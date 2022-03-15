 Skip to content
(Patriot Ledger)   For the St. Patrick's Day edition of Woofday Wetnose Wednesday we're going to visit the 3rd annual Real Dogs dRule St. Patrick's Day Large & Giant Breed Dog Walk. "(The walk) lets people know that not all big dogs are scary and mean," (w/ photos)   (patriotledger.com) divider line
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


RUFF!
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Diocletian's Last Cabbage: [Fark user image 425x280]

RUFF!


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lady J [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
hardly any dogs are scary and mean, big or small
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  

Lady J: hardly any dogs are scary and mean, big or small


My great-aunt's Pekingese were mean little bastards that delighted in nipping you around the ankles hard enough to draw blood, but if you complained about it, she's just say, "They're just playing!"..

Yeah, no.  I was but a child back then, but I wanted to punt them across the room every time they bit me. Thankfully visits to her home were infrequent.
 
Lady J [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  

Bathia_Mapes: Lady J: hardly any dogs are scary and mean, big or small

My great-aunt's Pekingese were mean little bastards that delighted in nipping you around the ankles hard enough to draw blood, but if you complained about it, she's just say, "They're just playing!"..

Yeah, no.  I was but a child back then, but I wanted to punt them across the room every time they bit me. Thankfully visits to her home were infrequent.


when I was a kid, my grandma had a collie that was meeeeaan.  they had a small farm and she was kind of a working dog, and not encouraged to be a pet.
she bit me and my sister, and all my cousins... altho in fairness we deserved some of it.  but she also used to chase down and bite people walking or cycling in the lane.

only dog that's ever bitten me, and I  make friendly overtures towards 95% of dogs I encounter.
it annoys me that I don't have a perfect record.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Lady J [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  

Bathia_Mapes: [i.chzbgr.com image 705x960]


there's a very very tame fox round here.  it comes up to me, and daintily, without aggression, tries to get my knee or a bit of trouser leg in its mouth.  it's not attacking, it's speculative.  animals don't have hands, one of the ways they find out about things is with their mouth.

I say oi, and touch its little face, and it gets the message pretty quick.  then when I walk away it sometimes potters along with me [at a distance] for a bit.
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  

Lady J: Bathia_Mapes: [i.chzbgr.com image 705x960]

there's a very very tame fox round here.  it comes up to me, and daintily, without aggression, tries to get my knee or a bit of trouser leg in its mouth.  it's not attacking, it's speculative.  animals don't have hands, one of the ways they find out about things is with their mouth.

I say oi, and touch its little face, and it gets the message pretty quick.  then when I walk away it sometimes potters along with me [at a distance] for a bit.


Wow!
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Joxertheflighty [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Sometimes they are enemies, sometimes they are friends, and sometimes they are each others' pillows.
They got new collars, which show their Hogwarts house.  Rowena's looks classy, Juneau's looks garish, but I've always thought Gryffindor was a bit much.  We couldn't find one small enough, but Tiger (the cat) would have had a green and silver one.  Obviously.
 
Mitch Taylor's Bro [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  

Bathia_Mapes: Lady J: hardly any dogs are scary and mean, big or small

My great-aunt's Pekingese were mean little bastards that delighted in nipping you around the ankles hard enough to draw blood, but if you complained about it, she's just say, "They're just playing!"..

Yeah, no.  I was but a child back then, but I wanted to punt them across the room every time they bit me. Thankfully visits to her home were infrequent.


When I was about 3-4, my mom and I were visiting a neighbor. While they were talking about adult stuff, I was sitting on the floor, playing with the miniature tea set and figurines my neighbor (an elderly woman) had on her coffee table. In comes the husband with their little Pekingese. Since I had two dogs, I wasn't afraid of them. I thought they were all friendly like mine, so I reached out to pet it and the little bastard jumped up and bit my face. If this were 10 years later, and involving other people, it could've resulted in a lawsuit. But my mom just made sure the dog had its shots and that was it.

But I've always had a thing against small dogs ever since then. It's faded away now that I've known lots of awesome little dogs, but that little yappy floof really pissed me off!
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  

Joxertheflighty: [Fark user image 422x750]
Sometimes they are enemies, sometimes they are friends, and sometimes they are each others' pillows.
They got new collars, which show their Hogwarts house.  Rowena's looks classy, Juneau's looks garish, but I've always thought Gryffindor was a bit much.  We couldn't find one small enough, but Tiger (the cat) would have had a green and silver one.  Obviously.


