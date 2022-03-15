 Skip to content
Headline of the Month February 2022 - voting open until Tuesday March 15, 4pm eastern

(WFLA Tampa Bay)   Some neighbors are acting weird about Florida HOA's plan to shotgun blast vultures out of the sky   (wfla.com) divider line
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And they're only shooting the black ones, of course...
 
cefm
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Remember the one that drugged a flock of geese that then fell out of the sky and died?
 
ongbok
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Vultures destroy everything around them. With that being said, if you are looking for a plot of land to build a housing development on, and you notice a group of vultures frequenting the area, do not build your development on that land. Likewise, if you are buying a house and see a group of vultures in the area, do not buy in that area.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

ongbok: Vultures destroy everything around them. With that being said, if you are looking for a plot of land to build a housing development on, and you notice a group of vultures frequenting the area, do not build your development on that land. Likewise, if you are buying a house and see a group of vultures in the area, do not buy in that area.


That's not how this works in America.

When you see a plot of land that you can sell at a stupidly high profit, you build on it and sell it. Then when the people who bought are screwed over by X, they complain to the government until the government fixes it.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Vultures puke on everything.  They're like drunken British tourists.
 
snowshovel
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I thought people moved to Florida specifically due to protecting their second amendment rights of being able to shoot anything anywhere, like castle doctrines and standing your ground.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Vultures are awesome and misunderstood.

If you manage to gain their friendship they let you look through their nose. A true sign of trust.

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Black Vultures?

At least it's not the police doing it....
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fast forward 2 years from now..."why won't the government do something about all this roadkill, dead fish and awful smells coming from the forested areas?"
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: Vultures puke on everything.  They're like drunken British tourists.


I think I'd rather have the buzzards than those farking Canuckistani cobra chickens. They shiat everywhere and are a surly lot.
 
schubie
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
There was just a flock chewing up a dead deer on the side of the road and they had it picked clean within 24 hours. A very valuable service and added something to my commute. Sure it was a sense of foreboding because I was on my way to visit my dad in the hospital...but get well soon dad!
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Vultures have been here much longer than humans.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Marcos P
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Nick Nostril: Rapmaster2000: Vultures puke on everything.  They're like drunken British tourists.

I think I'd rather have the buzzards than those farking Canuckistani cobra chickens. They shiat everywhere and are a surly lot.


Two geese dropped like 50 lbs of their crap in my yard this weekend I spent about 45 minutes cleaning it up but my dog still found some....
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Nick Nostril: Rapmaster2000: Vultures puke on everything.  They're like drunken British tourists.

I think I'd rather have the buzzards than those farking Canuckistani cobra chickens. They shiat everywhere and are a surly lot.


My 6 year old saw some Canadian geese in the park the other day and he wanted to go over to them and I had to explain to stay away from those things because they'll nip at you.  He was understandably confused as to why he should avoid what looks like just some bird.
 
MikeBoomshadow [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

ongbok: Vultures destroy everything around them.


So what makes Westchase residents any better?
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Nick Nostril: Rapmaster2000: Vultures puke on everything.  They're like drunken British tourists.

I think I'd rather have the buzzards than those farking Canuckistani cobra chickens. They shiat everywhere and are a surly lot.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I had a large group of vultures land on my roof a few weeks ago.  I thought the roof was caving in.  That being said, I never once thought to start shooting at them. This is a very Florida response to wildlife.
/I hate this state with the fire of one thousand suns.
 
ongbok
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Hey Nurse!: Fast forward 2 years from now..."why won't the government do something about all this roadkill, dead fish and awful smells coming from the forested areas?"


This won't happen unless they go the murder route. I can guarantee they will not scare the vultures off.
 
Numberlady2
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
My 6 year old saw some Canadian geese in the park the other day and he wanted to go over to them and I had to explain to stay away from those things because they'll nip at you.  He was understandably confused as to why he should avoid what looks like just some...

They are Canada geese.  You have no way of knowing their nationality.
 
Tymast
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
redneck algebra. solve for x
x=more guns
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Well, nobody likes blast vultures.
 
Latinwolf
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
They got vultures in Florida?  I thought that they were desert critters.
 
jso2897
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Vultures are useful, and necessary.
You are not.
 
swankywanky
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: Nick Nostril: Rapmaster2000: Vultures puke on everything.  They're like drunken British tourists.

I think I'd rather have the buzzards than those farking Canuckistani cobra chickens. They shiat everywhere and are a surly lot.

[Fark user image 425x561]


i.imgur.comView Full Size


//and I suggest you let that marinate
 
geggy
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
The vultures are hurting someone in the HOA's roadkill cleanup business so something had to be done even if it means WAR.
 
