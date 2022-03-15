 Skip to content
(Twitter)   Expecto Totalitariani   (twitter.com) divider line
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Original Tweet:
 
I Ate Shergar [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.makeagif.comView Full Size
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
NEEEEEERD! (in Russian)
 
Parthenogenetic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Harry Potter themed magic wand" sounds like an Emma Watson-branded, um, personal item.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How old is this guy? Some time in the gulag may still be in order.
 
Dick Gozinya
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Frankly I'm surprised they didnt execute him on the spot for "practicing witchcraft" or some shiat like that.
 
Olympic Trolling Judge
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When magic is outlawed, only outlaws will use magic.
 
To Wish Impossible Things
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There's the Russian that approached a reporter covering one of the antiwar protests and asked if they were only covering the antiwar side.  She then started to say she supported the war, but was hauled off by the police.

There's the Russian who held up a blank piece of paper and was hauled off by the police.

There's the Russian who held up a tiny piece of paper that literally said "two words" and was hauled off by the police.

It's 1984-meets-Monty-Python at this point.
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

'Creepy man triez to buy magic stick based on British storiez zet in bourgeois buggery schools?
That iz bigger red flag than old CCCP one!'
 
ToughActinProlactin
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Parthenogenetic: "Harry Potter themed magic wand" sounds like an Emma Watson-branded, um, personal item.

[Fark user image 300x375]


Jesus christ lmao
 
The Reverend Sam Hill [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Expecto Totalitarianos.

The spell is called Patronus, but Harry Potter says "Expecto Patronum!" Accusative case.

/Russi ite domum
 
The Red Zone
‘’ 1 hour ago  
First they came for the Harry Potter fans and I said nothing....
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ha dumbass, you don't get to choose wand on Craigslist, the wand chooses you

*ominius music*
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sometimes you just gotta go get yourself a magic wand!
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Reverend Sam Hill: Expecto Totalitarianos.

The spell is called Patronus, but Harry Potter says "Expecto Patronum!" Accusative case.

/Russi ite domum


"The Russians, they go to the house"?
 
ongbok
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, his defense is that he was there to check out a 14 year old boy's "magic wand". I think I would probably take the wrap for the protest.
 
Dick Gozinya
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

The Reverend Sam Hill: Expecto Totalitarianos.

The spell is called Patronus, but Harry Potter says "Expecto Patronum!" Accusative case.

/Russi ite domum


The spell is called "The Patronus Charm"
The incantation is "Expecto Patronum"
The spell summons an entity called a "Patronus"

/wife is a HP geek. I know this crap because of exposure
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Marcos P: Ha dumbass, you don't get to choose wand on Craigslist, the wand chooses you

*ominius music*


Only if you REALLY want to wait the 2 hours in the "Wand chooses the Wizard" line. Alternatively...you can walk in, browse a little and purchase a wand. Your wand still chooses you...the process is just much quicker.

/ may or may not have purchased a wand at Universal Studios
 
BadCosmonaut
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
How many people in Belarus have been arrested for wearing Red and White?

Dictatorships suck
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Dick Gozinya: The Reverend Sam Hill: Expecto Totalitarianos.

The spell is called Patronus, but Harry Potter says "Expecto Patronum!" Accusative case.

/Russi ite domum

The spell is called "The Patronus Charm"
The incantation is "Expecto Patronum"
The spell summons an entity called a "Patronus"

/wife is a HP geek. I know this crap because of exposure


Riiiiiiight.
 
The Reverend Sam Hill [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Boojum2k: The Reverend Sam Hill: Expecto Totalitarianos.

The spell is called Patronus, but Harry Potter says "Expecto Patronum!" Accusative case.

/Russi ite domum

"The Russians, they go to the house"?


That would be "Russes eunt domus."
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Parthenogenetic: "Harry Potter themed magic wand" sounds like an Emma Watson-branded, um, personal item.

[Fark user image 300x375]


i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
lefty248
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

The Reverend Sam Hill: Expecto Totalitarianos.

The spell is called Patronus, but Harry Potter says "Expecto Patronum!" Accusative case.

/Russi ite domum


If I had Photoshop skills I would post a Monty Python photo.
 
NINEv2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

The Reverend Sam Hill: Expecto Totalitarianos.

The spell is called Patronus, but Harry Potter says "Expecto Patronum!" Accusative case.

/Russi ite domum


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
puckrock2000
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Marcos P:

*ominius music*

QuizzicalDog.jpg
 
notmyjab [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
The Dementors are on duty... sucking the souls and joy from the room.

/ I did not compare them to Republicans
 
grinding_journalist
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Dick Gozinya: The Reverend Sam Hill: Expecto Totalitarianos.

The spell is called Patronus, but Harry Potter says "Expecto Patronum!" Accusative case.

/Russi ite domum

The spell is called "The Patronus Charm"
The incantation is "Expecto Patronum"
The spell summons an entity called a "Patronus"

/wife is a HP geek. I know this crap because of exposure


Trebek voice:

"Someone says it after explaining decency laws"
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: NEEEEEERD! (in Russian)


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kbronsito
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
pics.me.meView Full Size
 
Sorelian's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Delores Umbridge would do well in Putin's Russia.
 
Odin's Other Eye
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
dailystatuss.comView Full Size
 
Slypork
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Dick Gozinya: The Reverend Sam Hill: Expecto Totalitarianos.

The spell is called Patronus, but Harry Potter says "Expecto Patronum!" Accusative case.

/Russi ite domum

The spell is called "The Patronus Charm"
The incantation is "Expecto Patronum"
The spell summons an entity called a "Patronus"

/wife is a HP geek. I know this crap because of exposure


Yeah, we've all seen her "chamber of secrets".
 
Dick Gozinya
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

grinding_journalist: Dick Gozinya: The Reverend Sam Hill: Expecto Totalitarianos.

The spell is called Patronus, but Harry Potter says "Expecto Patronum!" Accusative case.

/Russi ite domum

The spell is called "The Patronus Charm"
The incantation is "Expecto Patronum"
The spell summons an entity called a "Patronus"

/wife is a HP geek. I know this crap because of exposure

Trebek voice:

"Someone says it after explaining decency laws"


Ok...ok. You guys got me. Can't lie my way out of this one.

"Wife is a HP geek. I know this crap because I like getting laid so I put on my robe and wizard hat for her."

Is that better?
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Parthenogenetic: "Harry Potter themed magic wand" sounds like an Emma Watson-branded, um, personal item.

[Fark user image image 300x375]


Hitachi has some great wizards working for them.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

To Wish Impossible Things: There's the Russian that approached a reporter covering one of the antiwar protests and asked if they were only covering the antiwar side.  She then started to say she supported the war, but was hauled off by the police.

There's the Russian who held up a blank piece of paper and was hauled off by the police.

There's the Russian who held up a tiny piece of paper that literally said "two words" and was hauled off by the police.

It's 1984-meets-Monty-Python at this point.



I've described the movie Brazil as 1984 meets Monty Python.
 
snowjack [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
One always uses the indefinite article, it's "the magic wand," never "your magic wand"
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

To Wish Impossible Things: There's the Russian that approached a reporter covering one of the antiwar protests and asked if they were only covering the antiwar side.  She then started to say she supported the war, but was hauled off by the police.

There's the Russian who held up a blank piece of paper and was hauled off by the police.

There's the Russian who held up a tiny piece of paper that literally said "two words" and was hauled off by the police.

It's 1984-meets-Monty-Python at this point.


Brazil.
 
