaccines like it did here.


The vaccines (well, the ones that work, not the inferior Chinese knockoffs) are actually your best bet against severe disease and death, and that's been true of every observed variant so far. The message still hasn't sunk in, even here in the US, that cases are irrelevant.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

AppleOptionEsc: Evil Batman: Here we go again, rinse and repeat...

I can gaurentee you, the puckback if the U.S. does lockdown again will be massive and tantrum throwing. California , New York and...uh...Washington and New Hampshire only.


None of the Beltway actually goes through DC, so it would be tantrum-throwers driving their big-rigs through Maryland and Virginia.
 
sleze
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

tuxmaska: Wendigogo: SVC_conservative: Yeah Apparently the Chinese vaccines aren't MRNA and there is a high percentage of non-vaxxed elderly in China.

The vaccines don't matter. It's blowing through the vaccines like it did here.

The vaccines (well, the ones that work, not the inferior Chinese knockoffs) are actually your best bet against severe disease and death, and that's been true of every observed variant so far. The message still hasn't sunk in, even here in the US, that cases are irrelevant.


THIS.  Pay attention to hospitalizations and deaths.
 
IRS.Agent.009
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

whidbey: It's almost as if we're still experiencing a pandemic.


sorry, hipster epidemiologist out front shoulda told ya it's now endemic
 
jso2897
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

tuxmaska: Wendigogo: SVC_conservative: Yeah Apparently the Chinese vaccines aren't MRNA and there is a high percentage of non-vaxxed elderly in China.

The vaccines don't matter. It's blowing through the vaccines like it did here.

The vaccines (well, the ones that work, not the inferior Chinese knockoffs) are actually your best bet against severe disease and death, and that's been true of every observed variant so far. The message still hasn't sunk in, even here in the US, that cases are irrelevant.


You took the bait.
Wow.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

JiMHaT: What if this is just their way of getting people off the street while they figure out this whole Russia thing? Like...all of a sudden 51 million people have to hide during all this. And, wasn't China about to aid Russia. I'm actually surprised I'm the first one to go down this path in the comments. Seems like an interesting step to take today, is all.


Not everything is a conspiracy. They've done this several times already in their pursuit of "0 covid".
 
freakay
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Numbers rising in Europe as well.

Get boosted with mNRA vaccine and you will more or less be fine.
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

AppleOptionEsc: Evil Batman: Here we go again, rinse and repeat...

I can gaurentee you, the puckback if the U.S. does lockdown again will be massive and tantrum throwing. California , New York and...uh...Washington and New Hampshire only.


I can guarantee you the idea that the US would go into another lockdown is pure boomer rage porn and nothing else.

There's exactly a 0% chance the US will do anything like a lockdown again. 0.000000000000%. Roughly.

We can't even get vaccine mandates. Or masking. Or anything really. When the next wave hits our strategy is going to be basically ignore the dying and get your poor ass back to the office for the Dow Jones Industrial Average. Some states have been rolling back reporting for months, so we're not even seeing the full picture anymore - if we ever actually were. We had a couple weeks of lockdown in March 2020, some brief periods of mandatory masking in SOME places which were relatively quickly abandoned in favor of useless voluntary masking, an attempt at a federal employee vaccine mandate that was vetoed by "conservative" partisans on the SCOTUS before it was implemented - and that's about it.

We aren't going to do shiat but stay retreated into our cozy cave of toxic positivity and ignore the horror outside.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Theaetetus: I take their data with a big grain of salt, but if true, then they're doing a great job. A one week lockdown with intense testing to quarantine and isolate the infected and prevent the spread has let them stay otherwise open for the past two years.
[Fark user image 850x464]
According to JHU (and again, take the data with a big grain of salt), they've had a little under 9k deaths from Covid over the past two years.


