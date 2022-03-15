 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.
Headline of the Month February 2022 - voting open until Tuesday March 15, 4pm eastern

(AP News)   Colorado wants you to get off your own lawn, and they will pay you to abandon it   (apnews.com) divider line
47
    More: Interesting, Water supply, Water management, Water resources, Water, Las Vegas metropolitan area, statewide turf replacement program, Colorado River, Colorado lawmakers  
•       •       •

1397 clicks; posted to Main » on 15 Mar 2022 at 11:35 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



47 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
bloobeary [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've thought about replacing my lawn with those big chunky dark wood bark chips that used to be used to cushion playgrounds in the 70s. Or maybe gravel and stone tiles.

But that's more because I hate mowing.
 
EatHam [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
working on replacing my lawn with creeping thyme
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Colorado, Nevada. Hey, Arizona! What's the deal?
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
looking for easy and effective ways to conserve water, set their sights on Kentucky Blue Grass

*twang-twang*
 
Subtonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bloobeary: I've thought about replacing my lawn with those big chunky dark wood bark chips that used to be used to cushion playgrounds in the 70s. Or maybe gravel and stone tiles.

But that's more because I hate mowing.


Mulch looks like shiat after a while and still needs to be maintained. Not to mention all the 'dog puke' mold growths.
 
McGrits [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why would anyone ever listen the Colorado water authorities?

- First they ask you to conserve water.
- You do conserve water.
- Then they complain that they aren't making enough money and need to charge you more.

fark them.
 
Peki [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Xeriscaping is your friend.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
images.squarespace-cdn.comView Full Size

My parents' front yard somehow got some wild gazanias (African daisies), and they grow just great w/ no extra water whatsoever.
 
hershy799
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good. I'm tired of paying hundreds of dollars to water my postage-stamp-sized lawn, and I'd love to get rid of my mower and edger.

Now we see who puts up the most resistance: HOA, wife, or dog./Dog already craps on other people's yards, but the back grass is convenient for him to take a leak
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bloobeary: I've thought about replacing my lawn with those big chunky dark wood bark chips that used to be used to cushion playgrounds in the 70s. Or maybe gravel and stone tiles.

But that's more because I hate mowing.


Razor blades, used needles, and bouncing bettys.  Make your yard a Saw trap.
 
PvtStash
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As is typical for the selfishness of the classism that we love.
Land owners will be paid to carry on being land owners, by everyone else that has to already pay them rent anyway.


This is like offering HOV lane stickers to single car drivers becaeu they had the monye to afford a newer expensive car than other poorer people.


As long as the people at the higher end of the shiat have to be paid to just behave semi rationally, there is no hope for the future.
Like paying slave owners for their loss of slaves, rather than the slaves for their loss of life/freedom, ain't a dam thing here to give two shiats about or make any sacrifices to uphold.
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The death of the american ideal of a lawn would be a huge win for conservation's sake....
 
Ethertap
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When I was a kid out in Arizona, we knocked down our grass lawn to just a portion of the front yard, mostly by increasing borders between plants and building and pushing the grass further forward. Lots of hibiscus up by the house. The back was all xeriscaped -  cactus, aloe, and rocks mostly. So we only had to water about half of the front yard but it still looked nice. I don't know if we got assistance through a utility, or my parents just really wanted to save water, I was 6ish.
 
Explodo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The wife and I want to get rid of our front grass with attractive xeriscaping, but it's cost prohibitive.  Maybe this program will fix that.  I can't seem to find how much they're offering per square foot anywhere.
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wonder what happens when lake Mead goes dry?
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
TomDooley [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As I live in California my lawn looks like this:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jayhawk88
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Home Owners Association has entered the chat...
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Weaver95: I wonder what happens when lake Mead goes dry?


Russia invades Canada?
 
Jumpthruhoops
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now pass a law forcing HOAs to allow this. Otherwise, no house built after 1990 will be able to use this program.

