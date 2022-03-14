 Skip to content
(MPR News)   Minneapolis announces major police reform: Officers now have to wait a whole 20 seconds between knocking and shooting you in bed   (mprnews.org) divider line
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"There is the safer entry tactics..." the mayor said.

Never change, America!
 
Tom-Servo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The big loophole is that there is no requirement for how hard they have to knock. A soft gentle tap that nobody could possibly hear, wait 20, or 30, seconds and then smash the door down.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
20-30 seconds ? Ha.

"Knock, knock..."
2...
3...
**BANG**
**BANG**
**BANG**
"Police!"

And you just know it will happen and then be drawn out in court afterward. Prosecutor will claim that in the heat of the moment the startled occupant (should they survive) couldn't judge time, yada yada yada.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
30 seconds at night? For you to wake up, get downstairs, look to see who it is, and then identify yourself behind the door so they don't accidentally shoot you on the way in? 30 seconds? It would take most folks longer than 30 seconds to collect girl scout cookies off the porch they delivered them at midnight, and folks are looking forward to their Trefoils, let alone shouty dudes pounding on your door. Though, to be fair, someone comes knocking at 2am, I'd be more likely to call 911 about a home invasion in progress.

That would have to be weird as a 911 operator, getting a home invasion call from someone being raided.
 
anuran
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It bans no-knock warrants in all but the most extreme circumstances.

And every single warrant will qualify for "the most extreme circumstances".
 
Peki [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Activists: Can we abolish qualified immunity, start charging cops for their crimes and reallocate money spent on cops to social programs that will actually reduce crime?

Mayor: You get 20 seconds to avoid being shot in your bed. Sleep tight.
 
Bugerz
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Well, it's at least a start in the reform direction. Remember, after Floyd the Minneapolis council voted to start major reforms to the Police. While Minneapolis is far from perfect, at least they aren't Seattle PD levels of stupid. Also, individual city PD's, like mine in Crystal, can also be better than MPD is. At least here in Crystal they send out a mental health professional when being called in for a situation that requires it. It's probably saved me from being shot a few times when having a crisis.
 
fzumrk [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
YOU HAVE 30 SECONDS TO COMPLY
i.ytimg.comView Full Size

/who knew the ED-209 would be such an on-the-nose model for modern police.
 
thatboyoverthere
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Bugerz: Well, it's at least a start in the reform direction. Remember, after Floyd the Minneapolis council voted to start major reforms to the Police. While Minneapolis is far from perfect, at least they aren't Seattle PD levels of stupid. Also, individual city PD's, like mine in Crystal, can also be better than MPD is. At least here in Crystal they send out a mental health professional when being called in for a situation that requires it. It's probably saved me from being shot a few times when having a crisis.


You mean the reforms they pussied out on? Those Reforms? Honestly Minneapolis would be better served by not having a Police Department at all.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
*Knock Knock *

Candygram....
 
