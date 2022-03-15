 Skip to content
(Guardian)   Prisoner at CIA black ops site was used as a teaching prop and smashed into a wall repeatedly until all in the class were "certified". He has brain damage, but still no trial date after 10 years   (theguardian.com) divider line
    Black site, Enhanced interrogation techniques, Traumatic brain injury, details of the torture of Ammar al-Baluchi, Torture, September 11 attacks, Central Intelligence Agency  
Klyukva
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
The important thing is that no one in the CIA faced consequences for this and none ever will.
 
drumhellar
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
AAAAGGGGHHHH [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Had a bad time at Gitmo? Aw, po bay-bee!

Then STOP BEING A TERRORIST, ASSHOLE!!
 
anuran
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Obama was required by US Law and Treaty to thoroughly investigate and prosecute those responsible for War Crimes and Crimes Against Humanity. He didn't. He didn't even prosecute CIA and military folks who killed POWs and destroyed evidence. George II, Rumsfeld, and Cheney should have hanged for what they did, and he should be doing life in prison for aiding and abetting.
 
Night Train to Wakanda
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Just more good news for the Bush and Cheney crime family legacies.
 
