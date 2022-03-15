 Skip to content
(CNN)   The USS Kitty Hawk, a storied carrier that served as the face of U.S. imperial aggression in Vietnam, once ran over a Soviet sub at sea, and hosted its very own ocean-going race riot, will be ending its glorious career at a shipbreaking yard in Texas   (cnn.com) divider line
•       •       •

edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Nice picture of bomber intercept by the ship. Nowadays people scream "WWIII" every time a Russian bomber comes within 200 miles of Murica.
 
Dick Gozinya
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

edmo: Nice picture of bomber intercept by the ship. Nowadays people scream "WWIII" every time a Russian bomber comes within 200 miles of Murica.


Considering the state of the world today, I'd probably scream "WWIII" anytime a Russian bomber comes within 200 miles of any nation's borders....
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Ah, the shiatty Kitty. She often clashed with the San Diego skyline when I was growing up. Good times.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Museum ships are hugely expensive. There is always a dozen people in whatever waterfront city who have the idea of making it a museum, but the hundreds of thousands of dollars in annual maintenance are never there from the taxpaying public or from tour ticket sales and donations.
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Bet China would absolutely LOVE to buy it, especially considering they have the ancient Russian carriers.
Of course, giving them access to that kind of tech, dated as it is, would absolutely jump-start China's blue water Navy, and would defacto be the end of Taiwan's push for independence, so it's for the best they're going to scrap the Kitty.
 
Incog_Neeto
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I would have paid at least 2 dollars for it.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Biggest carrier that New Jersey ever built. Still sad that because of the loss of US Navy orders made Camden the way it is today (because the builder company's president backed Nixon instead of JFK, and Kennedy made him pay for that, which basically bankrupted the company from the loss of military contracts).
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I mean....she's got a nuclear reactor. It's not like she can be cheaply retrofitted to be a museum ship.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Has the culture on the big ships improved any in the past couple decades? I've heard some really greasy stories about those ships.
 
Dick Gozinya
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: I mean....she's got a nuclear reactor. It's not like she can be cheaply retrofitted to be a museum ship.


Nope.

FTFA: "Kitty Hawk was the last US aircraft carrier fueled by oil, a relic of an era before the arrival of nuclear-powered Nimitz-class ships."
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Who is going to make sure Texas actually breaks it down and doesn't start saving it for their own secessionist navy?
 
neofonz
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: I mean....she's got a nuclear reactor. It's not like she can be cheaply retrofitted to be a museum ship.


No she doesn't. The Kitty Hawk was an oil burner.
 
logieal [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: I mean....she's got a nuclear reactor. It's not like she can be cheaply retrofitted to be a museum ship.


Know how I know you didn't read the article...?


FTFA: Kitty Hawk was the last US aircraft carrier fueled by oil, a relic of an era before the arrival of nuclear-powered Nimitz-class ships.
 
cartersdad
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Nothing makes you feel old as when they show a picture of your ship being towed away for scrap.

USS Constellation 88-92
 
logieal [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I see the pile-on is complete... carry on.
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

cartersdad: Nothing makes you feel old as when they show a picture of your ship being towed away for scrap.

USS Constellation 88-92


2 of the 3 ships I was on were sunk as targets, not sure if that's better or worse.
 
schubie
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Race war? Huh?
 
jmr61 [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
My dad is a plank owner (he was on the maiden cruise) and while he knew this was coming as a life member of the Kitty Hawk vets association, he's literally crying this morning having read this story. I'm sad for him and all those who served on her. He and my mom still talk about her visiting him on the boat before it launched on that maiden voyage which was initially planned to go through the Panama Canal but revised to go around South America once they figured out it wouldn't fit through the canal.
 
Old_Chief_Scott [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

cartersdad: Nothing makes you feel old as when they show a picture of your ship being towed away for scrap.

USS Constellation 88-92


Tell me about it. Not  a single ship I served on is still on the active rolls. I just by chance on a lunch break watched the USS Tripoli (LPH 10) get towed out of San Diego.

Never had any run-ins with the shiatty Kitty. Ranger, on the other hand...
 
jmr61 [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: I mean....she's got a nuclear reactor. It's not like she can be cheaply retrofitted to be a museum ship.


You'll come back and correct your ignorance soon, right?
 
Zeroth Law
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Used to see it sitting off the coast of Singapore on its visits when I was a kid. Will be sad to see it go.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Just try to not get sucked into the recycle chutes.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I've never been in the Navy, but I can guarantee you a rave riot on a carrier isn't going to be caused by a farkin' sammich.  I've heard from former sailors that carrier duty is one of the awfullest assignments you can get in the Navy.  That, plus racial differences in bunking, treatment by the officers and CPOs, and who gets trusted moar to go on shore leave, and you have a mutiny in waiting.
 