/ Currently looking for a CO house
// Older non-HOA houses seem to be more expensive than newer and more updated homes.
/// Worth it
 
Explodo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

PvtStash: As is typical for the selfishness of the classism that we love.
Land owners will be paid to carry on being land owners, by everyone else that has to already pay them rent anyway.


This is like offering HOV lane stickers to single car drivers becaeu they had the monye to afford a newer expensive car than other poorer people.


As long as the people at the higher end of the shiat have to be paid to just behave semi rationally, there is no hope for the future.
Like paying slave owners for their loss of slaves, rather than the slaves for their loss of life/freedom, ain't a dam thing here to give two shiats about or make any sacrifices to uphold.


You don't seem to understand how expensive it is to re-landscape a yard.  Just guessing, but I'd say it'd probably cost me at least $10K to make my front yard not look like fallow shiat.  That's the exact reason that people don't xeriscape.

It's not like I have a massive yard, but I don't have $10k to throw at it to save $100/month.  I'm not some fabulously wealthy person, or that wouldn't be an issue.
 
abiigdog
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lawn irrigation, drinking water, hell ALL other uses of water by people just living their lives is a literal drop in the bucket, people use is like 5% of water, 95% is farm irrigation. So sure let them pay your taxes out so they can raise them in the future to reduce 5 to 4.995%.
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OkieDookie: Weaver95: I wonder what happens when lake Mead goes dry?

Russia invades Canada?


I was thinking that Las Vegas is going to dry up and rapidly become a ghost town.
 
Explodo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jumpthruhoops: Now pass a law forcing HOAs to allow this. Otherwise, no house built after 1990 will be able to use this program.

/ Currently looking for a CO house
// Older non-HOA houses seem to be more expensive than newer and more updated homes.
/// Worth it


There are already restrictions on what HOAs can require.
Relevant Bill

I got an older, non-HOA house.  I ended up with a lot more yard because of it, because that's how houses used to be built.
 
Dinjiin [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nadie_AZ: Colorado, Nevada. Hey, Arizona! What's the deal?


Several cities in the Phoenix metro offer cash for grass programs.  I plan on taking about half of my lawn out this year when I redo the landscaping.  I just have to submit some paperwork before doing so.
 
AlwaysRightBoy [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Weaver95: I wonder what happens when lake Mead goes dry?


You go hungry ...bow bow bow.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Weaver95: OkieDookie: Weaver95: I wonder what happens when lake Mead goes dry?

Russia invades Canada?

I was thinking that Las Vegas is going to dry up and rapidly become a ghost town.


They have a 50 year plan. It depended on water levels higher than they are right now. So the answer to your question is the one you gave.
 
Dinjiin [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

abiigdog: Lawn irrigation, drinking water, hell ALL other uses of water by people just living their lives is a literal drop in the bucket, people use is like 5% of water, 95% is farm irrigation. So sure let them pay your taxes out so they can raise them in the future to reduce 5 to 4.995%.


Municipal water use in my state is around 20%, with about half of that being for indoor use.  But yeah, agriculture uses a farkton of water, especially the livestock industry.
 
hershy799
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Explodo: Jumpthruhoops: Now pass a law forcing HOAs to allow this. Otherwise, no house built after 1990 will be able to use this program.

/ Currently looking for a CO house
// Older non-HOA houses seem to be more expensive than newer and more updated homes.
/// Worth it

There are already restrictions on what HOAs can require.
Relevant Bill

I got an older, non-HOA house.  I ended up with a lot more yard because of it, because that's how houses used to be built.


Thanks for that article! With the HOA out of the way, now the main battle is the wife...
 
Minktastic Mink! [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

EatHam: working on replacing my lawn with creeping thyme


Add some slinking rosemary, lurking parsley, and sneaking sage and you'll have yourself some prime fairgrounds.
 
Grauenwolf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Changing your front yard to wood chips is free.