♥♥
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  

Mitch Taylor's Bro: Bathia_Mapes: Lady J: hardly any dogs are scary and mean, big or small

My great-aunt's Pekingese were mean little bastards that delighted in nipping you around the ankles hard enough to draw blood, but if you complained about it, she's just say, "They're just playing!"..

Yeah, no.  I was but a child back then, but I wanted to punt them across the room every time they bit me. Thankfully visits to her home were infrequent.

When I was about 3-4, my mom and I were visiting a neighbor. While they were talking about adult stuff, I was sitting on the floor, playing with the miniature tea set and figurines my neighbor (an elderly woman) had on her coffee table. In comes the husband with their little Pekingese. Since I had two dogs, I wasn't afraid of them. I thought they were all friendly like mine, so I reached out to pet it and the little bastard jumped up and bit my face. If this were 10 years later, and involving other people, it could've resulted in a lawsuit. But my mom just made sure the dog had its shots and that was it.

But I've always had a thing against small dogs ever since then. It's faded away now that I've known lots of awesome little dogs, but that little yappy floof really pissed me off!


Oof!
 
Lady J [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  

Bathia_Mapes: Lady J: Bathia_Mapes: [i.chzbgr.com image 705x960]

there's a very very tame fox round here.  it comes up to me, and daintily, without aggression, tries to get my knee or a bit of trouser leg in its mouth.  it's not attacking, it's speculative.  animals don't have hands, one of the ways they find out about things is with their mouth.

I say oi, and touch its little face, and it gets the message pretty quick.  then when I walk away it sometimes potters along with me [at a distance] for a bit.

Wow!


inorite?!?

tbh in some ways it's perhaps not ideal, cos I try and make friends with all animals, when I can get away with it.  I've touched more than one wild monkey, for example.
I'm not completely stupid... my grandma's dog is only time anything's ever bitten me.  But I do have some dumb, only just held at bay, ideas that all animals want to be my friend.  and the fox is only encouraging me.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
CrankyAndi [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Had to nab Tootsie this evening.  He scratched one of his warts on his leg...yeah, blood.   His breed is known for having warts.  So I had to run after him with a tissue to stop the little bit of bleeding.  Good times.
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
Moar team trivia tonight.

I started out in last place, and finished only a few points behind!
 
Joxertheflighty [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Sometimes I am extremely jealous of my dog.
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  

Joxertheflighty: [Fark user image 422x750]
Sometimes I am extremely jealous of my dog.


♥♥
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Bathia_Mapes: [i.chzbgr.com image 800x1145]


Doo.  Scooby Doo.  Doggie-oh seven.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Returning the favor
 
Bonobo62
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I love big dogs, but my little dog gives me just as much love and loyalty, with a fraction of the dogshiat.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Why Not Guy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I just want to pay tribute to Frodie, a dog I sit for a few times a year. His real name is Frodo but I refuse to accept that. He's big. There's definitely some Great Dane in there, but he's sweet and gentle and incredibly well trained. He just turned 15 this week, and as much as I miss him I hope I don't have to sit for him anymore because if something happened on my watch I would be destroyed. He has more than earned my highest praise... he's a good boy.
 
Sasquach
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


It's fun to see how each responds to your return home; Scruff grabs a bone and starts chewing vigorously....the elderly sausage tries to figure out how to play.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Why Not Guy
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Ooops I forgot Frodie's picture.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
S10Calade
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Big, scary dogs you say...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
phimuskapsi [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
scontent-lga3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size


Woofday for big dogs? Karter approves.

scontent-lga3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size


He just wants to give you hugs.
 
Obituary Birthday
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
After saying goodbye to our last dog a few weeks ago we decided to visit our local shelter and came home with Daisy. 
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Petey4335
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I have a bed in my office. The bed was made. Then Otis stayed with me in my office that day. Apparently he had to move the covers around to make it alllll comfy for himself.
 
sdkOyOte [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Welcome to woofsday Daisy...
I'm betting there is a lot of love in your future.

and O.B,
Fark user imageView Full Size


Cheers to you  for healing your pain by saving another in need
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
Mitch Taylor's Bro [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Obituary Birthday: After saying goodbye to our last dog a few weeks ago we decided to visit our local shelter and came home with Daisy. [Fark user image 425x566]


Hi Daisy! Welcome to Woofday!
 
