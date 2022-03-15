 Skip to content
(AlterNet)   Unable to conquer what should have been an easy target country, one Russian legislator now suggests trying to take Alaska   (alternet.org)
    More: Dumbass, Russia, Ukraine, Soviet Union, return of all Russian properties, Russian show, Russian state television personality, Daily Beast, Extradition of all war criminals  
Thoreny [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah but then Russia would be stuck with a good-for-nothing slate of land.
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Russian Alaska would Palin comparison to Amer... On second thought, they can have it.
 
abbarach
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As long as they take the Palins with them, I'm fine with this...
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
This just makes me nostalgic for my childhood.
 
Ethertap
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Good luck Russia, you'll have to fight past the Palin clan to pull that one off.
 
capn' fun
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fine by me. One less red state draining on the Treasury.
 
Dafatone
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Someone has to explain to me how fighting more wars is gonna make Russia lose less.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Let me get this straight. The Russians can barely even hold their own with a country adjacent to their own and connected by ROADS and they think they'd have a chance in Alaska?

Frankly I'm just embarrassed for them at this point.

external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
jvl [BareFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
FTFA: another Russian state television personality went nuclear, literally.

The use of literally figuratively makes me insane.
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
You can see it from their backyard
 
Aar1012 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

abbarach: As long as they take the Palins with them, I'm fine with this...


Has she sold out to Putin yet? It'll be hilarious going from "I can see Russia from my house" to "Putin is an okay guy."
 
InfoFreako
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
These guys are chock full of good ideas. It's kind of fascinating to watch a country commit suicide.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Hell, let's just give Florida to Putin as a freebee.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
i2-prod.dailystar.co.ukView Full Size


Alaskans like to shoot too.
 
dr_blasto [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Nice to see their TV hosts and legislators are just as stupid as ours.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Weaver95: This just makes me nostalgic for my childhood.


I think I need a fallout shelter sign for my basement door for teh nostalgia
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
OhioUGrad
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Russian legislator:

Madison Cawthorn has rolled into the chat
media-cldnry.s-nbcnews.comView Full Size
 
Tax Boy
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Hey I remember that show
World War III Trailer 1982
Youtube pX19N0_KCdc
 
HeartBurnKid
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
With that list of grievances, this is the going to be best Festivus ever.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

jvl: FTFA: another Russian state television personality went nuclear, literally.

The use of literally figuratively makes me insane.


Does it literally drive you insane?
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Weaver95: This just makes me nostalgic for my childhood.


*in heavy Scottish accent*

I remember the heady dash of Yuri Gagarin, when the west trembled at the shound of our rocketsh
 
khatores
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: Let me get this straight. The Russians can barely even hold their own with a country adjacent to their own and connected by ROADS and they think they'd have a chance in Alaska?

Frankly I'm just embarrassed for them at this point.

[external-content.duckduckgo.com image 800x450]


He's a TV personality commando. We have a few of those guys too.
 
Soup4Bonnie
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
pearls before swine
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

InfoFreako: These guys are chock full of good ideas. It's kind of fascinating to watch a country commit suicide.


Yeah, let's hope it's not a murder-suicide.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Weaver95: This just makes me nostalgic for my childhood.


I know Farkers trend older, but I didn't know any of you were around for the 1867 Alaska Purchase.
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

abbarach: As long as they take the Palins with them, I'm fine with this...


I thought they moved to Arizona (maybe?)
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Ethertap: Good luck Russia, you'll have to fight past buy off the Palin clan to pull that one off.


FTFY
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Yeah Comrades!! And while we're at it, let's take Australia and the Philippines!!!  Then it's on to Botswana and finally Portugal!!!
 
Dictatorial_Flair
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
That seems like a Bad Idea. Unless they really do want to go toe to toe with NATO egged on by a ragingly pissed off US.
 
darth sunshine
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: Weaver95: This just makes me nostalgic for my childhood.

*in heavy Scottish accent*

I remember the heady dash of Yuri Gagarin, when the west trembled at the shound of our rocketsh


Russians threatening nuclear war is how I grew up. So did a lot of us. If Putin thinks that we're scared of nuclear weapons he's vastly underestimated this country...
 
eagles95
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Russia thinks they can overtake a bunch of methed out Alaskans who are better armed than Ukrainians? Good luck.
 
Incog_Neeto
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

dr_blasto: Nice to see their TV hosts and legislators are just as stupid as ours.


Perhaps this is the common ground we have that can end the war
 
Skeleton Man
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

capn' fun: Fine by me. One less red state draining on the Treasury.


Then give Texas back to Mexico and make DC and PR states, and we won't even have to waste millions on new flags.
 
amindtat
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
"I still think that those who took our money should be told, you have 24 hours to unfreeze our funds, or else we'll send you what you know we've got," the host claimed, according to the translation. "Your choice. Tactical or strategic, take a pick. You took our money, you're the thieves, our talk is short with you: a bullet to the head."

Russian legislator or Russian gangster?

/why not both?
 
Begoggle [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Russian member of Parliament, Oleg Matveychev, who is known for spouting Putin's propaganda, showed another clip of Fox News host Tucker Carlson with his own comments.
"There isn't a single country in the world that is as easily manipulated as America," Matveychev said.

Well he's not wrong.
Well, there is England, but other than that, he's not wrong.
 
grimlock1972
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Russian Legislator put down the Vodak  your drunk.   Last thing Putin wants is NATO getting militarily Involved.  He may be alot of terrible things but i highly doubt he would be stupid enough to invade the US.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
What I learned from this article is that Russian state TV is indistinguishable from FAUX "News" if you ignore the language and accents.
 
Resin33
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: Let me get this straight. The Russians can barely even hold their own with a country adjacent to their own and connected by ROADS and they think they'd have a chance in Alaska?

Frankly I'm just embarrassed for them at this point.

[external-content.duckduckgo.com image 800x450]


TBF he said that after they win in Ukraine, they can make demands including the dissolution of NATO and a return of the Artic to Russian control. So not a 2nd front, but a 2nd war. The guy is off his rocker.
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

'No takie-back-skis! Ve have bill of sale receipt and vill gives Russia very bad review on Yelp!
Good luck viz your e-commerce viz that black stain on your credit ratings!'
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: Weaver95: This just makes me nostalgic for my childhood.

I know Farkers trend older, but I didn't know any of you were around for the 1867 Alaska Purchase.


As long as politics exists...*I* exist.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Glitchwerks
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
New Rising Sun [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: Weaver95: This just makes me nostalgic for my childhood.

I think I need a fallout shelter sign for my basement door for teh nostalgia
[external-content.duckduckgo.com image 850x850]


There are still buildings in Boston that have those on the outside.  I've seen them on some of the older "concrete block" university buildings.
 
FlippityFlap
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Weaver95: This just makes me nostalgic for my childhood.


Unfortunately, this time around the music is pretty lame...
 
tjsands1118
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
If they try, being as we bought Alaska from them, I suggest we change the antiquated term "indian giver" to "russian giver" or maybe "russo giver."
 
indylaw
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Good yo know that the US hasn't cornered the market on farking idiots.
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

FlippityFlap: Weaver95: This just makes me nostalgic for my childhood.

Unfortunately, this time around the music is pretty lame...


80s hair is coming back Any Day Now!
 
ajgeek [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Do it!
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Dafatone: Someone has to explain to me how fighting more wars is gonna make Russia lose less.


As popular war advances, peace is closer?
 
major hatred
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
#pinkdawn
 