All you have to do is flag down a tree trimmer and ask for the wood chips. It saves them a trip to the dump so you get it for free. If you're shy, sign up with Chip Drop and they'll set it up for you.

Redo this once a year and in 3 to 4 years you'll have a thick layer of soil perfect for planting anything you want. In the mean time the 2 to 4" layer of wood chips will resist weeds and make what does pop up easy to pull out.
 
Peki [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Explodo: PvtStash: As is typical for the selfishness of the classism that we love.
Land owners will be paid to carry on being land owners, by everyone else that has to already pay them rent anyway.


This is like offering HOV lane stickers to single car drivers becaeu they had the monye to afford a newer expensive car than other poorer people.


As long as the people at the higher end of the shiat have to be paid to just behave semi rationally, there is no hope for the future.
Like paying slave owners for their loss of slaves, rather than the slaves for their loss of life/freedom, ain't a dam thing here to give two shiats about or make any sacrifices to uphold.

You don't seem to understand how expensive it is to re-landscape a yard.  Just guessing, but I'd say it'd probably cost me at least $10K to make my front yard not look like fallow shiat.  That's the exact reason that people don't xeriscape.

It's not like I have a massive yard, but I don't have $10k to throw at it to save $100/month.  I'm not some fabulously wealthy person, or that wouldn't be an issue.


This is for you to pay someone to do it right? 'Cause I've redone several yards and never come close to that much.

I don't mind using a shovel though, so that probably cuts down on the cost.
 
Peki [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Grauenwolf: Changing your front yard to wood chips is free.

All you have to do is flag down a tree trimmer and ask for the wood chips. It saves them a trip to the dump so you get it for free. If you're shy, sign up with Chip Drop and they'll set it up for you.

Redo this once a year and in 3 to 4 years you'll have a thick layer of soil perfect for planting anything you want. In the mean time the 2 to 4" layer of wood chips will resist weeds and make what does pop up easy to pull out.


If you put down a layer of newspaper before you toss the wood chips on, you'll suppress the weeds completely. The newspaper lasts about a year, which is long enough for most weed seeds to no longer be viable.
 
Tarl3k
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
"sponsoring state Rep. Marc Catlin, R-Montrose"

I'll be god-damned, a Republican in my state who isn't guano-crazy.  I think this is a great idea, would do a LOT to conserve water in the state.  It's ridiculous that people have lawns anyway.  Use that space to grow food, actually make it useful.

If I end up owning a house, I'll definitely have a garden, since food grown in a garden is ridiculously good compared to what you can buy at the store.
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

PvtStash: As is typical for the selfishness of the classism that we love.
Land owners will be paid to carry on being land owners, by everyone else that has to already pay them rent anyway.


This is like offering HOV lane stickers to single car drivers becaeu they had the monye to afford a newer expensive car than other poorer people.


As long as the people at the higher end of the shiat have to be paid to just behave semi rationally, there is no hope for the future.
Like paying slave owners for their loss of slaves, rather than the slaves for their loss of life/freedom, ain't a dam thing here to give two shiats about or make any sacrifices to uphold.


Thank you for for providing such a classic case of short-sighted thinking. 65% of people in Colorado own rather than rent. Water usage and water rates are increasing. Utility increases impact the poor more than the rich.

So, we have a program that reflects reality and that can reduce water usage and prevent steep utility increases from impacting the poor renters by reducing water usage for the majority of the population.

But since it benefits the single father in his $115k, 900sqft Greeley cottage, instead of the corporate lawyer in her $4800 LoDo loft rental, you reject it as class warfare. I'm sure the 58% water rate increase that hits the fixed income seniors will be appreciated as a worthy sacrifice for class purity.

The perfect is the enemy of the good. Not all programs have to solve all problems.

We can do things to help with the water shortage based on current reality. We can address housing imbalance with other things. Refusing to help with water issues because not everyone can afford a home will hurt the very renters you claim you are trying to help.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Just make watering the lawn illegal and pass a law that all HOAs must abide by it.

