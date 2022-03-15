 Skip to content
(OilPrice.com)   Ever notice how gas prices spike when oil goes up, but when oil goes down gas prices don't? So weird   (oilprice.com)
Znuh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
After a massive sell-off on Monday, oil prices continued plummeting early on Tuesday, with Brent dipping below $100 per barrel for the first time since February 28, as speculators abandon the volatile market and Russia claims it wants the Iranian nuclear deal to be signed as soon as possible.

Fscking Speculators.
 
chasd00
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
a buddy of mine pocketed about $50k on oil and wheat last week, just before this sell off in oil. lucky him and he has a baby on the way so this is extra lucky hah.
 
Incog_Neeto
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
/you can't explain that
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
The words "sticky prices" and "elasticity of demand" spring to mind.

Also "oligopoly" and "market failure."
 
JRoo
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
It's the invisible strap-on of the market.

Whatever happens, you are going to get f****d.
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Ever notice how oil/gas companies report record profits during times like these?

Coincidence?  Fark no!

Oil goes up - gas, already in the tanks at the convenience stores, goes up immediately.

Oil goes down - gas goes down, eventually, maybe
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Incog_Neeto: /you can't explain that


I think I can...
 
talkyournonsense
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Ours went down 30 cents/L
More than I expected.
 
Dick Gozinya
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
No, I don't notice anymore because that is how it has always been. Oil and gas companies profiteer and extort the consumer for every dime they can because greed. its not weird; its the norm.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Dick Gozinya: No, I don't notice anymore because that is how it has always been. Oil and gas companies profiteer and extort the consumer for every dime they can because greed. its not weird; its the norm.


Why won't Biden nationalize the oil and gas indus...  No wait. Why won't Biden JUST LEAD!? Yeah, that sound better.
 
palelizard
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
It's almost like the oil companies are using an unrelated conflict as an excuse to artificially inflate their profits.
 
oopsboom
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
when oil prices go up gas prices go up

when oil prices go down oil refinery profits go up.
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Meanwhile, the hedge fund managers and oil barons have a message for you:
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Doh! Sorry for the double pic. Thought it glitched the first attempt.
 
jso2897
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Dick Gozinya: No, I don't notice anymore because that is how it has always been. Oil and gas companies profiteer and extort the consumer for every dime they can because greed. its not weird; its the norm.


And with an obsolete, toxic commodity, the more it's overpriced, the better.
Speed up the abandonment.
 
cnocnanrionnag [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Welllllllll...........
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
oopsboom
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Subtonic: Dick Gozinya: No, I don't notice anymore because that is how it has always been. Oil and gas companies profiteer and extort the consumer for every dime they can because greed. its not weird; its the norm.

Why won't Biden nationalize the oil and gas indus...  No wait. Why won't Biden JUST LEAD!? Yeah, that sound better.


i said that a week ago.
when every republican was screaming at biden to "lead" and do something "in america" to fix gas prices he should have nationalized refineries and drafted the workers to a 5 year term of working their current jobs for army corps of engineer enlisted pay.
it would have blown some minds what that would have instantly done for gas prices.
 
CrosswordWithAPen [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Econ 101 from way back in the day:
"Wheat goes up.  Bread goes up.  Wheat goes down, bread stays up."
When oil trends up, the price at the pump is opportunity cost, what it's gonna take to replace the gas in the tanks.  When oil trends down is when the gas stations actually make a little bit of money.
Do they take that money and hire a professional crew to really clean that restroom?  No.
Do they take that money and maintain the business?  No.
Let's be real.  It's hookers and blow time for gas station owners.
 
iron_city_ap
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Oil prices go up : We have to charge more now because we need to be able to pay for the next, more expensive batch.

Oil prices go down: We can't lower our prices because we paid so much for the supplies we currently have.
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
It's because the hike is from something that applies across the board.  Now they look at demand and decide if enough users seem willing to pay the new price.  If the answer is "yes there are enough", then the price will only come down as each competitor in the market decides to trade some of the profit they are making on the premium price to try and steal market share from competitors who are still at the higher price.
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Retail gas prices chart
 
jjorsett
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
It's not weird at all. If you have a commodity like semiconductor chips and know that there's going to be a sudden scarcity, such as a semiconductor plant blowing up, you don't wait to jack the price of what you already have in inventory. Every commodity works like that.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
The supply side had a bunch of half idle wells, and the demand side cut back where they could. It's down near the retail where the prices are slow to fall, as they have to pay for their last tank as a loss leader to get you into the store to buy snacks and sodas.
 
litespeed74
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I still remember waaaay back when gas first spiked up above $4, I wanna say it was 2006-2007 but airlines especially started complaining about the costs. They then started the pay for baggage, pay for food, extra charges, 1 carry on...etc..etc... as a stop gap measure to deal with the gas costs.
Anyone notice how those fees never went away? And how many bailouts have airlines received?
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Refineries are commodity processors -- they squeeze a penny out of a gallon and they're geniuses.

