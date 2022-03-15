 Skip to content
(BBC-US)   President Zelensky, who may be smuggling the entire Ukraine strategic brass reserves in his pants, calls for surrender of all the Russian troops currently in his country   (bbc.com) divider line
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
The odds of him getting his demands met are much better than Putin getting his.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
All of the troop?

It makes sense that they are an Army of One.
 
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
If they don't agree to his demands, he'll stand in front of the tank convoy and perform a pelvic thrust, causing his ultra-dense brass balls to clink together and send seismic shockwaves forth, destroying the entire 40-odd mile line.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: All of the troop?

It makes sense that they are an Army of One.


They formed Voltron Putron.
 
ToughActinProlactin
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
He never ceases to amaze me with his ability to call forth the national spirit, and frankly, the world spirit. His effect on morale is very profound.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
He should offer them edible food that didn't expire 7 years ago in exchange. Maybe some sausage soup.
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I think some of the Russians have already surrendered.
 
Sonnuvah
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Weaver95: I think some of the Russians have already surrendered.


Not nearly enough, though.
 
Incog_Neeto
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

ToughActinProlactin: He never ceases to amaze me with his ability to call forth the national spirit, and frankly, the world spirit. His effect on morale is very profound.


Must be nice to have a courageous leader.   Maybe someday before I die we'll elect one.
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

ToughActinProlactin: He never ceases to amaze me with his ability to call forth the national spirit, and frankly, the world spirit. His effect on morale is very profound.


I hope, he'll survive all of this. I'm afraid he'll make Vlad's or the Wagner group's snuff reel, though.
 
Mattix
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I think I've seen this before....

Game Of Thrones 6x09 Daenerys Talks with Masters Burns Masters Fleet Greyworm executes Masters HD
Youtube wiajklzBkvo
 
ToughActinProlactin
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

SurelyShirley: ToughActinProlactin: He never ceases to amaze me with his ability to call forth the national spirit, and frankly, the world spirit. His effect on morale is very profound.

I hope, he'll survive all of this. I'm afraid he'll make Vlad's or the Wagner group's snuff reel, though.


Probably, but he'll die fighting for his people in messaging and on the battlefield. 

And if you strike him down he'll become more powerful than you can possibly imagine.
 
alitaki
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Psychopusher: If they don't agree to his demands, he'll stand in front of the tank convoy and perform a pelvic thrust, causing his ultra-dense brass balls to clink together and send seismic shockwaves forth, destroying the entire 40-odd mile line.


And quite possibly reverberate through space-time.
 
Abox
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

ToughActinProlactin: He never ceases to amaze me with his ability to call forth the national spirit, and frankly, the world spirit. His effect on morale is very profound.


He's like Churchill or DeGaulle
 
farker99
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Great subject subby.
 
Communist Middleschool Student
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

ToughActinProlactin: He never ceases to amaze me with his ability to call forth the national spirit, and frankly, the world spirit. His effect on morale is very profound.


fark, I want to go fight for Ukraine, under a leader so inspiring with a people so brave. If anybody deserves to be free and to determine their national future it's them.
 
LeoffDaGrate
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Just read that the Ukrainian President can serve two consecutive 5 year terms.  So, assuming he's not killed, and wins his next election, the world has this brass-balled leader until 2029.
 
ToughActinProlactin
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Communist Middleschool Student: ToughActinProlactin: He never ceases to amaze me with his ability to call forth the national spirit, and frankly, the world spirit. His effect on morale is very profound.

fark, I want to go fight for Ukraine, under a leader so inspiring with a people so brave. If anybody deserves to be free and to determine their national future it's them.


If I could, I would. Without hesitation.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
static.tvtropes.orgView Full Size
 
freakdiablo
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Psychopusher: If they don't agree to his demands, he'll stand in front of the tank convoy and perform a pelvic thrust, causing his ultra-dense brass balls to clink together and send seismic shockwaves forth, destroying the entire 40-odd mile line.


... Go on.
 
MikeyFuccon
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I see per TFA that the Polish, Czech and Slovenian PM's are on their way to Kyiv by train.

Zelensky is perhaps hoping to discuss a barter deal: arms for a portion of the Ukrainian strategic brass reserve.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
If you speculate in metals, I'd buy puts on brass right now.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Incog_Neeto: ToughActinProlactin: He never ceases to amaze me with his ability to call forth the national spirit, and frankly, the world spirit. His effect on morale is very profound.

Must be nice to have a courageous leader.   Maybe someday before I die we'll elect one.


He was trained by the spirit of Republicanism -- TFG, and all his opportunist cronies, was a very difficult lesson to learn.    That's the time when the US didn't send it's finest made the difference.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Sonnuvah: [Fark user image 268x151] [View Full Size image _x_]


A Bridge Too Far | "We Can't Accept Your Surrender" Scene | MGM Studios
Youtube pILlitb8Acc
 
A Cave Geek
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Zalensky is proving to be the Theodore Roosevelt of Ukraine.
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
This must be driving Putin absolutely insane with rage.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Psychopusher: If they don't agree to his demands, he'll stand in front of the tank convoy and perform a pelvic thrust, causing his ultra-dense brass balls to clink together and send seismic shockwaves forth, destroying the entire 40-odd mile line.


It'll drive them insaaaaannnnneeeeeee

\ Let's do the time warp again!
 
