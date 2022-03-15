 Skip to content
(CTV News)   Remember the Indiana Jones movies where Indy would travel the globe from one point to another and the red line would follow him on the map? Well this sorta like that except with idiots   (ctvnews.ca) divider line
    More: Asinine, Beechcraft Super King Air, Beechcraft King Air, Vaccine, Cargo airline, Beechcraft, Canada, Pratt & Whitney Canada PT6, Airline  
Glenford
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Totally a grass roots movement by the working class truckers. Who amongst us can't afford to charter a jet when we want to throw a temper tantrum.
 
Wadded Beef [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
X marks the...well, *mark.*
 
Stavr0
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
They should have checked the livery before boarding...

static.wikia.nocookie.netView Full Size
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Oh, that's right.  In real countries, Commonwealth especially, there are real public health laws and the government takes it's job seriously, unlike a reality TV show where reality is a group consensus.
 
Numberlady2
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
With guys like Dwayne and Chad, how can you lose?
 
FriarReb98 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Derp-da-derp-derp, derp-da-derp, derp-da-derp-derp, derp-da-PO-TA-TO!
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ less than a minute ago  
This is fake.  I have enough trouble believing that someone named their town Medicine Hat, but Saskatoon is just way too silly to be a real name.
 