A while back the speculators got the price of oil to -$37 a barrel (minus sign).  It cost more to store the delivered oil than to pay for the contents of a barrel.  That's when the West Texas fields supply failed -- pipelines filled, tankers filled, and there was no normal place to put the excess with all the broken supply and containment chain.  That solved its self.  They don't ever want to see negative futures again.  The Texas blackout was a supply problem, too.  Electricity is perishable and quirky.
 
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Subtonic: Dick Gozinya: No, I don't notice anymore because that is how it has always been. Oil and gas companies profiteer and extort the consumer for every dime they can because greed. its not weird; its the norm.

Why won't Biden nationalize the oil and gas indus...  No wait. Why won't Biden JUST LEAD!? Yeah, that sound better.


Derp
 
JimmySlicings
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: Doh! Sorry for the double pic. Thought it glitched the first attempt.


I was trying to spot the differences between the two.


/I didn't find any.
 
rewind2846
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Bullshat.
Fark user imageView Full Size

Remember back in 2020, around April, when the price of crude oil dropped to about $15 a barrel because demand dropped?

Fark user imageView Full Size


See the end of this chart? April 2020. Gasoline prices were as low as $1.55/g where I am, with the national average at $1.91/g.

C'mon submitter...situation is bad enough. You don't have to lie to make your point, whatever that is.
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

JimmySlicings: Private_Citizen: Doh! Sorry for the double pic. Thought it glitched the first attempt.

I was trying to spot the differences between the two.


/I didn't find any.


Glad you didn't considering they're identical!!
 
pushcart
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Not be "that guy", but there are two explanations:
1. Prices at the pump are set based on the merchant's prediction of the cost of the next load of gas they will buy. Given recent volatility, it makes sense that pump prices are holding.
2. It is an economic axiom that prices are sticky in the downward direction.
 
OptimisticCynicism [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

iron_city_ap: Oil prices go up : We have to charge more now because we need to be able to pay for the next, more expensive batch.

Oil prices go down: We can't lower our prices because we paid so much for the supplies we currently have.


From a risk minimization perspective it kind of makes sense. If oil is spiking, gas stations are concerned about how much their next refill will cost. The price is volatile during a spike so they increase prices as there is more risk. As prices fall, the price is still volatile(volatility is mildly predictive that there will be future volatility), but they also need to cover their cost from the higher price.

Don't get me wrong, the result is that they likely end making some extra profit along the way, but in a way it is motivated by fear. That fear means a lot of different gas stations are likely to be making the same kind of decision instead of considering undercutting the competition for business.
 
Aar1012 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Inevitable Headline - "Gas Prices rise on news of lowering oil prices."
 
joeflood [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

OldRod: Ever notice how oil/gas companies report record profits during times like these?

Coincidence?  Fark no!

Oil goes up - gas, already in the tanks at the convenience stores, goes up immediately.

Oil goes down - gas goes down, eventually, maybe


Why should it go down? Everyone kept filling up at $6/gal. It's worth $6/gal.
 
lulululu_1
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
How much do we already subsidize oil companies? How much do we subsidize and provide legal preferences for car based developments? Even so, I care way more about the costs of healthcare, food, education, and housing. The cost of gas can double, and that would suck, but these other things never get the breathless wall to wall coverage when the price moves as much.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
what are americans supposed to do? consume less? get real
 
rewind2846
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
The charts I posted are from HERE and HERE.
 
New Rising Sun [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: Doh! Sorry for the double pic. Thought it glitched the first attempt.


y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

rewind2846: Bullshat.
[Fark user image image 822x562]
Remember back in 2020, around April, when the price of crude oil dropped to about $15 a barrel because demand dropped?

[Fark user image image 689x384]

See the end of this chart? April 2020. Gasoline prices were as low as $1.55/g where I am, with the national average at $1.91/g.

C'mon submitter...situation is bad enough. You don't have to lie to make your point, whatever that is.


The top chart is scaled from $0-$120. The bottom chart is from $1.91 to $2.97. That's a fine glass of corporate Kool-Aid.
 
Begoggle [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Subtonic: Dick Gozinya: No, I don't notice anymore because that is how it has always been. Oil and gas companies profiteer and extort the consumer for every dime they can because greed. its not weird; its the norm.

