Headline of the Month February 2022 - voting open until Tuesday March 15, 4pm eastern

(Axios)   Axios-Ipsos poll: Pandemic's over folks, the 'We don't care' sign out front should have told ya   (axios.com) divider line
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Ontario is ditching the mask mandates in most places (hospitals and LTC homes excepted for an additional 2 weeks) starting March 21st, though some municipalities (mine included) won't be ditching them 'til the end of the month.  In either case I still think it's far too early.  Ford's trying his level best to hide the fact that COVID is still rampaging and the numbers are still well over 1000/day without overtly covering the numbers up.  The fact (and it is, let's face it, a fact) that the numbers are going to spike after the mandate is lifted isn't going to deter him; I suspect that even if we break all records thus far for daily case counts, he's still not going to lock down again because he's botched the last 4 times we did that by opening too early, and this is no exception, but since he's lifting the mask mandate for the first time since July 1st, 2020, that means he's pretty much past the point of no return and will refuse to lock down or re-institute restrictions again, because looking bad a fifth time would just be a bridge too far.

Farking idiot.  I can't wait 'til he's voted out soon.  His attempts to buy Ontarians by ditching the license plate sticker renewal fee and potentially reduce fuel taxes temporarily aren't going to work.
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Nope.

Still wearing my N95 mask indoors around larger groups. Cases are going back up.
Small groups is ok for now, but watch the case numbers in your area.
 
blastoh [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Masks are not required here in BC and the population is about 90% double vaxed.
Most people are still wearing masks out in public.

It's nice to live around the civilized
 
Chthonic Echoes [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
COVID: "Prepare to be disappointed."

/Awaiting PCR results now . . .
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Psychopusher: Ontario is ditching the mask mandates in most places (hospitals and LTC homes excepted for an additional 2 weeks) starting March 21st, though some municipalities (mine included) won't be ditching them 'til the end of the month.  In either case I still think it's far too early.  Ford's trying his level best to hide the fact that COVID is still rampaging and the numbers are still well over 1000/day without overtly covering the numbers up.  The fact (and it is, let's face it, a fact) that the numbers are going to spike after the mandate is lifted isn't going to deter him; I suspect that even if we break all records thus far for daily case counts, he's still not going to lock down again because he's botched the last 4 times we did that by opening too early, and this is no exception, but since he's lifting the mask mandate for the first time since July 1st, 2020, that means he's pretty much past the point of no return and will refuse to lock down or re-institute restrictions again, because looking bad a fifth time would just be a bridge too far.

Farking idiot.  I can't wait 'til he's voted out soon.  His attempts to buy Ontarians by ditching the license plate sticker renewal fee and potentially reduce fuel taxes temporarily aren't going to work.

Farking idiot.  I can't wait 'til he's voted out soon.  His attempts to buy Ontarians by ditching the license plate sticker renewal fee and potentially reduce fuel taxes temporarily aren't going to work.


I'd don't like Ford but I do think he did a fairly good job on the pandemic.  Not perfect but OK.  We are at a point that I don't think someone is horrible for lifting measures in March instead of April.   I don't think someone is horrible either for wanting to wait before lifting some measures.  I would hope we are getting beyond that at some point.  People have the option of not going to bars/restaurants if they think it is premature.

Also Quebec dropped these measures last Monday, so if there would be a spike, we should see it in Quebec before March 21st.
 
guestguy
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Thanks horse dewormer!
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Thank goodness virii can read polls, right?

Not only is it not over, it's starting another wave. 7-day moving average for both daily cases & daily deaths in US has bottomed, likely flatlined, as the trend starts upwards again. It's already worse in both UK and EU.

But, yeah, pretend it's over. It'll be fun. Vaccines only work so long as you don't get a mutant that can overcome them, and nothing encourages mutation like selectively farking breeding for one...
 
