(KNBC 4 Los Angeles)   Reset the anti-Asian hate crime clock
    Scary, Crime, Assault, Crimes, Hatred, Hate speech, Hate crime, 42-year-old Yonkers man, Attack  
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
"Hate crimes are beyond intolerable in our city. I applaud our Yonkers Police for swiftly apprehending this violent criminal and removing him from our streets," Mayor Mike Spano said in a statement Monday. "I expect the suspect to be charged to the fullest extent of the law for his heinous actions. I continue to keep the victim and her family in our thoughts and prayers."

Yonkers Police Commissioner John Mueller called it one of the most appalling attacks he has ever seen.

"To beat a helpless woman is despicable and targeting her because of her race makes it more so," Mueller said. "This defendant must be held to the maximum punishment allowed by law to send a clear message that hateful, violent behavior will not be tolerated in our communities. Our thoughts and prayers are with the victim and her family, that she may make a full recovery."

Despite the tots and pears, those are better statements than the ones we usually see after these sorts of horrific hate attacks. There's no sign of the disingenuous 'hate has no place in our community' sort of thing when it's eminently clear from the fact that the assault in question happened that hate does, in fact, have a home there.
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
NY Woman Punched 125 Times...

She kept track? That's commitment.
 
Azz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This guy should be castrated and thrown to the dogs
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He should've shouted "This is for the Uighurs!".
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ChrisDe: NY Woman Punched 125 Times...

She kept track? That's commitment.


They're Asian.  They're good at math.  Probably had an abacas...   Hang on Internet Cock Punch is at my door.  Wonder what they want.

I don't think I've thrown 125 punches in my lifetime and I'm old.
 
Parthenogenetic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Porous Horace: He should've shouted "This is for the Uighurs!".


Non-zero risk of getting curb stomped by a member of a different racial group
 
Badafuco [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This guy need to be beaten with in an inch of his life, fixed up and rehabbed, and then beaten again.
 
powhound
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wtf. Whether it's racism or a mental break that person better be isolated from society for a good long time.

That's one tough older lady to survive all that.
 
cryptozoophiliac
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'll bet Mr. Man received physical punishment as a child.

/spare the rod
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But if that 67 year old Asian lady was the secret ruler of the Chinese Communist Party, we'd have a parade for him, wouldn't we?  Until she got out of the hospital, returned to her secret CCP lair in Yonkers NY and ordered a COVID 22 released on the planet.

If you're gonna have a secret lair, you can't go wrongers in Yonkers.  Close to New York.  Chances of getting curb stomped are, well, a bit higher now.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cryptozoophiliac: I'll bet Mr. Man received physical punishment as a child.

/spare the rod


A shame really. He was only one beating away from becoming a decent law abiding citizen.
 
SomeAmerican
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I already did that on Sunday during Asian Hate-crime Daylight Savings.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Another white supremacist MAGAt.
 
Arkkuss
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ChrisDe: NY Woman Punched 125 Times...

She kept track? That's commitment.


The whole thing is on video.  He actually followed her into a building to do it.  Apparently not aware that the door she was trying to unlock had a camera pointed at it.
 
Deathfrogg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And now she gets to pay a $million in hospital bills.

Ain't Capitalism great?
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You know things are really bad when people hate people who hate Asian hate crimes.
 
pschwarz0717
‘’ 1 hour ago  

big pig peaches: Another white supremacist MAGAt.


Ask me how I know you didn't read the article... Go on, ask...
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Porous Horace: He should've shouted "This is for the Uighurs!".


Well at least you didn't make it about Israel....
 
Texas Gabe
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

pschwarz0717: big pig peaches: Another white supremacist MAGAt.

Ask me how I know you didn't read the article... Go on, ask...


Ask me how I know you can't spot thread trolls. Go on, ask...
 
jim32rr
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: Another white supremacist MAGAt.


Jussie, how you doing?
 
hi13760
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
And not once did they say it was a Black man in the news article and video. This is why some of us on Fark have been telling others we stopped watching the News. They promote racial hate in exchange for Ad revenue.