Why won't Biden nationalize the oil and gas indus...  No wait. Why won't Biden JUST LEAD!? Yeah, that sound better.


Republicans: Lower gas prices!!!
Also Republicans: No not that way!!!
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

palelizard: It's almost like the oil companies are using an unrelated conflict as an excuse to artificially inflate their profits.


Gasp!
*faint*
 
aerojockey [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

rewind2846: C'mon submitter...situation is bad enough. You don't have to lie to make your point, whatever that is.


Submitter was trying to bait Fark Economic Geniuses.

Anyone with two brain cells knows that the oil barons are indeed greedy greedy bastards, which is precisely why they want the price per gallon at the pump to go down ASAP.
 
The Flexecutioner
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Am I the only one who read the fark headline in Andy Rooney's voice?
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
We have a national oil reserve. Might as well have a national refinery. Still allow private co's to do the same. But if you can't limit your greed against an actual fair market price you go out of biz. Of course that is how health care should work and does in most countries, but not this one because it's bad to control absurd markup and profit for the good of the nation. Stops innovation and 3rd yachts and second vacation houses for CEOs... or something like that.
 
rewind2846
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: rewind2846: Bullshat.
[Fark user image image 822x562]
Remember back in 2020, around April, when the price of crude oil dropped to about $15 a barrel because demand dropped?

[Fark user image image 689x384]

See the end of this chart? April 2020. Gasoline prices were as low as $1.55/g where I am, with the national average at $1.91/g.

C'mon submitter...situation is bad enough. You don't have to lie to make your point, whatever that is.

The top chart is scaled from $0-$120. The bottom chart is from $1.91 to $2.97. That's a fine glass of corporate Kool-Aid.


However the charts are "scaled" the absolute numbers stand, and disprove the headline. And one is in refined gallons while the other is in barrels of unrefined crude. One barrel US equals 31 gallons.
 
neapoi [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

chasd00: a buddy of mine pocketed about $50k on oil and wheat last week, just before this sell off in oil. lucky him and he has a baby on the way so this is extra lucky hah.


Your friend is a parasite.
 
Oneiros
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

litespeed74: I still remember waaaay back when gas first spiked up above $4, I wanna say it was 2006-2007 but airlines especially started complaining about the costs. They then started the pay for baggage, pay for food, extra charges, 1 carry on...etc..etc... as a stop gap measure to deal with the gas costs.
Anyone notice how those fees never went away? And how many bailouts have airlines received?


2005. Specifically, August/September of 2005


Gas prices had been in the $1/gal range in Kentucky for many years, and in the $1.50/gal range in the DC area.

I drove down to my mom's house and noticed the price was $1.55... on the way back, it was $3.55

One of the independent gas stations on my commute to work even had to get a new sign, because they had a flip sign that couldn't show prices over $2.99/gal

.... In fairness, gas prices did dip below $2/gal for a while... but I suspect we'll just be setting a new plateau and pretend that we're happy when gas is 'only' $3/gal

/and gas taxes are per gallon
//so more efficient cars means less money for road maintenance
 
Begoggle [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

rewind2846: UltimaCS: rewind2846: Bullshat.
[Fark user image image 822x562]
Remember back in 2020, around April, when the price of crude oil dropped to about $15 a barrel because demand dropped?

[Fark user image image 689x384]

See the end of this chart? April 2020. Gasoline prices were as low as $1.55/g where I am, with the national average at $1.91/g.

C'mon submitter...situation is bad enough. You don't have to lie to make your point, whatever that is.

The top chart is scaled from $0-$120. The bottom chart is from $1.91 to $2.97. That's a fine glass of corporate Kool-Aid.

However the charts are "scaled" the absolute numbers stand, and disprove the headline. And one is in refined gallons while the other is in barrels of unrefined crude. One barrel US equals 31 gallons.


Prices go down sometimes. For good reason.
They go up more than down, and usually for no justifiable reason.
Your bootlicking of oil barons doesn't disprove that, or the headline.
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Louisiana_Sitar_Club: Gasp!
*faint*


You should have a chase lounge handy when reading fark.
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Gas prices went from $4 a gallon when was that--2008 or sometime, everyone has mentioned it several times already--to $2 for a gallon, for  a short time, not very long ago. So no, that's not true.

You don't remember that, do you?  That's also a feature of humans.  They don't appreciate what they have.
 
rewind2846
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Begoggle: Your bootlicking of oil barons doesn't disprove that, or the headline.


Ain't got shat to do with "bootlicking", genius. What it has to do with is facts and math, and the current situation is bad enough without being a lying sack of shat. Tell the f'king truth, sack.
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.