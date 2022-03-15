 Skip to content
(WSBTV)   He would be a hero if he had used throttle instead of brakes   (wsbtv.com) divider line
23
    More: Florida, Tow hitch, Trailer, Florida, Sunday, International Phonetic Alphabet, DAYTONA BEACH, video Monday of a motorcycle crash, Saturday  
•       •       •

23 Comments     (+0 »)
WhackingDay [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I shouldn't laugh, but goddamn, that was stupid.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fix the cigarette lighter
 
TWX
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Blues Brothers - Bridge Jump Scene
Youtube QTOg4aYGtdY
 
Saborlas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nah, that trailer would've dragged him right into the drink.
 
Ty Webb
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WhackingDay: I shouldn't laugh, but goddamn, that was stupid.


I was really hoping he would start rolling downhill when the bridge fully raised. Christ, what a moron.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well that was a whole lotta stupid, hope he had fun at bike week.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Looks like them Ducati Boys are at it again.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
fehk
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Careless driving? That's what you get if you veer into the next lane over. Bus this guy for a few years
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Aw, he lived. I hate stories with sad endings.
 
Wrongo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Helmet falls off in low(-ish) speed tipover. Dumbass.
 
fehk
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Holy shiat, that video was hilarious. Was this guy asleep? Did he think the pole would just disappear when his head hit it? And the way he almost lays down on the street, lol
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TWX: [YouTube video: The Blues Brothers - Bridge Jump Scene]


Came for this, leaving satisfied.
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Insurance covers stupid.
 
Farkonaut
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
HAHA, lost traction on the road-grating before he even got close... what an idiot.

I don't even like driving my giant truck across those type of bridges in the wet..this guy had no farking chance.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

WhackingDay: I shouldn't laugh, but goddamn, that was stupid.


I submit that there is little in the world more stupid than a Georgia motorcyclist in Daytona Beach.
 
WhackingDay [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Karma Chameleon: Aw, he lived. I hate stories with sad endings.


Username checks out.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
FTFA: when a motorcyclist ran through one of the traffic arms as it was lowering for the bridge to rise.

So ... no, he wouldn't be a hero. At all.
 
northernmanor
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
There used to be a question on the written part of motorcycle license test that specifically addressed steel deck bridges and the related hazards. I don't recall anything about hazards of trying to ride up a draw bridge while it's opening. Common sense is rather uncommon these days.
 
RoboZombie
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Wrongo: Helmet falls off in low(-ish) speed tipover. Dumbass.


FREEEEEEEDUMBS!
 
Pangit
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RandyJohnson
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
