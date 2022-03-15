 Skip to content
(NBC New York)   Sorry Vladimir Putin, You're not even welcome in Bayonne, New Jersey. Friggin' Bayonne ... they received a 9/11 memorial sculpture dedicated by you and the Russian people back in 2005, and they're covering up the "Vladimir Putin" part   (nbcnewyork.com) divider line
BunchaRubes
‘’ 1 hour ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In addition to this, can we give Putin some nice cement shoes and throw him off a Bayonne pier?
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Putin was... still a dictator back in 2005
And has done a ton of bad shiat since then
NOW you change your mind?
 
guestguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

moothemagiccow: Putin was... still a dictator back in 2005
And has done a ton of bad shiat since then
NOW you change your mind?


c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That looks like a... uh.... yeah
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

moothemagiccow: Putin was... still a dictator back in 2005
And has done a ton of bad shiat since then
NOW you change your mind?


They forgot all about Covid, BLM and police shootings now that the cool kids are biatching about Russia.
 
The Zen Philosopher Basho
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
"I bet if we give America a vagina statue and say it's for 9/11, they'll put it up."
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

BunchaRubes: moothemagiccow: Putin was... still a dictator back in 2005
And has done a ton of bad shiat since then
NOW you change your mind?

They forgot all about Covid, BLM and police shootings now that the cool kids are biatching about Russia.


Watching war unfolding on TV will do that to people.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Damn, Pooty, even Jersey is embarrassed of you.
 
SmithHiller
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Surprised there hasn't been a call to rub him out.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
THE ROLLING MILLS OF NEW JERSEY
(Roberts and Barrand)

When I die, bury me low
Where I can hear the petroleum flow.
A sweeter sound, I never did know
The rolling mills of New Jersey.

Down in Trenton, there is a bar
The bums, they come from near and from far
They come by truck, they come by car
The lousy bums of New Jersey

Chorus

Down in Hoboken, there will be
Garbage as far as the eye can see.
There's garbage for you, there's garbage for me.
The garbage dumps of New Jersey.
Chorus

When at last, I decided to roam,
Far away from my home in Bayonne.
I sat down, and wrote this poem.
I wrote an ode to New Jersey.
 
knbwhite
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I wish TFA would have said who designed that ugly POS.
 
Bishop of Southfark
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
SNL "The Navy" S4E15 1979
Youtube jhioeOeOHsA
 
stuffy
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Thats the problem with putting monuments in other people's country. You can't control what they will do with it.
 
EvilVanMan [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

stuffy: [Fark user image image 474x266]
Thats the problem with putting monuments in other people's country. You can't control what they will do with it.


I dunno, that is pretty epic.
 
berylman
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
From a purely artistic standpoint that's pretty damn cool. I finally found it!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
flamark [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
And while they're at it, remove George the Lesser as well.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
chitownmike
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

SmithHiller: Surprised there hasn't been a call to rub him out.


Why would you think that?
 
Ghost Roach [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

knbwhite: I wish TFA would have said who designed that ugly POS.


I feel safe in my SWAG of saying "Anesh Kapoor"

/if it's a blight on the city, he's likely the source
 
Lipspinach
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

BunchaRubes: moothemagiccow: Putin was... still a dictator back in 2005
And has done a ton of bad shiat since then
NOW you change your mind?

They forgot all about Covid, BLM and police shootings now that the cool kids are biatching about Russia.


No offence buddy, but holy f*cking shiat, are you ever a stupid asshole.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Ghost Roach: knbwhite: I wish TFA would have said who designed that ugly POS.

I feel safe in my SWAG of saying "Anesh Kapoor"

/if it's a blight on the city, he's likely the source


He blackens everything he touches.
 
Fissile
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I was born in Jersey City.  Back in the day black people knew better than to be seen in Bayonne after dark.   Lots of those Archie Bunker types are still living in Bayonne.
 
