Headline of the Month February 2022

(CNN) What will kill you tonight? Your nightlight
    More: Repeat, Sleep, dim light, Circadian rhythm, heart rate of healthy young people, sleep lab experiment, artificial light, blood sugar, study author Dr. Phyllis Zee  
Wobambo
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I sometimes think that I'd have done good work researching sleep as my PhD thesis.

At the very least, I'd have given a good TEDx talk and gotten 12,000 views on YouTube.
 
khatores
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
This seems...exaggerated given the fact that humans evolved with things like the Moon, starlight, lightning bugs and of course have been going to sleep with active fires nearby for hundreds of thousands of years.

TVs are a different thing...they're annoying. But your brain will be fine with a nightlight.
 
EdgeRunner [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
You know what'll kill you faster? The Boogeyman. I'll take my chances with the monster-repelling night light, thanks.
 
Burn_The_Plows
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
The study was using low levels of artificial light. What about those of us that sleep during the day and have natural light in our bedrooms? Shades only help so much and blackout curtains do not help the light coming in from the doorway. Unless you seal that completely, too. I would think that sunlight would be as bad, if not worse than artificial light
 
RottenEggs [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

khatores: This seems...exaggerated given the fact that humans evolved with things like the Moon, starlight, lightning bugs and of course have been going to sleep with active fires nearby for hundreds of thousands of years.

TVs are a different thing...they're annoying. But your brain will be fine with a nightlight.


Yeah , the full moon is a big problem .
 
frostus
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I've been sleeping during the day for 38 years and have no curtains on my large bedroom window that faces south. According to this article I died 20 years ago.
 
EdwardTellerhands
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Too late. I was already killed in South Korea by an electric fan as I slept.
 
derpes_simplex
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Burn_The_Plows: The study was using low levels of artificial light. What about those of us that sleep during the day and have natural light in our bedrooms? Shades only help so much and blackout curtains do not help the light coming in from the doorway. Unless you seal that completely, too. I would think that sunlight would be as bad, if not worse than artificial light


I Ate Shergar [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Wait... are you telling me my little glowing friend is really not actually my friend? 😢
BIRDHOUSE IN YOUR SOUL - THEY MIGHT BE GIANTS ( Complete Original Video )
Youtube NhjSzjoU7OQ
 
fataldragonfly
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
This helps.

Sleep Mask for Women Men, 3D Contoured 100% Blackout Cup Blindfold Eye Mask for Sleeping Non Pressure Washable Eye Shade Covers with Adjustable Strap for Side Sleeper, Travel, Meditation https://www.amazon.com/dp/B097GT1DBX/ref=cm_sw_r_apan_glt_i_5V87CKZ044XER4EBRBFB?_encoding=UTF8&psc=1
 
jokerscrowbar
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Street light - highlighting my car ✅
Green status LED on fire alarm lit up ✅
Blue LED on alarm clock says 4am ✅

All is well sleep tight.
 
Optimus Primate [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I do love darkness at night. I even have the LEDs on things taped over with black electrical tape.
And a sound machine, and a fan, and a window AC.

I sleep like the dead
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I travel for work, and often am in different hotel rooms every night. I have night lights so I can orient myself and find the bathroom in the middle of the night.
 
MIRV888
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
That's it.  I'm skewering my eyeballs immediately.
 
