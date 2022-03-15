 Skip to content
(I Heart Radio)   A man in Texas reported a naked woman approaching his back door minutes before she broke in, stole his shotgun, and sliced herself with a sword, in what is possibly guerilla PR for a new woke Highlander movie   (wild955.iheart.com) divider line
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
that hooker was dead when I got here
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There can only be one...hit of bath salts!!!
 
Shostie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There's a Pennsylvania in Texas?
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Roaring Spring is in my back yard.
Ain't no yawllers out there.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A naked woman approached his back door and this reporter has the story pegged.  So, strap on in!
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Shostie: There's a Pennsylvania in Texas?


All the oilfields in PA are automatically part of Texas instead of Alabama.
 
Teddy Brosevelt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If any of your guns are so easy to grab that a nigh-incapacitated stranger can wander into your house and just pick one up, you should have your right to bear arms revoked.
 
SplittingAces [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A standoff between a woman and state police in Bedford County, Pennsylvania...

Points and laughs at subby.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Texasylvania
Pennexas
 
cwheelie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
and yet the article says "A standoff between a woman and state police in Bedford County, Pennsylvania....."

maps and such y'all
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Guerilla marketing for Back Door Sluts 17.
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There's more. The naked stuff was on Saturday. The crazy stuff began on Friday.

"Greenfield Township police, along with officers from Freedom Township and Roaring Spring police departments, responded to the scene, where it was reported Imler walked into the business wearing three firearms. Imler was employed at Champion up to that day, police reported, and allegedly went into the business to request a drug screen to prove she was not taking anything. Champion staff told police Imler tested positive for amphetamine.

Police contacted Imler, who was in the parking lot of the business, and were able to retrieve three firearms from the passenger side of her vehicle, court documents state. Police found one pistol in Imler's purse, another in the center console and the third in the glove box, according to the report. Two of the three firearms were loaded and the third firearm had a magazine loaded without a round in the chamber, police said.

Imler gave permission for police to search her vehicle and, according to court documents, police found a lunch bag containing drug paraphernalia, including two pipes and four rubber containers with drug residue. In addition, Imler told police there was methamphetamine inside the bag, police said, and she reported that she had smoked the suspected meth an hour before police arrived."
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


talk about a boner killer...
 
nursetim
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cwheelie: and yet the article says "A standoff between a woman and state police in Bedford County, Pennsylvania....."

maps and such y'all


No one RTFA when they comment, so why do that when you submit one?
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: [Fark user image 850x477]

talk about a boner killer...


So she used a sword to try to cut off her nose? Seems unwieldy.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: [Fark user image 850x477]

talk about a boner killer...


I was told there would be no meth.
 
guestguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I wasn't sold on this story...until I saw the clipart sword and shotgun.
 
jimjays
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Teddy Brosevelt: If any of your guns are so easy to grab that a nigh-incapacitated stranger can wander into your house and just pick one up, you should have your right to bear arms revoked.


I had a similar thought. But I'll instead give him his due for not shooting her with that shotgun (or any other guns he may have had in the house). Or confronting her in any way, just letting the police handle it.
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 1 hour ago  

guestguy: [Fark user image 425x239]

I wasn't sold on this story...until I saw the clipart sword and shotgun.


If you listen closely, you can almost hear the designer still audibly cringing at their supervisor's request to "just jazz it up a little"....
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Teddy Brosevelt: If any of your guns are so easy to grab that a nigh-incapacitated stranger can wander into your house and just pick one up, you should have your right to bear arms revoked.


Difficulty:Texas.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's never someone you want to see nude.
 
BenSaw2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's certainly no basis for a system of government.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Damn it mom, take your meds!
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Teddy Brosevelt: If any of your guns are so easy to grab that a nigh-incapacitated stranger can wander into your house and just pick one up, you should have your right to bear arms revoked.


I'm guessing it was for display as rednecks do (equally as dumb) and it was unloaded, that is why he confronted said shotgun holding woman. Because why the hell would you flee and come back when they have your shotgun if it's loaded? Although why would you run out of your own house when in this situation? You have no duty to retreat out of your house in PA. Shove her out of your house or use the shotgun you so like to display.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Teddy Brosevelt: If any of your guns are so easy to grab that a nigh-incapacitated stranger can wander into your house and just pick one up, you should have your right to bear arms revoked.


How do you feel about easily accessible swords, since that seems to be the weapon that was actually used to inflict her injuries?
 
hereinNC
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Not the kind of sword fight I imagined.    The quickening might not quite describe the mental state well enough.
 
Ty Webb
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Thinkerer
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Strange women running around in your back yard distributing swords is no basis for a system of government. Supreme executive power derives from a mandate from the masses, not from some farcical methamphetamine ceremony.

Be quiet! Dennis: You can't expect to wield supreme executive power just 'cause some tweaker tart threw a sword at you!
 
PolyHatSnake
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Why the fark was Texas dragged into this east-coast meth-fest? Did Subby see the word "gun" and just panic?
 
Cortez the Killer
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Combustion: There can only be be only one...hit of bath salts!!!


/not a pet peeve
//I think this is correct though
///Holy ground
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I submitted this article with a more geographically accurate headline.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

guestguy: [Fark user image 425x239]

I wasn't sold on this story...until I saw the clipart sword and shotgun.


it was bring your kid to work day
 
Zik-Zak
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

thorpe: SirDigbyChickenCaesar: [Fark user image 850x477]

talk about a boner killer...

So she used a sword to try to cut off her nose? Seems unwieldy.


She REALLY wanted to spite her face.
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Zik-Zak: thorpe: SirDigbyChickenCaesar: [Fark user image 850x477]

talk about a boner killer...

So she used a sword to try to cut off her nose? Seems unwieldy.

She REALLY wanted to spite her face.


She hates that face! Stay away from the face!
 