Yeah, when they do lockdowns they do actual lockdowns. Not like the US, where it's like, "Would you mind terribly using Doordash or eating outside at Applebees? Here, we'll make it easy by enclosing the outdoors in walls and a roof so it's more comfortable. Oh shiat, why everybody still getting sick?"
 
mikalmd
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
And we have redneck convoys  screaming look at me ..
 
whidbey
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

IRS.Agent.009: whidbey: It's almost as if we're still experiencing a pandemic.

sorry, hipster epidemiologist out front shoulda told ya it's now endemic


You'd better hope cases don't rise here in the US then.
 
jso2897
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

IRS.Agent.009: whidbey: It's almost as if we're still experiencing a pandemic.

sorry, hipster epidemiologist out front shoulda told ya it's now endemic


And probably emetic, too.
 
Ennzie
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Well they certainly weren't going to admit they were having massive Covid issues before the Olympics while everyone else was, so this timing makes sense
 
whidbey
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

jso2897: IRS.Agent.009: whidbey: It's almost as if we're still experiencing a pandemic.

sorry, hipster epidemiologist out front shoulda told ya it's now endemic

And probably emetic, too.


That's only if more Republicans get elected.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Well played, Ukrainian biolabs *golf clap*
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

majestic: groppet: Well here we go with the next variant, just in time for easter.

If I am reading this correctly, it's the omicron variant causing the outbreak. Did China somehow avoid it when it was ravaging the rest of the planet?


Didn't they have a global event a few weeks ago?
 
Mycroft_Holmes_IV
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
More importantly, this means the production of our cheap goods is going to slow to a crawl again.  Order your junk now to be ready for Christmas!
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

groppet: Well here we go with the next variant, just in time for easter.


I heard it will go away with the heat, by easter.

But seriously, locking down 51 million is the equivalent of locking down the entire US west coast
California: 39.5 million people
Oregon: 4 million people
Washington state: 7.5 million people
 
Outshined_One
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
My wife's boss last week came into work despite feeling like crap.  She tested positive that night.

Wife and I just tested positive yesterday.  This feels like a bad cold more than anything else right now, but we're both boosted and relatively healthy.
 
SVC_conservative [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Mycroft_Holmes_IV: More importantly, this means the production of our cheap goods is going to slow to a crawl again.  Order your junk now to be ready for Christmas!


But plus side, low gas demand once more.

Time to buy an F-1050
 
foo monkey
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Relax.  51 million people in China is the equivalent of a small town in Iowa.  This ain't shiat.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Meanwhile in Korea...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SVC_conservative [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Outshined_One: My wife's boss last week came into work despite feeling like crap.  She tested positive that night.

Wife and I just tested positive yesterday.  This feels like a bad cold more than anything else right now, but we're both boosted and relatively healthy.


I wish you well.

Curiosity's sake, you test positive on a home antigen test or PCR?

Wife and 2 daughters got some nasty bug, I'm still free after a week, but they're negative so far on a home test.
 
Outshined_One
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

SVC_conservative: Outshined_One: My wife's boss last week came into work despite feeling like crap.  She tested positive that night.

Wife and I just tested positive yesterday.  This feels like a bad cold more than anything else right now, but we're both boosted and relatively healthy.

I wish you well.

Curiosity's sake, you test positive on a home antigen test or PCR?

Wife and 2 daughters got some nasty bug, I'm still free after a week, but they're negative so far on a home test.


Home test; one of the freebies provided by the Biden Administration.

We're not at the point of needing to go to the hospital or anything, but we're both symptomatic and are isolating.
 
Charles of York [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I wonder what dollar store tRump is going to do in Florida about it
 
fifthofzen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
The White House said it is preparing to make cuts to the country's COVID-19 response effort if Congress doesn't provide additional funds to deal with the pandemic, warning that the U.S. is running out of money to test, treat, and vaccinate Americans against the virus.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

steve_wmn: groppet: Well here we go with the next variant, just in time for easter.

It's reported to be Omnicron variant. I guess it took a while to get there. So no need to panic yet.


Omicron 2: Stealth Boogaloo
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cyberspacedout [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

groppet: Well here we go with the next variant, just in time for easter.


Just when you thought this virus was dead in its tracks, cases have risen!
 
Displayed 50 of 56 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.