Don't believe me? Go back and watch any news reels or articles where a Black person committed a crime on another person of a different race. Now look at the one where a White person committed a crime against another person of a different race. See how they announce the race identity of the White person and not if it's a Black person?

I say this because I support the very few minority groups that are starting to call this shiat out.
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I punched a 67 year old woman 125 times...

I hope they put that on his tombstone... so that when anyone walks by they can spit on it.
 
Uncontrolled_Jibe
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Texas Gabe: pschwarz0717: big pig peaches: Another white supremacist MAGAt.

Ask me how I know you didn't read the article... Go on, ask...

Ask me how I know you can't spot thread trolls. Go on, ask...


Ya know, Swift wasn't really proposing that we eat Irish children.  Trolling isn't entirely a negative process.   There's a valid point hiding in some trolling.   A little bit of sarcasm doesn't change that.   There is no concept of BIPOC between people of African and Asian ancestry in general.  It's an idea that really hasn't taken root.
 
Thingster
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Uncontrolled_Jibe: Texas Gabe: pschwarz0717: big pig peaches: Another white supremacist MAGAt.

Ask me how I know you didn't read the article... Go on, ask...

Ask me how I know you can't spot thread trolls. Go on, ask...

Ya know, Swift wasn't really proposing that we eat Irish children.  Trolling isn't entirely a negative process.   There's a valid point hiding in some trolling.   A little bit of sarcasm doesn't change that.   There is no concept of BIPOC between people of African and Asian ancestry in general.  It's an idea that really hasn't taken root.


You do know what the BI in BIPOC stands for, right?

It was created specifically to exclude people of Asian ancestry.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Wanted for questioning.
 
BlueVet
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

hi13760: And not once did they say it was a Black man in the news article and video. This is why some of us on Fark have been telling others we stopped watching the News. They promote racial hate in exchange for Ad revenue.

Don't believe me? Go back and watch any news reels or articles where a Black person committed a crime on another person of a different race. Now look at the one where a White person committed a crime against another person of a different race. See how they announce the race identity of the White person and not if it's a Black person?

I say this because I support the very few minority groups that are starting to call this shiat out.


Are you sure he's black?  Maybe he's Cablinasian.  No seriously, you are correct.  The media goes so easy on black people.  They never ever show The Blacks in a bad light.  The media should focus more on black crimes. Black crimes matter... hey wait a minute.  Shouldn't it be All crimes matter?  What gives?
 
Texas Gabe
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

hi13760: And not once did they say it was a Black man in the news article and video. This is why some of us on Fark have been telling others we stopped watching the News. They promote racial hate in exchange for Ad revenue.

Don't believe me? Go back and watch any news reels or articles where a Black person committed a crime on another person of a different race. Now look at the one where a White person committed a crime against another person of a different race. See how they announce the race identity of the White person and not if it's a Black person?

I say this because I support the very few minority groups that are starting to call this shiat out.


Ok, you have a forum now. Go ahead and tell us exactly what you want to say. Or are you too scared to?
 
Zeroth Law
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

BlueVet: hi13760: And not once did they say it was a Black man in the news article and video. This is why some of us on Fark have been telling others we stopped watching the News. They promote racial hate in exchange for Ad revenue.

Don't believe me? Go back and watch any news reels or articles where a Black person committed a crime on another person of a different race. Now look at the one where a White person committed a crime against another person of a different race. See how they announce the race identity of the White person and not if it's a Black person?

I say this because I support the very few minority groups that are starting to call this shiat out.

Are you sure he's black?  Maybe he's Cablinasian.  No seriously, you are correct.  The media goes so easy on black people.  They never ever show The Blacks in a bad light.  The media should focus more on black crimes. Black crimes matter... hey wait a minute.  Shouldn't it be All crimes matter?  What gives?


Uh you got it exactly backwards. That's kind of amazing.
 
Incog_Neeto
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
These dipfarks always attack old ladies and old men.   You never hear them attacking someone who might be able to fight back because they are a bunch of cowards.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Deathfrogg: And now she gets to pay a $million in hospital bills.

Ain't Capitalism great?


That was my first thought too. Not the violence, not the hate, not the horrific injuries, only how much I hate capitalism.
 
