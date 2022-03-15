 Skip to content
Headline of the Month February 2022

(Politico (Europe)) Hero Backed into a corner in a life or death situation is never a place you want to find yourself; but if it does happen, it gives you excellent clarity of purpose and action
    More: Hero, Ukraine, Russia, Russians, Ukrainians, Russian language, Julia Hrytsku-Andriesh, Ukrainian language, 36-year-old mother  
•       •       •

AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
So it comes to this
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
These are actual True Patriots. Take note, republicans.
 
New Rising Sun [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
"And our group could outdo any logistics company in the world. I can fix any problem. If someone tells me they need 300 air mattresses in Kyiv or Vinnytsia, I could find them in five minutes."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

AlgaeRancher: So it comes to this


It began with the forging of the Great Rings.....
 
King Something
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

AlgaeRancher: So it comes to this


.....which reminds me, I need to go buy some cat food.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Yeah, you need to think hard when the first thing that happens, upon invading a country, is that some soldier blows himself up to deny your armor a bridge, and the president, a former comedian, stands in the street while air raid sirens are going off, giving defiant messages to his people.

You need to realize that kind of thing makes hairdressers and other common folk into ruthless partisans.
 
TheFoz
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

AlgaeRancher: So it comes to this


Well, the murders had to begin sometime...

Or is this about butt stuff?

/I don't even know what day it is
 
TWX
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
FTFA: An unlikely army of beauticians, engineers

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Someone should shop a smile on that guy.
 
Fano [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
inspiringquotes.usView Full Size
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Clarity of purpose and action?
Yeah I will probably just shiat myself until it's over
 
palelizard
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

AlgaeRancher: So it comes to this


You say that every time.
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
"The most difficult thing, Hrytsku-Andriesh said, is getting people out of besieged and hard-hit cities, like Mariupol, Hostomel and Kyiv, among others."

Isn't it more difficult to keep the Russians out of Ukraine?
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

palelizard: AlgaeRancher: So it comes to this

You say that every time.


Well, it does.
 
The Fireman
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
And the world stares in horror while the bully murders a smaller kid while pointing a gun at all of them at the same time.  They take away his ATM card and hope it is enough, and wonder if they will have to get into a gunfight with him after the smaller kid dies.

Never forget the role TFG and the GQP played in these murders.  Vote every one of them out of office.
 
palelizard
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: palelizard: AlgaeRancher: So it comes to this

You say that every time.

Well, it does.


Some people think it doesn't come to this, but it do.
 
genner
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

TheFoz: AlgaeRancher: So it comes to this

Well, the murders had to begin sometime...

Or is this about butt stuff?

/I don't even know what day it is


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Therion [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Father_Jack [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Therion: [Fark user image image 650x658]


Looks like ww1 Era cavalry charging a rifle pit. Imma go w "death"
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
And this is why Russia wont win, these people will not back down until they are gone and I doubt the average Russian conscript has half the morale and sprit these people have. Russia could kill a 100 of them in the most brutal way and 1000 will be lined up to take their place.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
There is another name Ukrainians were known for by the Russians.  Cossacks.  They were known to be such fierce warriors that the Russian Royal family recruited their Imperial cavalry from that region and gave them that title.

The Soviet Union even deployed entire divisions of Cossack horsemen as recently as the second world war, where despite using horses to move around the battlefield they retained a reputation for being elite shock troops who could turn up anyplace anytime to totally wreck the Nazi supply chain.

It was the descendents of these guys Putin decided to invade.  The Ukrainian Cossack Spirit is alive and well we have learned.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

groppet: And this is why Russia wont win, these people will not back down until they are gone and I doubt the average Russian conscript has half the morale and sprit these people have. Russia could kill a 100 of them in the most brutal way and 1000 will be lined up to take their place.


Yeah, but they can flatten the entire country and kill millions while eventually losing.
 