Juc
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Weaver95: This must be driving Putin absolutely insane with rage.


I think he went a bit insane before this.
 
Andy Andy
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

LeoffDaGrate: Just read that the Ukrainian President can serve two consecutive 5 year terms.  So, assuming he's not killed, and wins his next election, the world has this brass-balled leader until 2029.


And assuming he wins the war and oversees a competent rebuilding, he can be EU president.


That's a lot of assuming at this point, though.
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Psychopusher: If they don't agree to his demands, he'll stand in front of the tank convoy and perform a pelvic thrust, causing his ultra-dense brass balls to clink together and send seismic shockwaves forth, destroying the entire 40-odd mile line.


Uh, no. He plays the piano with it.
Ukraine President (Zelensky) plays the piano | Piano Tutorial (Cover)
Youtube 6Up6HoEvqls
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Weaver95: This must be driving Putin absolutely insane with rage.


BareChestedHeMan's insanity started this shiat in the first place.
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Juc: Weaver95: This must be driving Putin absolutely insane with rage.

I think he went a bit insane before this.


You haven't seen rage until you've told a narcissistic sociopath to f*ck off.
That's a whole new level.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
As much as we want this to happen, it is not going to happen sadly. :(
 
Evil Twin Skippy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

alitaki: Psychopusher: If they don't agree to his demands, he'll stand in front of the tank convoy and perform a pelvic thrust, causing his ultra-dense brass balls to clink together and send seismic shockwaves forth, destroying the entire 40-odd mile line.

And quite possibly reverberate through space-time.


...And in science news, the LIGO team has announced that they need to develop a system to filter out the clanging of Zelinski's brass balls from the graviton emissions of the black holes they need to study...
 
mr_fulano
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

mofa: Psychopusher: If they don't agree to his demands, he'll stand in front of the tank convoy and perform a pelvic thrust, causing his ultra-dense brass balls to clink together and send seismic shockwaves forth, destroying the entire 40-odd mile line.

Uh, no. He plays the piano with it.
[YouTube video: Ukraine President (Zelensky) plays the piano | Piano Tutorial (Cover)]


His balls can span entire octaves.

On another note, is train travel in Ukraine really wise at this time, given the Russian artillery's stormtrooper-like ability to aim?
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
One chance
 
Incog_Neeto
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
If there was a god Putnim would have had an aneurysm at this point.
 
Metastatic Capricorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: [static.tvtropes.org image 350x334]


Ouch.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
yagottabefarkinkiddinme
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Weaver95: Juc: Weaver95: This must be driving Putin absolutely insane with rage.

I think he went a bit insane before this.

You haven't seen rage until you've told a narcissistic sociopath to f*ck off.
That's a whole new level.


Should mankind kill these types of personalities before or after they kill thousands, millions or billions of people?
 
andrewagill [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: As much as we want this to happen, it is not going to happen sadly. :(


It will eventually.

It just might take a few years & hundreds of thousands more dead.
 
holybull99
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I think I have my very first man crush..... Can he be our President next?
 
Juc
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

mr_fulano: mofa: Psychopusher: If they don't agree to his demands, he'll stand in front of the tank convoy and perform a pelvic thrust, causing his ultra-dense brass balls to clink together and send seismic shockwaves forth, destroying the entire 40-odd mile line.

Uh, no. He plays the piano with it.
[YouTube video: Ukraine President (Zelensky) plays the piano | Piano Tutorial (Cover)]

His balls can span entire octaves.

On another note, is train travel in Ukraine really wise at this time, given the Russian artillery's stormtrooper-like ability to aim?


Any form of travel's going to be risky if the artillery is basically randomly targeting things.
 
INTERTRON
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

mr_fulano: On another note, is train travel in Ukraine really wise at this time, given the Russian artillery's stormtrooper-like ability to aim?


When it comes to trains full of civilians, the Russian army has been pretty accurate with their firing

/on them
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

holybull99: I think I have my very first man crush..... Can he be our President next?


Let's Go Zelenskyy?
 
LesserEvil [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Remind everybody proudly displaying "Z" that it is a symbol of failure by Russia, against the strength of spirit of a guy whose name starts with "Z"

Hopefully, it breaks their brains as badly as my Marines facemask did to MAGA plague rats at Walmart who would start giving me a dirty look for wearing a mask, only to see my Eagle, Globe, and Anchor and then ... "pop" ... struggle to thank me for my service.
 
Chthonic Echoes [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Incog_Neeto: ToughActinProlactin: He never ceases to amaze me with his ability to call forth the national spirit, and frankly, the world spirit. His effect on morale is very profound.

Must be nice to have a courageous leader.   Maybe someday before I die we'll elect one.


Adversity is what gives people the opportunity to prove strength.

What sucks is when a leader drags his nation into adversity in an attempt to be strong.

/Sidelong glance at no leader in particular.
 
freakay
‘’ less than a minute ago  
He had a 20% approval before the war.

Like many wartime leaders in a democracy he may very well find that after this war is over his bravado doesn't help rebuild Ukraine fast enough. He is certainly leading as needed during this war. But to rebuild that country may require a very different skill set.
 
willwall
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I am damn impressed with his leadership during this. His effect on the morale of his people and his effectiveness on crafting the international narrative has been incalculable.  One of my biggest concerns about the war is if he is killed. Russia taking him out is probably the biggest thing they could do to increase their chances of a victory.
 
