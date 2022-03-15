 Skip to content
(CNN)   It's day 20 of Russia invading Ukraine. Will Zelensky's balls be observed by the International Space Station? Will Putin receive a polonium enema from the FSB? It's your Tuesday Ukraine War thread   (cnn.com) divider line
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Opacity [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: [Fark user image 680x680]


I wonder if Putin would find a "404 - Tank not found" joke as mediocre, but still chuckle worthy as I do.

Probably not, but let's see if what happens if someone puts it on his evening briefing.
 
dstanley [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: [Fark user image image 680x680]


Are those numbers confirmed by outside sources, or is that just wishful thinking?
 
suze
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
The World needs a do-over of The Ides of March.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

dstanley: Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: [Fark user image image 680x680]

Are those numbers confirmed by outside sources, or is that just wishful thinking?


I'd say about 25% of that is believable. But, inflated numbers gives the boys something to cheer about so i'm all for it.
 
somedude210 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
The sixth FSB letter has reportedly been dropped. The plan the Kremlin outlined is batshiat
 
Headso
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
HomoHabilis
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
that headline is just rude

/welcome to fark and such as
 
giantmeteor [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Apparently Zelensky's balls are a hot topic on Fark today
 
Dick Gozinya
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

somedude210: The sixth FSB letter has reportedly been dropped. The plan the Kremlin outlined is batshiat


Has the Kremlin ever outlined a plan that isn't batshiat? Seems kinda like the norm to me.

Ain't no paranoia like Russian paranoia, cause Russian paranoia don't stop.
 
ace in your face
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Beware the ides of March.
 
New Rising Sun [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: [Fark user image 680x680]


Wish they'd break the troop losses into killed, captured, and injured.  Anyhow, if those are accurate, Putin is speedrunning the entire 10 year Afghan war with those numbers.
 
Breaker Breaker
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
How do they immobilize a yacht? Do they take out the spark plugs?
 
Mechanicum
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

somedude210: The sixth FSB letter has reportedly been dropped. The plan the Kremlin outlined is batshiat


If multiple forks of your plan involve NATO completely falling apart if attacked, I think you are beyond help. They will fall apart left to their own devices, attacking a military organization like that is the one thing that tends to pull them together
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I can still hardly believe it. JFC.
 
guestguy
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: How do they immobilize a yacht? Do they take out the spark plugs?


They throw stinky butter at them...

media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
aungen [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

somedude210: The sixth FSB letter has reportedly been dropped. The plan the Kremlin outlined is batshiat


Nope.  F@k off, Warship.  Ukraine is not yours.  Your options are world destruction, or GTFO.
I don't think 99% of your shiat will even launch, let alone hit the intended target.  You are done.So go ahead and escalate.  Lets see who blinks first.  Oh ... sorry, you're dead and there's nobody left to close your eyes.  I guess you win the staring contest.So at least you would win something.  But to reiterate:  F@k off, bully.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

somedude210: The sixth FSB letter has reportedly been dropped. The plan the Kremlin outlined is batshiat


WWIII has started eh? F you.
 
phimuskapsi [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Bravery. 

Her lawyer cannot find her is the 'rumor' after this. I'm not sure about that, but seems likely.
 
randalf [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

somedude210: The sixth FSB letter has reportedly been dropped. The plan the Kremlin outlined is batshiat


That summary, if even half accurate, is weapons-grade delusional.
 
phimuskapsi [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

somedude210: The sixth FSB letter has reportedly been dropped. The plan the Kremlin outlined is batshiat


While I'm not sure about the letters, it seems that the FSB leadership has been put on house arrest.
 
OrionXVI
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: How do they immobilize a yacht? Do they take out the spark plugs?


Lots of ways to do that.  Easiest would likely be to decouple the propeller shaft.
 
nursetim
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

OrionXVI: abhorrent1: How do they immobilize a yacht? Do they take out the spark plugs?

Lots of ways to do that.  Easiest would likely be to decouple the propeller shaft.


Or do a Rainbow Warrior.
 
somedude210 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Mechanicum: somedude210: The sixth FSB letter has reportedly been dropped. The plan the Kremlin outlined is batshiat

If multiple forks of your plan involve NATO completely falling apart if attacked, I think you are beyond help. They will fall apart left to their own devices, attacking a military organization like that is the one thing that tends to pull them together


Pretty much. If they still think that after the coordinated response Biden threw together, they're more delusional than Trumpers
 
somedude210 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

randalf: somedude210: The sixth FSB letter has reportedly been dropped. The plan the Kremlin outlined is batshiat

That summary, if even half accurate, is weapons-grade delusional.


So par for the course within the Kremlin
 
Psychohazard
‘’ 1 minute ago  

phimuskapsi: somedude210: The sixth FSB letter has reportedly been dropped. The plan the Kremlin outlined is batshiat

While I'm not sure about the letters, it seems that the FSB leadership has been put on house arrest.


Seems like the sort of thing that creates more problems than it solves.
 
phimuskapsi [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

somedude210: The sixth FSB letter has reportedly been dropped. The plan the Kremlin outlined is batshiat


I read it, that's some unhinged nonsense at the bottom of the thread. The West "would be unwilling" to fight has been proven pretty wrong.

I mean, if Vlady wants to play stupid games, our military will give him stupid prizes.
 
VisualiseThis
‘’ less than a minute ago  
in related news, I would like Morgan Fairchild to appear right now and make me pancakes.
 
somedude210 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Psychohazard: phimuskapsi: somedude210: The sixth FSB letter has reportedly been dropped. The plan the Kremlin outlined is batshiat

While I'm not sure about the letters, it seems that the FSB leadership has been put on house arrest.

Seems like the sort of thing that creates more problems than it solves.


They do it periodically to prevent coups. Also why they kill off generals after every military operation
 
talkertopc
‘’ less than a minute ago  

somedude210: The sixth FSB letter has reportedly been dropped. The plan the Kremlin outlined is batshiat


I think I missed a couple. In any case how accurate were the preceding ones? I did read some of them but we're getting so much data that I do not remember what they said.
 
