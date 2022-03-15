 Skip to content
(NJ.com)   In your breed mare agreement, make sure you get paid double if you have twins   (nj.com) divider line
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My night mare agreements stipulate that I wear pants.  Not so much for me but for the people trapped in my nightmares.
 
honk
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So . . . offer to kidnap one and turn it over to her?
 
Marcos P
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I told my mom her only grandkids are going to be black labs.
 
cefm
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
People that obsessed with grandchildren are sick.
 
BMFPitt
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Negotiate for a full-time nanny?

// And also one for the baby.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Pedantic note: Brood mare.

cefm: People that obsessed with grandchildren are sick.


Also ^This. ^
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Say "Yeah, because obviously YOU'RE past your prime, huh mamma??" Then if you can burp on cue, now would be the time to unleash one.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
At dinner with both sets of parents, my future mother-in-law abruptly announced that she would pay for my graduate education if I would agree to "give her a grandchild soon."

Gotta admit, that kinda redlines the cringe-O-meter.
 
WilderKWight
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
If you agree to carry a couple's child for them, then if you have twins it's just you making a copy to keep for yourself.
 