And charge water at a prorated rates. The first so much should be free. Average use at the regular rate and increasing exponentially above that.
 
Oneiros
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Subtonic: bloobeary: I've thought about replacing my lawn with those big chunky dark wood bark chips that used to be used to cushion playgrounds in the 70s. Or maybe gravel and stone tiles.

But that's more because I hate mowing.

Mulch looks like shiat after a while and still needs to be maintained. Not to mention all the 'dog puke' mold growths.


Mulch can also spontaneously combust if you put down too thick of a layer of it.

And if you're in a fire prone area, you also now have a yard full of flammable material to catch blown embers.

At the very least, don't take the mulch all the way up to the house.  Use gravel or something else (crushed brick?) to ring the house.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Oneiros: Subtonic: bloobeary: I've thought about replacing my lawn with those big chunky dark wood bark chips that used to be used to cushion playgrounds in the 70s. Or maybe gravel and stone tiles.

But that's more because I hate mowing.

Mulch looks like shiat after a while and still needs to be maintained. Not to mention all the 'dog puke' mold growths.

Mulch can also spontaneously combust if you put down too thick of a layer of it.

And if you're in a fire prone area, you also now have a yard full of flammable material to catch blown embers.

At the very least, don't take the mulch all the way up to the house.  Use gravel or something else (crushed brick?) to ring the house.


The Asbestos Yard?
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: The death of the american ideal of a lawn would be a huge win for conservation's sake....


This.

Everything about lawns is stupid. We about getting into dowse the neighborhood in chemicals season.
 
Zik-Zak
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
If we were not renting our own house, Miss-Zak would have no problems having a yard that's more like a Zen rock/sand garden. However, we might have neighbors that are all too willing to let their damn pets shiat on the garden and not pick it up.

/someone narc'd us to our HOA that we're not picking up after our pets when we walk them
//PROBLEM: we only have indoor cats
///the HOA knows us and was on our side, kek
 
CrazedHatter [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Honestly having a 'traditional' lawn should be outlawed, IMHO, they're wasteful, where as if you set it up as wildflower patch, or put fruit bushes or other stuff in your greenspace becomes much prettier and more useful.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Subtonic: bloobeary: I've thought about replacing my lawn with those big chunky dark wood bark chips that used to be used to cushion playgrounds in the 70s. Or maybe gravel and stone tiles.

But that's more because I hate mowing.

Mulch looks like shiat after a while and still needs to be maintained. Not to mention all the 'dog puke' mold growths.


This is why I bought a dog before I replaced my lawn with mulch.
 
atomic-age
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

EatHam: working on replacing my lawn with creeping thyme


We have been replacing ours with lavender. Alas, we began before the programs, so we don't have much lawn at all. Where I'm from, the water falls out of the sky. I don't believe in irrigating grass.
 
pacified
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Maybe don't grow feed corn in Colorado.
 
atomic-age
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Peki:

If you put down a layer of newspaper before you toss the wood chips on, you'll suppress the weeds completely. The newspaper lasts about a year, which is long enough for most weed seeds to no longer be viable.

We are battling the state flower, bindweed. We won't use chemicals, but that mess creeps up, even in flower beds with weed proofing. Our neighbors (lawn lovers) don't like that we don't use chemicals, but there's nothing they can do about it. My goal is to have nothing but mica schist pavers, herbs, and flowers in the front yard.
 
flondrix
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Those lawns take up about half the water used in Colorado's cities.

Yeah, they gotta go.  But so do the golf courses.

/Let them play on astroturf like real athletes.
 
austerity101
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

CrazedHatter: Honestly having a 'traditional' lawn should be outlawed, IMHO, they're wasteful, where as if you set it up as wildflower patch, or put fruit bushes or other stuff in your greenspace becomes much prettier and more useful.


Let's outlaw HOAs while we're at it.
 
Displayed 47 of 47 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.