 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.
Headline of the Month February 2022 - voting open until Tuesday March 15, 4pm eastern

(NPR)   In yet another blow to the embattled American consumer, Uber and Lyft announce fuel surcharges will be added to fares to help drivers with higher prices. I'm going to organize a convoy to protest high gas prices. WHO'S WITH ME? *crickets*   (npr.org) divider line
29
    More: Murica, United States, New York City, Price, Cost, President of the United States, Joe Biden, This Week, Average  
•       •       •

303 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 15 Mar 2022 at 10:35 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



29 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
wildsnowllama
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
How long until an article comes out informing us that the surcharge monies went to corporate and not the drivers?
 
Palined Parenthood [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark the shiat out of Uber and Lyft.
 
pearls before swine
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

wildsnowllama: How long until an article comes out informing us that the surcharge monies went to corporate and not the drivers?


No way!  That would be dishonest!
 
saywhonow
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Psh. I saw George Soros outside my gas station syphoning gas out of people's tanks and changing the prices of all the gas. And joe Biden was driving the get away car. We all know this is that damn Omahr's fault. Shes been hiding all the stolen votes in her oogabooga terrorist hat.
 
Veloram
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Or, Uber and Lyft can start paying their drivers a living wage voluntarily. You know, without the states giving them no other option but to comply with such demands.
 
wontar
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
For those who need a translation, "announe" is Latin for "one year".
 
Fark_Guy_Rob
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Veloram: Or, Uber and Lyft can start paying their drivers a living wage voluntarily. You know, without the states giving them no other option but to comply with such demands.


Hahaha

They will pay as little as it takes for people to sign up to work.
 
hereinNC
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Now that gas prices are falling?  
Seems to me like a price hike grift.
 
pearls before swine
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Veloram: Or, Uber and Lyft can start paying their drivers a living wage voluntarily. You know, without the states giving them no other option but to comply with such demands.


These poor struggling companies have yet to even show a hint of profitability, and you want to saddle them with antiquated labor protection laws?  Won't you think of the shareholders?
 
scanson
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Ubered to and from the airport this weekend.

Trip there, I left early and so it was 14 bucks cheaper than anticipated so I tipped the dude 10 bucks.

Trip back, I chose Uber green and didn't feel bad about leaving a normal tip ( also, pro tip : if you are at an airport and it's possible to walk away from the airport, do that.

It was like 40 bucks more at the airport than a few blocks away.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Meanwhile, Dallas and surrounding communities saw their mass transit options drop significant numbers of routes on the idea they could partner with Uber and Lyft to make cheap options to get people to the main lines.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Most delivery services will be adding a fuel surcharge as well. This in turn will have the stores raise their prices too, passed on to the poor consumer.

Might see "free shipping" disappear too.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
If it's payment for fuel costs, it's compensation for mileage. Let's see how many drivers continue to cheat on their taxes by deducting the full mileage rate.
 
Mindlock
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Sorry Subby, I just don't see it.
 
DayeOfJustice
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Aren't poor service and a bunch of surcharges why taxis/cabs were 'disrupted'?
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Thankfully Uber came through with their fleet of driverless electric vehicles back in 2016
 
New Rising Sun [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

wildsnowllama: How long until an article comes out informing us that the surcharge monies went to corporate and not the drivers?


Also, "temporary" actually meant "temporary, but if our customers are willing to bear it, then as soon as it is removed it will be replaced by a functionally identical permanent fee under a different name"
 
kmfjd
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Speaking of gas prices, remember these pieces of shiat?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Incog_Neeto
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
This would be a golden opportunity for Cabs to make a comeback if it wasn't such a gigantic pain the farking ass to even get one when your not at the airport
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

kmfjd: Speaking of gas prices, remember these pieces of shiat?

[Fark user image image 554x1199]


Saddam wanted to be paid in gold and for that he was invaded and executed.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

scanson: Ubered to and from the airport this weekend.

Trip there, I left early and so it was 14 bucks cheaper than anticipated so I tipped the dude 10 bucks.

Trip back, I chose Uber green and didn't feel bad about leaving a normal tip ( also, pro tip : if you are at an airport and it's possible to walk away from the airport, do that.

It was like 40 bucks more at the airport than a few blocks away.


I got tired of getting scammed by taxis in Vegas (airport to Luxor via Nellis, e.g.) which is what prompted me to open an Uber account.

Next time I went to Vegas, at the baggage claim, there were big giant signs everywhere: TAXIS (with appropriate arrows).

The sign for rideshare was in much smaller letters, yellow on a white background, half-hidden behind an ad. When I followed it, dragging my bag, it led me outside; up a flight of stairs (no escalator); back inside, through a maze of dark, twisty passages, all alike; up an elevator; across a tightrope slung above the tiger cage; around a six-inch ledge on the edge of a tank of piranhas; down a flight of stairs, through a maze with minotaur hoofprints, up another flight of stairs, through a fire door and into a level of a parking garage where rideshare drivers came by one by one to pick up their rides.

Okay, yes, I'm exaggerating, but not by much.

This is, of course, not Uber's fault, and my only real points are:

1) They're still better than taxis and

2) Airports suck.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

wildsnowllama: How long until an article comes out informing us that the surcharge monies went to corporate and not the drivers?


Hey it will trickle down!
 
lilplatinum
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: If it's payment for fuel costs, it's compensation for mileage. Let's see how many drivers continue to cheat on their taxes by deducting the full mileage rate.


I'm gonna go out on a limb and guess most people who drive for Uber and Lyft don't have a whole lot of federal tax liability to begin with.
 
lilplatinum
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Madman drummers bummers: 1) They're still better than taxis and


i.ytimg.comView Full Size


You no like vomit?
 
GregInIndy
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Uber & Lyft displaced taxis and are now as bad as they ever were with less accountability.
 
MelGoesOnTour
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I had to call an Uber yesterday to get home (car is in the shop). First time I went to see what the charge would be, was about $10. I arranged for the ride about 15 minutes later and it had jumped to almost twice that. Someone at work suggested I walk to the other side of the building and try again to see what happens. I figured "it'll probably go up again" but, get this, it went down to about $12! I arranged for the ride just in case it spiked again.
I can't figure out why this happened.
 
ArkPanda [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Or you could take public transit for less than 1/10 as much. The train from SeaTac to downtown is a whopping $3.
 
EyeballKid
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

ArkPanda: Or you could take public transit for less than 1/10 as much. The train from SeaTac to downtown is a whopping $3.


What?! And commingle with the poors?!
 
chitownmike
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: If it's payment for fuel costs, it's compensation for mileage. Let's see how many drivers continue to cheat on their taxes by deducting the full mileage rate.


No, it's not
 
Displayed 29 of 29 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.