Headline of the Month February 2022 - voting open until Tuesday March 15, 4pm eastern

(Euractiv)   For some reason President Zoran Milanović of Croatia wants to upgrade their air defence system, promises the best catapults money can buy   (euractiv.com) divider line
27
    More: Followup, Croatia, crash site, NATO, Bosnia and Herzegovina, air defence system, Romania, Soviet-era, President Zoran Milanović  
•       •       •

571 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 15 Mar 2022 at 10:20 AM (1 hour ago)



27 Comments     (+0 »)
khitsicker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Are we talking C1s or C4s? I mean the pulse laser / PPC variants might be better but I think LRMs are probably better anti air systems than the  direct fire weapons.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It seems like everything is paid advertising for Raytheon

mma.prnewswire.comView Full Size
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just get some Spearmen.
 
Zeroth Law
‘’ 1 hour ago  

khitsicker: Are we talking C1s or C4s? I mean the pulse laser / PPC variants might be better but I think LRMs are probably better anti air systems than the  direct fire weapons.


Wasn't there one that required a target painter and launched a huge mission? Trying to remember if that was in one of the games, the CCG, a novel or the boardgame...
 
Zeroth Law
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Zeroth Law: khitsicker: Are we talking C1s or C4s? I mean the pulse laser / PPC variants might be better but I think LRMs are probably better anti air systems than the  direct fire weapons.

Wasn't there one that required a target painter and launched a huge mission? Trying to remember if that was in one of the games, the CCG, a novel or the boardgame...


*missile. Damn autocarrot
 
MadHatter500 [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: It seems like everything is paid advertising for Raytheon

[mma.prnewswire.com image 850x444]


I understand that they're thinking of retiring the "Salesman of the year" award.  In their HQ they're going to put a marble bust of Putin with a plaque that says "All time sales leader.  Singlehandedly outperformed all other sales teams, not even an employee".
 
WordsnCollision [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't mess with the Zoran.
 
TheDarkSaintOfGin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ballistas or bust!
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not sure this is the picture I would use in that article:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Frederf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Get invaded by Russia. They'll deliver for free. Tractors not included.
 
Juc
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's a nice country, filmed a bunch of witcher in there right?

I can't imagine why oh why they'd want air defenses though. My memory just isn't serbing me very well.
 
McGrits [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Zeroth Law: khitsicker: Are we talking C1s or C4s? I mean the pulse laser / PPC variants might be better but I think LRMs are probably better anti air systems than the  direct fire weapons.

Wasn't there one that required a target painter and launched a huge mission? Trying to remember if that was in one of the games, the CCG, a novel or the boardgame...


The boardgame has an artillery missile version that required a mech to paint. Introduced around the time that the mine laying lrms. Probably 3058 tech readout. Not the 3050 tech readout.
 
khitsicker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Zeroth Law: khitsicker: Are we talking C1s or C4s? I mean the pulse laser / PPC variants might be better but I think LRMs are probably better anti air systems than the  direct fire weapons.

Wasn't there one that required a target painter and launched a huge mission? Trying to remember if that was in one of the games, the CCG, a novel or the boardgame...


thunderbolt maybe?

https://www.sarna.net/wiki/Thunderbolt_20
 
Zeroth Law
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

khitsicker: Zeroth Law: khitsicker: Are we talking C1s or C4s? I mean the pulse laser / PPC variants might be better but I think LRMs are probably better anti air systems than the  direct fire weapons.

Wasn't there one that required a target painter and launched a huge mission? Trying to remember if that was in one of the games, the CCG, a novel or the boardgame...

thunderbolt maybe?

https://www.sarna.net/wiki/Thunderbolt_20


McGrits got it, it was an artillery missile. I think I did read it in one of the tech readouts mentioned and probably incorporated in one of the novels too.
 
CheatCommando
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

RolfBlitzer: Just get some Spearmen.


Against the Russians? That might well be overspending. A Scout or two will probably do the trick.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Frederf: Get invaded by Russia. They'll deliver for free. Tractors not included.


Serbia is Russia's friend.  Of course a missile from Serbia would be close enough you could watch the launch.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wage0048
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Yeah, if I were the leader of a country that had any land within about 500 miles of Russia, I'd be wanting to upgrade my air defenses as well.
 
Buckerlin
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Study some WW II history. The partisans in Yugoslavia performed fantastically and heroically. The Croatians did very well despite there being a proGerman movement, the Ustasha. Croatia almost won the World Cup a few years ago Don't underestimate them. They are tough guys who fight well.
 
Grognard
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

khitsicker: Are we talking C1s or C4s? I mean the pulse laser / PPC variants might be better but I think LRMs are probably better anti air systems than the  direct fire weapons.


Always go with the Meta Anti-Air Mech
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

khitsicker: Are we talking C1s or C4s? I mean the pulse laser / PPC variants might be better but I think LRMs are probably better anti air systems than the  direct fire weapons.


Anything in the 40-watt range.
 
TheBigJerk
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Zeroth Law: Zeroth Law: khitsicker: Are we talking C1s or C4s? I mean the pulse laser / PPC variants might be better but I think LRMs are probably better anti air systems than the  direct fire weapons.

Wasn't there one that required a target painter and launched a huge mission? Trying to remember if that was in one of the games, the CCG, a novel or the boardgame...

*missile. Damn autocarrot


The Arrow IV didn't REQUIRE a target painter but having a Draconis Elite Strike Team painting targets for extreme long-range fire was instrumental in a battle during Operation Serpent.
 
CheatCommando
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
After further reflection, I do think that not only should Croatia get air defenses appropriate to the threat they face, but we should pay for them.

I mean, how much do 40 cases of pickled tomatoes cost, anyway?
 
patrick767
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Frederf: Get invaded by Russia. They'll deliver for free. Tractors not included.


Croatia should focus on upgrading their tractor fleet.
 
groverpm
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Buckerlin: Study some WW II history. The partisans in Yugoslavia performed fantastically and heroically. The Croatians did very well despite there being a proGerman movement, the Ustasha. Croatia almost won the World Cup a few years ago Don't underestimate them. They are tough guys who fight well.


I missed that part during the World Cup when Croatia took to the field armed to the teeth and slaughtered the opposing team who had only brought a ball
 
Zeroth Law
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

TheBigJerk: Zeroth Law: Zeroth Law: khitsicker: Are we talking C1s or C4s? I mean the pulse laser / PPC variants might be better but I think LRMs are probably better anti air systems than the  direct fire weapons.

Wasn't there one that required a target painter and launched a huge mission? Trying to remember if that was in one of the games, the CCG, a novel or the boardgame...

*missile. Damn autocarrot

The Arrow IV didn't REQUIRE a target painter but having a Draconis Elite Strike Team painting targets for extreme long-range fire was instrumental in a battle during Operation Serpent.


Oh now I remember. It was an enhancement card you could play in the CCG too, maybe for the catapult. Ima dig out my old cards.
 
WordsnCollision [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Dr Jack Badofsky: khitsicker: Are we talking C1s or C4s? I mean the pulse laser / PPC variants might be better but I think LRMs are probably better anti air systems than the  direct fire weapons.

Anything in the 40-watt range.


Hey, just what you see, pal!
 
Displayed 27 of 27 comments

